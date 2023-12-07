Leisure > Gear

33 Gifts for the Outdoor Adventurer, Fitness Freak or Otherwise Active Person

Some people just want to get after it. Here's what to give them.

a collage of fitness and outdoor gifts on a purple background
Whether they're fitness junkies or outdoor freaks, these are the best gifts for the active folk in your life.
By Paolo Sandoval and Jordan Bowman @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated December 7, 2023 9:28 am

Some people are just weir-err, active. Whether their poison of choice skews 18-mile tempo runs or rucking through the backcountry, some people just love to get after it. This brand of mental illness also makes these individuals extremely easy to track down gifts for: with the various hobbies that fall under the active umbrella come a bevy of gear, garb and paraphernalia specifically designed to collect that sweet, sweet heart rate data, blow up your biceps, nail down the tent in record speed or survive your next Mount Washington speedrun.

We’re embarrassed to admit that we have this same active bug, and worse, we’re freaks about our gear, too. That unfortunate fate bodes well for you, though because we’ve put our expert knowledge to work and assembled a list of fitness and outdoor gifts that’ll blow the pants off of any giftee lucky enough to be on your list. There’s pristine EDC from the James Brand, HIIT-specific footwear from Nike, Snow Peak camping gear and so much more. Below, the best fitness and outdoor gifts for the active folks in your life.

The Best Fitness and Outdoor Gifts

For Everyone One Your List

Bespoke Post Subscription Boxes
Bespoke Post Subscription Boxes

Unsure of what to gift the outdoor fanatic in your life? Bespoke Post’s variety of subscription boxes — pricing starts at just $49 for members — contains a veritable treasure trove of goodies and gear for enthusiasts and first time campers alike. We’ve scored you an exclusive discount, too: use code INSIDE20 for 20% off your first box purchase.

Bespoke Post : $49

For the Dedicated Runner

On Cloudmonster Running Shoe
On Cloudmonster Running Shoe

Featuring On’s biggest CloudTec® ever for massive cushioning, the Cloudmonster promises extremely soft landings and maximum rebound. Fittingly named to feel like running on clouds.

On Running : $170
Tracksmith Brighton Base Layer
Tracksmith Brighton Base Layer

Ultralight merino wool that keeps you warm in rough conditions? Check. Anti-microbial properties that’ll keep you from stinking up the coffee shop post-long run? Check. Your giftee knows that you (read: we) put a serious amount of time and effort into picking out the perfect running gift for them? Double check.

Tracksmith : $88
Coros Pace 3
Coros Pace 3

You may not have heard of Coros (especially if you don’t dabble in the dark art that is the marathon) but the milehound in your life certainly has; the GPS running watch company has been making waves with huge endorsements from pro runners — a one Eliud Kipchoge rocks the Pace 3 — and dedicated amateurs alike.

Amazon : $229 REI : $229
Bombas Running Quarter Socks (3-Pack)
Bombas Running Quarter Socks (3-Pack)

Socks, the most underrated gift to give a serious runner. Especially if the socks in question are luxe quarter-cut socks from Bombas.

Bombas : $54
Ciele CRWCap SC Running Hat
Ciele CRWCap SC Running Hat

If they’re a real runner, they’ll be putting in the training work, regardless of the temps outside. Keep them warm and safe with a water-resistant and fully recycled polar fleece cap from ifyky label Ciele. Ear flaps are very much included.

Ciele : $70
Oakley Kato Running Sunglasses
Oakley Kato Running Sunglasses

Buy more land badass Oakley running shades.

Oakley : $313
Icebreaker ZoneKnit Merino Shorts
Icebreaker ZoneKnit Merino Shorts

These shorts can see you through multiple workouts before they need a wash thanks to their construction. They’re made from a blend of Tencel (a fabric derived from wood pulp) and merino wool. In addition to merino wool’s performance properties, Tencel offers good breathability and a very soft texture. If you only want one pair of running shorts, these are a good start.

Buy Now : $130
Hoka Clifton 9
Hoka Clifton 9

Whether walking or running, the Hoka Clifton 9 is one of the best shoes on the market. Comfort, lightweight construction and stability make these an easy choice for anyone looking for a new pair of sneakers.

Zappos : $145

For the Fitness Junkie

Haven Athletic Large Duffel
Haven Athletic Large Duffel

For serious athletes with a ton of gear to lug around, Haven Athletic bags are the way to get moving (and organizing). The Large Duffel can hold up to 50 liters of gear and equipment (think boxing gloves, toiletries, a change of clothes) and comes with internal partitions that keep things organized. Flex-worthy features include a ventilated shoe garage and a structured interior to stand on its own. For an even more compact option (if you’re the post-office gym sesh type), check out their backpacks.

Haven : $349$299
Pins and Aces Golf Bag
Pins and Aces Golf Bag

These premium golf bags were passionately designed to better the on-course experience. They’re sleek and sturdy, but most importantly incredibly functional at elevating the golfing experience.

Pins and Aces : $300
Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2
Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2

How do you make a great workout shoe better? We’ve got one answer for you: more Nike Zoom foam.

Nike : $160
Bowflex Select Tech 552 Adjustable Dumbells
Bowflex Select Tech 552 Adjustable Dumbells

Crushing curls in the comfort of your own home has never been so easy…or taken up so little space in the home office/nursery/gym.

Amazon : $215
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Jabra Elite 8 Active

You can read our full review of Jabra’s workout-specific wireless earbuds here…or, you can just take our word for it when we say that these bad boys blow your average AirPods out of the water.

Amazon : $200
Alo Yoga Warrior Mat
Alo Yoga Warrior Mat

Nailing tree pose has never seemed so easy.

