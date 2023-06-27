Leisure > Gear

All of the Hottest, Biggest and Best Fourth of July Sales

The most patriotic thing you can do? Save a bunch of money on new stuff.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated July 3, 2024 10:06 am
God bless the US of A — and all these Fourth of July sales
Chances are, your Fourth of July word association goes more or less like this: fireworks, hot dogs, ‘merica. (There’s some built-in wiggle room for bald eagles and corn on the cob, for family time and doing dumb shit, of course.) Well, we’re challenging that traditional train of thought, as we firmly believe (for a variety of reasons) that a more appropriate lineup is something along the lines of deals, deals, deals. That’s right — while you were cleaning up the grill and watering the lawn, we were scouring and searching for all the best deals, steals and secret sales everyone from Amazon to Wayfair has to offer.

The 100 Best American-Made Products
 Celebrating the gear, clothes and goods that are the life’s work of our fellow Americans

We’ve highlighted some of the best storewide sales and individual deals we could find. There are USA-sized deals on outdoor furniture, stylish staples, advanced appliances and so, so much more. Below, the best sales to shop this Fourth of July.

The Best Fourth Of July Store Sales to Shop

The Todd Snyder Sale Is Heating Up
 Is it really doomscrolling if you’re paging through nice clothes?
The Alex Mill Sale Includes Everyday Basics
 Save a bundle during the brand’s rare sale
Allbirds’ Fourth of July Sale Is Full of Killer Deals
 Silicon Valley’s finest, now up to 60% off
Mix and Match Staples During the Brooks Brothers Summer Sale
 Two styles for $99? Sign us up.
Save Big on Linen Bedding During This Massive Bed Threads Sale
 Take up to 50% off select bedding, bath essentials, sleepwear and more
You Don’t Want to Miss the Frank and Oak Summer Sale
 You care about looking hot for summer…right?

Best Fourth of July Style Deals

J.Crew Short-Sleeve Sueded Cotton Henley
Buy it now : $45$30
Madewell 5 1/2″ Corduroy Everywear Shorts
Buy it now : $68$61
Nisolo Men’s Huarache Sandal
Buy it now : $150
American Trench Linen Twill Bucket Hat
Buy it now : $75$55

More Style Sales

Abercrombie & Fitch: Take 20% off sitewide.

Alex Mill: The brand just kicked off its end-of-season sale, where you’ll get 30-50% off nearly the entire site.

American Trench: Take 20% off knitwear and pants, 25% off shirting, shorts, outerwear, footwear and O.E., 30% off socks and accessories.

Clarks: Save up to 50% off over 500 styles.

Crocs: For a limited time, take up to 50% off select Crocs styles.

Everlane: Up to 70% off Everlane’s summer-ready wares.

GlassesUSA: Shop from more than 10,000 styles of frames and take 40% off styles.

Girlfriend Collective: Score 25% off full-priced items sitewide at the Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale.

Jachs NY: Take up to 70% off sitewide.

J.Crew: Take an extra 60% off all sale items.

Lacoste: Take 20% off men’s and women’s styles.

Madewell: Head to Madewell and save up to 70% off select styles with code COOLDOWN.

Mansur Gavriel: Take up to 50% off select styles.

Mr. Porter: Take 60% off sale items.  

Nisolo: Use code JULY25 for 25% off sitewide at Nisolo.

Nordstrom: The anniversary sale is fast approaching and Nordstrom cardmembers get early access to the best deals.

Saks 5th Avenue: Save up to 60% off on designer picks at Saks 5th Avenue.

Saxx: Shop best-selling men’s underwear and other apparel to find discounted additions for your wardrobe.

Ssense: Take up to 70% off designer items from Dries Van Noten, AMI and more at the massive SSENSE sale.

Todd Snyder: Save up to 50% off select styles at the Todd Snyder 4th of July sale with code SUMMER20.

Uniqlo: Find special deals and giveaways on select apparel.

Best Fourth of July Home and Backyard Deals

Brooklinen Cotton Percale Sheets
Shop Here
Casper Essential Cooling Pillow
Buy Here : $50$45
Great Jones The Dutchess
Buy Here : $180$144
Burrow Dram Bar Cart
Burrow : $299$254

More Home and Backyard Sales

Albany Park: Sofas and sectionals are up to 35% off. 

