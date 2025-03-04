Our Place Just Dropped Titanium Cookware

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The rise and fall of the social media famous Always Pan or the overstatement that is the Wonder Oven does not mean that we need to write off their creator — Our Place. In fact, their newest drop of premium titanium cookware has our intrigue peaked once more. Live on their site today (March 4th) is Our Place’s Titanium Pro collection, which combines the brands calling card of non-stick capabilities without the waxy coating that often accompanies them.

The Titanium Pro collection is constructed with microscopic grooves that create a non-stick product as opposed to the brand’s classic ThermaKind non-stick coating — making it a perfect option for you if you’re strictly anti-non-stick (which we get). Titanium as a cookware material will rival non-stick ceramic pieces in it’s resistance to corrosion and as a material that poses a lightweight alternative to clunky cast-iron options.

The drop features a range of pots and pans mirroring the brands pre-existing cookware options, just in strong titanium form. If you’re an ‘all-in’ kind of person you can bundle the brands entire titanium collection in the form of their Pro Cookware Set, which is conveniently on sale right now. Or you can buy one piece at a time and see if you like the feel and performance of the pan, which is what we’ll be doing ourselves over the next few weeks.

Now, if you’re a dedicated Our Place ride-or-die — we’ve linked out to their new collection below. If you’re, on the other hand, just hearing about them through this article then you can shop their regular site contents here.