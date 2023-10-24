33 Gifts for the Outdoor Adventurer, Fitness Freak or Otherwise Active Person

The Best Fitness Gifts for Everyday Athletes
Some people just want to get after it. Here's what to give them.
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Whenever people come to our apartment, they’ll start with the usual niceties. Look at all your books, lovely flowers, etc. But eventually they’ll cut to the chase: Where are the wellness gadgets?!
And I, the longtime wellness editor, will dutifully raid my cabinets full of recovery tech and throw a mini fitness expo in our living room. The crowd — torching their calves with massage guns — goes wild.
We all want to look, move and feel better, especially with the New Year on the horizon. If people are that happy when I’m lending them wellness products for a few minutes, I’m confident that giving wellness will help you strike gold this holiday season.
These products — from a $30 pair of Italian-made swim goggles, to a weighted vest that gives an incredible full-body workout — will galvanize your nearest and dearest.
In this guide
The best fitness gifts in 2026
At 16 bucks, this cult-favorite PVC rope is probably the most efficient workout on the planet.
If anyone knows how important suncare is, it’s the GOAT of surfing, Kelly Slater. His grooming brand makes a great sun stick.
When I took swim lessons with a member of the Swimming Hall of Fame, he gifted me these goggles. Grab a pair for someone looking to get back in the pool.
Blisters be gone! These are your favorite runner’s favorite socks.
A mix of glacial berries and “jelly fungi.” Your face is gonna love it.
A breathable, full-coverage long sleeve that’s perfect for running and lifting, with the added bonus of some logo clout? Vuori knocked this training top out of the park.
A perfect short for the hybrid athlete age. Customize them however you like: I prefer the lined, 7-inch option in Midnight.
Wrist-based wearables are less accurate at capturing heart rate data than people realize. This chest strap is the gold standard.
I never want to know a night’s sleep without this thing. Total blackout, absolute game changer.
The first couple minutes never get any easier on this porcupine rug, but by the end of a nightly session, I’m always zenned out and ready for bed.
This mighty little set opens up a world of bodyweight exercises. It’s a low-stakes add to any home gym and easily taken on the road.
The foldable mat that got me into yoga this year. It’s soft on the knees, never slides and wipes down easily.
A cushy trainer from the resurgent Italian brand. Perfect for both beginners and serious runners who need another shoe to log a few hundred miles on next year.
From the folks behind that wheel-shaped foam roller… a sleek device that relieves tension in the neck.
“Natural” gear doesn’t have to indicate a decline in performance. The crazy Kiwis over at New Zealand-based merino appareler Icebreaker have found a way to harness the organic properties of 100% merino for an ultra-soft, heat-retaining training tight he’ll rock all winter long.
Every runner worth their weight in super shoes has a pair of these Matrix-esque Oakley racers. Which lens tint will you choose — red or blue?
Pickleball meets spikeball. Give it to your racquet-obsessed friend (and make sure you get to play on their team).
Instead of traditional rucking packs, which have slots for weighted plates, this slick vest is stuffed with little steel pellets. All you have to do is throw it on and walk around for an hour.
A lot pricier than a stretching strap, sure, but for good reason: Its foot hammock pulls your toes back as you stretch, leading to deeper relief throughout the posterior chain.
Probably the most attractive dumbbells on the market. We proudly display them in our apartment living room.
In the seemingly infinite world of buzzing, heat-throwing recovery gadgets, this is still my favorite. I wear it every morning before exercise, and it’s especially useful come winter.
The Swoosh’s outdoor sub-label is very much back. Here’s a high-tech puffer for active days in the cold.
Simple noise cancellation helps people fall asleep. Ozlo’s “soothing soundscapes” will help them stay asleep.
Sweaty gym clothes should never get stuffed into your laptop bag. Ever.
Rally’s attachment moves in rapid circles, kneading the muscle instead of pummeling it. It’s nearly silent and gentle enough for sore forearms and feet.
Is he closing in on a 2:20 marathon? Most likely not. Will he still appreciate all the high-tech, data-driven bells and whistles built into Coros’s best-in-class Pace 4 Pro? Absolutely.
Did you know Rivian makes e-bikes? This beautiful machine is our “big splurge” pick this year.
How We Made These Picks
We’ve selected these fitness gifts based on a variety of factors: chiefly our own personal experience with the items, but also their general popularity, as defined by public intrigue, market impact and cultural relevance. As experts in the field, we’ve (collectively) spent years testing hundreds of athletic and wellness gear across all manner of brands, makes and models, which informed our top picks for the most giftable items.
Why You Should Trust Us
InsideHook is committed to the highest standard of independent, unbiased and trustworthy product journalism. With a team of field experts and industry veterans who routinely research and test new products, we offer in-depth and cutting-edge coverage, with the specific intention of delivering accurate, relevant and honest reviews of products we endorse and often personally use. We may earn a small affiliate commission when you purchase products through our links, but items featured are always independently selected.