Everything You Need for the 2025 Ski Season

We’re now in the thick of winter, but with climate change these days, that means we’re just reaching peak ski season. Whether you’re a seasoned skier or you’re just looking to get into skiing as a winter activity, let this be your guidepost for what to buy and what to take into consideration when forking over considerable amounts of dough to equip yourself for barreling down a mountain. From the very basic base layers you should invest in to the beginner skis you might want to try out, we’ve rounded up every basic ski item you’ll need for the rest of the winter.

Your Base Layers

Brands to know: Icebreaker, Bombas, Le Bent, Smartwool

Long underwear, long johns, base layers — all names for the very first thing you put on when getting dressed. These are arguably the most important part of your outfit because they’re going to keep you warm. There were many times when I opted for a cotton crewneck as my sole base layer before heading out to ski and deeply regretted it later. The best options for you are going to be anything with a high percentage of merino wool to lock in heat, and there are plenty of good options at various price points, especially if you don’t want to fork over lots of money right off the bat. Oh, and socks. Don’t forget the socks.

Your Outerwear

Brands to know: Arc’teryx, Columbia, Rossignol, Montec, Sunice, Peak Performance

Now for your snowsuit. There are a few key things to think about when buying any kind of jacket or snow pants for the slopes — you want something with decent insulation, you want it to be thoroughly water-proof with good ventilation, and you want it to allow you to move around without feeling like the kid in A Christmas Story. If you’re not comfortable, you’re not going to have a good time. If you’re heading somewhere colder, it’s worth nabbing a mid-layer as well — a thin down layer of insulation that you can put on over your base layers and underneath your jacket.

Your Gear

Brands to know: Black Crows, Völkl, Atomic, Nordica, Renoun,

Time to get technical. Testing out different kinds of gear to get a good feel for the mountain matters — so if you can rent different ski models to figure out what works for you, that’s a good place to start. If you’re past that stage and are ready to dive in, then great, lets talk. When you’re starting out you want something that’s lightweight so it’s a bit easier to control, and nothing to sharp on the edges because you won’t be carving just yet. If you see anything that says “all-mountain” ski, it’s definitely not going to be the best for mastering the mountain, but it’s going to be a great starter ski. Measuring the length of the ski you need isn’t too tricky — you want the tip of it to fall anywhere in between your chin and your forehead. Shorter skis mean you’ll have a little more control over your turns, whereas longer skis will be a littler harder to wrangle in. If you’re just starting out, I’d recommend erring on the shorter side. Now, if you’re heading overseas, or up into the back trails of Northern Canada, and you know there’s going to be powder — you’re going to need a wide ski that can ride on top of all that fresh snow. But maybe save that trip for a few winters down the line.

As for boots, there are some basic brands you can buy from: Atomic, Rossignol, Salomon, Nordica — the list goes on and is pretty similar to that from which you can buy your skis. For these, you’re going to want to buy them in-person. Or, at least get fitted in-person by someone who can explain to you very plainly that, these boots will be your worst enemy to put on, but will last you for the better part of a decade. The same goes for your helmet — anything that’s tight fitting and makes or breaks your safety and comfort is better to be bought in person.

Your Après Fit

There’s almost no better feeling than getting out of your metal and plastic mountain getup and changing into something soft, warm and comfortable. From down jackets and cozy sweats to zip-up fleeces, perfecting the art of the après ski look is something to reward yourself with after braving the wind, snow and ice. If that’s not a priority for you, then at least let this be an excuse to buy yourself some winter staples you’ve been eyeing up.

Everything Else

Any other fun snow-related accessory that might come in handy — we’ve rounded them up here.