Amerisleep: Take $500 off any mattress with code JULY500. You’ll also receive complimentary, no-contact delivery and free returns.

Big Blanket Co.: Take 25% off sitewide.

Brentwood Home: Take 10% off everything.

Brooklinen: Take 20% off sitewide.

Burrow: Enjoy huge savings of up to 75% on handsome, modular home furnishings. 

Casper: Take up to 35% off everything during the sleep brand’s Fourth of July sale.

Dyson: Save on select vacuums and air purifiers

Floyd: The Detroit-based furniture brand’s Summer Sale is still kicking. Take 30% off everything.

Fly By Jing: Take advantage of up to 30% off everything at Fly By Jing.

Great Jones: Take 15% off any order from the trendy cookware brand.

Industry West: Use code JULY4 for 20% off Industry West’s stunning outdoor furniture.

Marlow: Save up to 30% on Marlow’s memory foam pillows.

Mattress Firm: Get an extra 25% off select mattresses and bedding.

Nectar: Everything is up to 40% off at the mattress brand, including Nectar’s premium memory foam mattress.  

Overstock: Take up to 70% off all bedroom furniture, mattresses, pillows and other bedding essentials during the Overstock Fourth of July Clearance sale. You’ll also receive free shipping.

Outer: The brand’s good-looking, durable outdoor furniture is up to 20% off.

Purple Mattress: Save 10% on pillows, bedding and more.

Saatva: Take up to $600 off handcrafted mattresses. 

Society6: 40% off select Art Prints, Posters, Wrapping Paper and Stickers, while everything else is 25% off.

Tuft & Needle: Save up to $700 on select mattresses and bed frames, plus additional markdowns on other sleep essentials.

Tushy: Take up to 60% off bidet bundles.

Wayfair: Save on thousands of home goods and furniture. 

Williams Sonoma: Take up to 70% off cookware, cutlery, electronics, home goods and more. 

WindmillThe brand offering some sexy-looking AC units is taking up to $50 off its line of smart air conditioners. 

Best Fourth of July Outdoor and Fitness Deals

Teva Original Universal Sandal
Backcountry : $55$38
Nike Running Division Men’s Dri-FIT ADV 4″ Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Buy it now : $100$81
Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit 2.0
Buy it now : $229$199
Hoka Speedgoat 5
Buy it now : $155$124

More Outdoor and Fitness Sales

Adidas: For a limited time, get up to 40% off select goods from apparel to footwear.

Backcountry: Take up to 50% off select gear and apparel.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Take up to 50% off select outdoor gear.

Eddie Bauer: Massive savings up to 50% off on shirts, shorts, pants and other assorted apparel.

Forsake: Take up to 60% off clearance items when you use code SCLRS3 at checkout.

Hoka: Grab top-tier hiking boots, running gear and apparel on sale.

Nike: Get up to 40% off the sale section, with deals on footwear, sportswear and more.

PEARL iZUMi: Through 7/4, save 40% off sitewide (plus free shipping) at Pearl iZUMi.

REI: Shop the REI Fourth of July Sale, with up to 40% off thousands of adventure-ready apparel, accessories, gear and more.

Snowpeak: Grab discounted last chance items while supplies last.

Solo Stove: Save up to 35% on their best selling fire pits and other bundles.

VSSL: Take 30% off best-sellers at the VSSL shed.

Best Fourth of July Electronics Sales

Beats Studio Pro
Buy Here : $350$250
Apple Watch Series 9
Buy Here : $399$330
Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Buy Here : $550$230
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop
Buy it now : $999$850

More Electronics Sales

Amazon: The online retail giant has an insane amount of tech on sale that’s constantly rotating, so be sure to check in often as you’ll never see the same deal twice.

Best Buy: Find open box deals on home appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers and more.

Canon: Find deals on cameras, lenses and assorted photography equipment.

Dyson: Save on Dyson products from hair care, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and more.

Walmart: Get up to 65% off flash deals on home audio, laptops and more.

More Like This

Best tank tops for men
The Best Tank Tops, For When It’s Too Hot to Wear Anything Else
a collage of items from the Todd Snyder sale
The Todd Snyder Sale Is Heating Up
The Leatherman Surge, one of the gear brand's best-selling multitools
How Leatherman Became the First Name in Multitools
A pair of American-made jeans from Raleigh Denim Workshop
How Raleigh Denim Set the Standard for American-Made Jeans

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

