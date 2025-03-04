Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Our Place Just Dropped Titanium Cookware

This latest drop has us back on the Our Place train

By Hanna Agro
March 4, 2025 9:56 am EST
Our Place's newest cookware release has us running to the kitchen.
Our Place's newest cookware release has us running to the kitchen.
Our Place

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The rise and fall of the social media famous Always Pan or the overstatement that is the Wonder Oven does not mean that we need to write off their creator — Our Place. In fact, their newest drop of premium titanium cookware has our intrigue peaked once more. Live on their site today (March 4th) is Our Place’s Titanium Pro collection, which combines the brands calling card of non-stick capabilities without the waxy coating that often accompanies them.

This Long Weekend, You’ll Want to Shop at Sur La Table
This Long Weekend, You’ll Want to Shop at Sur La Table
 Take 20% off cookware and other kitchen essentials for Presidents’ Day

The Titanium Pro collection is constructed with microscopic grooves that create a non-stick product as opposed to the brand’s classic ThermaKind non-stick coating — making it a perfect option for you if you’re strictly anti-non-stick (which we get). Titanium as a cookware material will rival non-stick ceramic pieces in it’s resistance to corrosion and as a material that poses a lightweight alternative to clunky cast-iron options.

The drop features a range of pots and pans mirroring the brands pre-existing cookware options, just in strong titanium form. If you’re an ‘all-in’ kind of person you can bundle the brands entire titanium collection in the form of their Pro Cookware Set, which is conveniently on sale right now. Or you can buy one piece at a time and see if you like the feel and performance of the pan, which is what we’ll be doing ourselves over the next few weeks.

Now, if you’re a dedicated Our Place ride-or-die — we’ve linked out to their new collection below. If you’re, on the other hand, just hearing about them through this article then you can shop their regular site contents here.

Titanium Mini Always Pan Pro
Titanium Mini Always Pan Pro
buy here: $155
Titanium Pro Cookware Set
Titanium Pro Cookware Set
buy here: $698 $449
Titanium Always Pan Pro
Titanium Always Pan Pro
buy here: $179
Titanium Perfect Pot Pro
Titanium Perfect Pot Pro
buy here: $195
Titanium Pro Mini Cookware Duo
Titanium Pro Mini Cookware Duo
buy here: $324 $249

More Like This

The Advantages of Picking a Pre-Paid Phone Plan
The Advantages of Picking a Pre-Paid Phone Plan
Tuft & Needle is Having a Worthy Mattress Sale
Tuft & Needle is Having a Worthy Mattress Sale
Mick Jagger Wore Some Extremely Sensible Footwear to the Oscars Last Night
Mick Jagger Wore Some Extremely Sensible Footwear to the Oscars Last Night
Sneakers
From Our EIC: What Kind of Sneakers Should You, an Adult Man, Be Wearing?

Leisure > Gear

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Men's 2.ZERØGRAND Laser Wingtip Oxfords
If You Need New Shoes You’ll Like This Cole Haan Sale

From Our Partner

Stretch Supima® Cotton Non-Iron Pinpoint Oxford Ainsley Collar, Ground Check Dress Shirt by Brooks Brothers
Brooks Brothers Shirts Are Now 2 for $125

From Our Partner

Barbour Bedale Winter Jacket
Save Nearly $200 on Barbour’s Bedale Jacket

$485$291

Louis Poulsen Lamp
Your Home Is About to Get a Hell of a Lot Nicer

$265$199

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Anthony Hopkins as Richard Nixon, Raymond Massey as Abe Lincoln, Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump and Hopkins as John Quincy Adams, all Oscar-nominated performances of U.S. presidents
Every Oscar-Nominated Performance of a US President, Ranked
These are 8 of the best classic colognes you can own
8 of the Most Classic and Popular Colognes of All Time
Hulu
How Did Hulu Botch the Oscars So Badly?
A profile shot of Santiago Gomez with illustrated flames.
A New Racket Sport Is Taking Over the Country. You Can Thank This Man.
Brain scan
Scientists Are Studying a Very Gross Way to Improve Brain Health
From Graza to Timberland, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Olive Oil, Brooklinen Towels and Away Bags
dd

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

Get your next mattress from Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle Is Having a Worthy Mattress Sale

Our Place's newest cookware release has us running to the kitchen.

Our Place Just Dropped Titanium Cookware

From Graza to Timberland, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Olive Oil, Brooklinen Towels and Away Bags

Deals of the week

From Barbour to Breville: The 10 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Oscars Red Carpet 2025

The Best Menswear From the 2025 Oscars

Oscars statuettes are on display backstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Oscars Live Blog 2025: Red Carpet, Winners and More

The Hottest Thing You, a Man, Can Do Is Read a Novel

The Hottest Thing You, a Man, Can Do Is Read a Novel

A man relaxes in the cabin of a boat, reading a magazine with his feet up on the control panel, embracing an offline moment.

A “High-Status Symbol” in 2025: Staying Off Your Phone