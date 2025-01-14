Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Everything You Need for the 2025 Ski Season

Gear to take you from the locker room, to the slopes all the way to the après

By Hanna Agro
January 14, 2025 11:55 am
All the ski basics you need
All the ski basics you need
Slim Aarons/Getty Images

We’re now in the thick of winter, but with climate change these days, that means we’re just reaching peak ski season. Whether you’re a seasoned skier or you’re just looking to get into skiing as a winter activity, let this be your guidepost for what to buy and what to take into consideration when forking over considerable amounts of dough to equip yourself for barreling down a mountain. From the very basic base layers you should invest in to the beginner skis you might want to try out, we’ve rounded up every basic ski item you’ll need for the rest of the winter.

Your Base Layers

Brands to know: Icebreaker, Bombas, Le Bent, Smartwool

Long underwear, long johns, base layers — all names for the very first thing you put on when getting dressed. These are arguably the most important part of your outfit because they’re going to keep you warm. There were many times when I opted for a cotton crewneck as my sole base layer before heading out to ski and deeply regretted it later. The best options for you are going to be anything with a high percentage of merino wool to lock in heat, and there are plenty of good options at various price points, especially if you don’t want to fork over lots of money right off the bat. Oh, and socks. Don’t forget the socks.

Le Bent Crew Base Layer
Le Bent Crew Base Layer
buy here: $115
Le Bent Core Midweight Bottom Base Layer
Le Bent Core Midweight Bottom Base Layer
buy here: $115
Le Bent Snow Sock
Le Bent Snow Sock
buy here: $38 $23
Smartwool Thermal Merino Base Layer
Smartwool Thermal Merino Base Layer
buy here: $115
Smartwool Classic Thermal Merino Crew
Smartwool Classic Thermal Merino Crew
buy here: $115
Smartwool Ski Socks Set
Smartwool Ski Socks Set
buy here: $90
Bombas Merino Wool Blend Ski & Snowboard Socks
Bombas Merino Wool Blend Ski & Snowboard Socks
buy here: $30
Backcountry Merino Midweight Baselayer
Backcountry Merino Midweight Baselayer
buy here: $110
Backcountry Cedars Merino Baselayer Bottom
Backcountry Cedars Merino Baselayer Bottom
buy here: $99
Icebreaker Merino 200 Oasis Base
Icebreaker Merino 200 Oasis Base
buy here: $105
Icebreaker Merino 260 Vertex Thermal
Icebreaker Merino 260 Vertex Thermal
buy here: $140
Icebreaker Merino Blend Ski Sock
Icebreaker Merino Blend Ski Sock
buy here: $31

Your Outerwear

Brands to know: Arc’teryx, Columbia, Rossignol, Montec, Sunice, Peak Performance

Now for your snowsuit. There are a few key things to think about when buying any kind of jacket or snow pants for the slopes — you want something with decent insulation, you want it to be thoroughly water-proof with good ventilation, and you want it to allow you to move around without feeling like the kid in A Christmas Story. If you’re not comfortable, you’re not going to have a good time. If you’re heading somewhere colder, it’s worth nabbing a mid-layer as well — a thin down layer of insulation that you can put on over your base layers and underneath your jacket.

Arc'teryx Rush Jacket
Arc’teryx Rush Jacket
buy here: $700
Rossignol Strawpile Jacket
Rossignol Strawpile Jacket
Buy it now
Patagonia Micro Puff Hoody
Patagonia Micro Puff Hoody
buy here: $329
Arc'teryx Proton Hoody
Arc’teryx Proton Hoody
buy here: $350
Sunice Milan Ski Jacket
Sunice Milan Ski Jacket
buy here: $469
Montec Fawk Pant
Montec Fawk Pant
buy here: $239
Columbia Platinum Peak II 3L Pants
Columbia Platinum Peak II 3L Pants
buy here: $250
Arc'teryx Sabre Pant
Arc’teryx Sabre Pant
buy here: $600

Your Gear

Brands to know: Black Crows, Völkl, Atomic, Nordica, Renoun,

Time to get technical. Testing out different kinds of gear to get a good feel for the mountain matters — so if you can rent different ski models to figure out what works for you, that’s a good place to start. If you’re past that stage and are ready to dive in, then great, lets talk. When you’re starting out you want something that’s lightweight so it’s a bit easier to control, and nothing to sharp on the edges because you won’t be carving just yet. If you see anything that says “all-mountain” ski, it’s definitely not going to be the best for mastering the mountain, but it’s going to be a great starter ski. Measuring the length of the ski you need isn’t too tricky — you want the tip of it to fall anywhere in between your chin and your forehead. Shorter skis mean you’ll have a little more control over your turns, whereas longer skis will be a littler harder to wrangle in. If you’re just starting out, I’d recommend erring on the shorter side. Now, if you’re heading overseas, or up into the back trails of Northern Canada, and you know there’s going to be powder — you’re going to need a wide ski that can ride on top of all that fresh snow. But maybe save that trip for a few winters down the line.

As for boots, there are some basic brands you can buy from: Atomic, Rossignol, Salomon, Nordica — the list goes on and is pretty similar to that from which you can buy your skis. For these, you’re going to want to buy them in-person. Or, at least get fitted in-person by someone who can explain to you very plainly that, these boots will be your worst enemy to put on, but will last you for the better part of a decade. The same goes for your helmet — anything that’s tight fitting and makes or breaks your safety and comfort is better to be bought in person.

Rossignol Sender Soul 92
Rossignol Sender Soul 92
buy here: $550
Nordica Steadfast 80 CA FDT
Nordica Steadfast 80 CA FDT
buy here: $600
Völkl M7 Mantra Skis
Völkl M7 Mantra Skis
buy here: $765
Renoun Endurance 98
Renoun Endurance 98
buy here: $949
Black Crows Nocta Powder Hunter
Black Crows Nocta Powder Hunter
buy here: $1199

Your Après Fit

There’s almost no better feeling than getting out of your metal and plastic mountain getup and changing into something soft, warm and comfortable. From down jackets and cozy sweats to zip-up fleeces, perfecting the art of the après ski look is something to reward yourself with after braving the wind, snow and ice. If that’s not a priority for you, then at least let this be an excuse to buy yourself some winter staples you’ve been eyeing up.

Delaine & Co. Merino Ski Sweater
Delaine & Co. Merino Ski Sweater
buy here: $315
Backcountry Wander Pile-Fleece
Backcountry Wander Pile-Fleece
buy here: $139 $97
Finisterre Mora Knit
Finisterre Mora Knit
buy here: $150
Arc'teryx Bird Word Toque
Arc’teryx Bird Word Toque
buy here: $55
Lululemon Fleece Beanie
Lululemon Fleece Beanie
buy here: $48
Elwood Core Sweatpants
Elwood Core Sweatpants
buy here: $65
Roots Heritage Sweatpants
Roots Heritage Sweatpants
buy here: $78
Blundstone Classic Chelsea Boot
Blundstone Classic Chelsea Boot
buy here: $200
Finisterre Ribbed Socks
Finisterre Ribbed Socks
buy here: $22

Everything Else

Any other fun snow-related accessory that might come in handy — we’ve rounded them up here.

Away Boot Bag
Away Boot Bag
buy here: $250
Dakine Ski Strap
Dakine Ski Strap
buy here: $10
Buff Merino Neck Warmer
Buff Merino Neck Warmer
buy here: $35

