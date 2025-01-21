Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Patagonia’s Winter Sale Doesn’t Play by the Rules

Stock up for the nasty weather

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
January 21, 2025 9:27 am
Patagonia Winter Sale
The Patagonia Winter Sale is popping off.
Patagonia

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Patagonia might immediately bring to mind images of puffers, fleeces and the dreaded tech-bro vest, but the outdoor retailer is so much more than that; from serious hiking gear to fashion-forward styles to sustainable programming, the brand is chock-full of quality offerings.

Currently, the brand is hosting its yearly winter sale, which, you guessed it, only happens once a year. Patagonia rarely offers discounts on their wares, so it’s all the more essential that you check it out while you still have a chance.

Unlike your typical sale, most all of Patagucci’s best-sellers are included in the aforementioned blowout. Cold-weather staples and top-tier gear — products from the Retro-X Fleece and Black Hole lines are included — are available at up to 40% off, a great way to save yourself some dough and the hassle of wrangling up a good jacket next fall. A few spring-ready staples are also up for grabs, albeit in some limited sizing.

Patagonia Winter Sale

We’ve pulled some of our favorite items, all fully stocked and sporting heavy discounts. If you’re not satisfied, you can check out the entirety of the sale here. Shop our favorite picks from Patagonia’s Winter Sale below.

Shop the Patagonia Winter Sale

The Best Damn Duffle Ever: Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 55L
The Best Damn Duffle Ever: Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 55L
Buy Here : $169 $118

Pound for pound, Patagonia’s Black Hole series are the best bags on the market, with endless durability and unparalleled versatility built into the duffle’s DNA.

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Buy Here : $229 $137
Patagonia Lightweight Insulated Fjord Flannel Shirt
Patagonia Lightweight Insulated Fjord Flannel Shirt
Buy Here : $199 $139
The Hyper-Packable Puffer: Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
The Hyper-Packable Puffer: Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Buy Here : $239 $143

A best-in-class, ultra-packable puffer jacket for under $150? Patagonia, you dogs, you.

Patagonia Silent Down Parka
Patagonia Silent Down Parka
Buy Here : $429 $257
Patagonia Endless Run Tights
Patagonia Endless Run Tights
Buy Here : $119 $83
The Necessary Knit: Patagonia Recycled Wool-Blend Cable-Knit Crewneck Sweater
The Necessary Knit: Patagonia Recycled Wool-Blend Cable-Knit Crewneck Sweater
Buy Here : $199 $139

Cableknit sweaters are a winter must-have, and this recycled wool-blend crew is no exception.

Patagonia Brodeo Beanie
Patagonia Brodeo Beanie
Buy Here : $49 $29
Patagonia Nano Puff Mitts
Patagonia Nano Puff Mitts
Buy Here : $79 $47
The Tasteful Travel Pants: Patagonia Transit Traveler Joggers
The Tasteful Travel Pants: Patagonia Transit Traveler Joggers
Buy Here : $139 $83

Get your travel pants.

Patagonia Range Earflap Cap
Patagonia Range Earflap Cap
Buy Here : $55 $33
Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket
Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket
Buy Here : $179 $125
The OG Fleece: Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
The OG Fleece: Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Buy Here : $139 $97

The Synchilla Snap-T Fleece is the epitome of Patagonia excellence — lightweight, warm and just a touch crunchy.

More Like This

All the ski basics you need
Everything You Need for the 2025 Ski Season
Whether they're fitness junkies or outdoor freaks, these are the best gifts for the active folk in your life.
Copy of The 30 Best Gifts for the Outdoor Fanatic, Cardio Junkie or Otherwise Active Person
Two people camping near a mountain.
Backcountry’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Curated for Outdoor Enthusiasts
Nike ACG
Exploring ACG, Nike’s Cult Outdoor Sub-Label

Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

Recommended

Suggested for you

A 2025 BMW M5 in green driving down the road
Should a Sports Sedan Weigh More Than an F-150?
Rhone sale
Rhone’s Winter Sale Is Perfectly Curated for Your 9-to-5 Commute
Doctor looking at an x-ray
Scientists Record Breakthrough in Treating Cancer With a Virus
From Puma to Caraway this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Marathon Garb, Puma Shoes and Mouth Tape
Sonos Arc Ultra and Sub 4 in a living room with a couple watching TV
Review: The Sonos Arc Ultra Solved My Biggest Home Theater Issue
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Gloves to Hokas: The 19 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Lunar New Year releases

Fashion Just Found Its New Favorite Holiday

A model wearing Lunya's silksweats reversible sweatsuit

Lunya’s Chic and Cozy Sleepwear Is Up to 75% Off

Patagonia Winter Sale

Patagonia’s Winter Sale Doesn’t Play by the Rules

From Puma to Caraway this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Marathon Garb, Puma Shoes and Mouth Tape

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches