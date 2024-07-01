Leisure > Style

You Don’t Want to Miss the Frank and Oak Summer Sale

You care about looking hot for summer...right?

By Hanna Agro
July 1, 2024 1:07 pm
Frank And Oak

We are officially in the throes of summer, which means that the days are hot, the nights are warm and they require you to be equipped with multiple outfit changes at the ready. From your morning workout to your ice-cold office desk to the patio and then to the bar with your friends — having a good arsenal of transitional clothing is essential.

Lucky for you, renowned clothing brand Frank And Oak is currently hosting a huge summer sale, with an entire slew of goods marked down up to 50%. They’ve got chino shorts, jean shorts, airy knitwear, sophisticated polos and tee shirts. Everything is sitting at a pretty reasonable price point, plus for the next 24 hours if you purchase three or more items you’ll receive an additional 15% off at checkout. That sounds like a pretty good deal to us.

We’ve rounded up a selection of sleek items we think you might like, but as per the usual feel free to shop Frank And Oak’s entire summer sale here.

Frank And Oak Adam Slim Jean Short
Frank And Oak : $90$65
Frank And Oak The Ribbed Tank in Black
Frank And Oak : $50$30
Frank And Oak The Print Camp Collar Shirt
Frank And Oak : $90$65
Frank And Oak The Openwork Knit Overshirt
Frank And Oak : $119$90
Frank And Oak The 5in Swim Short 
Frank And Oak : $80$60
Frank And Oak The Earth Day T-Shirt
Frank And Oak : $50$25
Frank And Oak The Brunswick Chino Slim Fit 9in Short
Frank And Oak : $80$70
Frank And Oak The Openwork Crochet Polo
Frank And Oak : $100$75
Frank And Oak The Joey Straight Chino Pant
Frank And Oak : $119$60

