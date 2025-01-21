Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Patagonia might immediately bring to mind images of puffers, fleeces and the dreaded tech-bro vest, but the outdoor retailer is so much more than that; from serious hiking gear to fashion-forward styles to sustainable programming, the brand is chock-full of quality offerings.

Currently, the brand is hosting its yearly winter sale, which, you guessed it, only happens once a year. Patagonia rarely offers discounts on their wares, so it’s all the more essential that you check it out while you still have a chance.

Unlike your typical sale, most all of Patagucci’s best-sellers are included in the aforementioned blowout. Cold-weather staples and top-tier gear — products from the Retro-X Fleece and Black Hole lines are included — are available at up to 40% off, a great way to save yourself some dough and the hassle of wrangling up a good jacket next fall. A few spring-ready staples are also up for grabs, albeit in some limited sizing.

Patagonia Winter Sale

We’ve pulled some of our favorite items, all fully stocked and sporting heavy discounts. If you’re not satisfied, you can check out the entirety of the sale here. Shop our favorite picks from Patagonia’s Winter Sale below.

Shop the Patagonia Winter Sale

Pound for pound, Patagonia’s Black Hole series are the best bags on the market, with endless durability and unparalleled versatility built into the duffle’s DNA.

A best-in-class, ultra-packable puffer jacket for under $150? Patagonia, you dogs, you.

Cableknit sweaters are a winter must-have, and this recycled wool-blend crew is no exception.

Get your travel pants.

The Synchilla Snap-T Fleece is the epitome of Patagonia excellence — lightweight, warm and just a touch crunchy.