Alo Yoga : $128$89
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Stainless Steel Water Bottle

As it turns out, the best way to get swole is to guzzle water. At least, that’s what you should tell them.

Amazon : $45$30

For the Recovery Guru

Plunge Hot and Cold Plunge
Plunge Hot and Cold Plunge

Splash! That’s the sound of them dipping into Plunge’s hot-cold duo plunge bath. Also, the sound of you balling out for a primo gift.

Huckberry : $5,490
Hyperice Normatec 3 Legs Compression Boots
Hyperice Normatec 3 Legs Compression Boots

The latest from Hyperice compression, the Normatec 3 Legs’ unique blend of dynamic air compression and precision pulses will have them feeling fresh from the thighs all the way down to the dogs.

Hyperice : $799
Oura Ring 3.0
Oura Ring 3.0

Oura condenses the benefits of a health tracker in a tiny package, complete with accurate information about sleep and recovery, sans any bulk or annoying or silly-looking wearable straps.

Oura : $299
Centr Recovery Kit
Centr Recovery Kit

Do you want your giftee to look like Chris Hemsworth? Best start by helping them recover like him. Centr, the Aussie actor’s fitness program turned all-in-one gear shop, has a nifty recovery pack filled with all the rollers and stress balls they could need to properly relax post-sweat-sesh.

Walmart : $50
Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3
Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3

The Ora Recovery 3 features a generous layer of EVA foam for a plush ride, and the wide sole and Active Foot Frame architecture (your foot sits lower in the sole for a cradling effect) create a stable, supportive feel. It’s perfect for post workout lounging time.

Zappos : $60 Hoka : $60
Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini

The Theragun mini is about as heavy as a desk paperweight, at 1.2 pounds, and fits easily into the palm of an outstretched hand. It’s a travel-friendly massager that is small, agile and quiet. The mini is no louder than an electric toothbrush.

Buy Here : $199$179
Alo Yoga Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant
Alo Yoga Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant

Help him get his lounge on.

Alo Yoga : $118

For the Campsite Chiller

Snow Peak Mini Hozuki
Snow Peak Mini Hozuki

Snow Peak : $50
Oyster Performance Coolers Oyster Tempo Performance Cooler Bundle 23L
Oyster Performance Coolers Oyster Tempo Performance Cooler Bundle 23L

The Tesla of coolers is here. Its “high-tech” insulation technology can keep things cool without using ice. Put something in the Oyster Tempo that is already cool and it will stay cool. It has a robust  23 L capacity that fits up to 36 cans with two ice packs.

Huckberry : $500
Bug-A-Salt Realtree 3.0
Bug-A-Salt Realtree 3.0

Spend enough time outdoors and you’re sure to run into some creepy crawlers. If the firepit isn’t driving them away, take aim with the Bug-A-Salt shooter. It’s also great for getting rid of pesky spotted lanternflies.

Huckberry : $55
VSSL Camp Supplies II
VSSL Camp Supplies II

VSSL’s survivalist cylinders are more than just a novelty: these bad boys are stuffed with over 50 pieces of essential gear, making it the perfect present for the person who is always backpacking and never fully prepared.

VSSL : $145
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

Solo Stove has completely taken over the backyard fire marketplace. Their smokeless fire pits are easy to set up and clean, making them invaluable for any outdoors enthusiast.

Amazon : $345$250
Huckberry x Eddie Bauer Skyliner Jacket
Huckberry x Eddie Bauer Skyliner Jacket

The classic down jacket, brought back to life by Huckberry.

Huckberry : $299

For the Adventure Enthusiast

James Brand The Ellis
James Brand The Ellis

It’s always a good idea to have a functioning multi-tool on hand. The updated Ellis multi-tool includes a blade, scissors, scraper, flathead screwdrivers and a pry tool.

James : $129
Ostrya Sapwood Down Jacket
Ostrya Sapwood Down Jacket

Tired of The North Face, Snow Peak and Arcteryx? Try Ostrya, the new cool guy outerwear brand of the moment. The Montreal-based brand made this jacket with a water-resistant coating and goose-down insulation. It can also be easily packed away once the weather clears.

END Clothing : $538
Merrell Wilderness 1TRL
Merrell Wilderness 1TRL

Merrell of MOAB fame, is known for their killer hiking boots, adored by crunchy men and women worldwide. But the Wilderness 1TRL is a low-top hiker with a more modern stylish design ethos. It’s constructed from a rough hairy suede, it has a Lightweight EVA foam midsole and a Vibram outsole for additional stability and grip.

Merrell : $280
Patagonia Torrentshell Rain Pants
Patagonia Torrentshell Rain Pants

Everyone has a rain jacket but you can’t forget about the bottoms. Patagonia’s Torrentshell design has been grafted onto these super reliable rain pants. They come in multiple lengths and are constructed from a waterproof/breathable nylon ripstop shell fabric.

Backcountry : $129
Atech Innovation Multi-Tool 10-In-1 Carabiner
Atech Innovation Multi-Tool 10-In-1 Carabiner

Atech’s multi-tool might be small enough to stuff their stocking with, but don’t let that fool you — the 10-in-1 carabiner packs a serious punch.

Huckberry : $20
Patagonia Guidewater Backpack
Patagonia Guidewater Backpack

Plan on hitting the trails late in the year? You’re going to want to get a great waterproof bag. The Patagonia Guidewater backpack is made from a high-quality recycled nylon shell, which is IPX7 so all your contents will be safe and dry.

Huckberry : $299
Outdoor Research Coldfront Down Mittens
Outdoor Research Coldfront Down Mittens

Like a puffer jacket, for your hands.

Buy Here : $65

