Did Logan Lerman Just Singlehandedly Revive the Perfect Summer Look?

Don’t sleep on Logan Lerman. The Percy Jackson actor is red hot of late, both in his capacity as an actor — there’s serious Emmy hype around his latest project, WWII drama We Were the Lucky Ones — and a bona fide style guy. The latter is nothing new; Lerman has been a lowkey menswear icon for a minute now, ready to whip out a Knickerbocker sweater vest or toss on a flexy euro trench at a moment’s notice.

If recent events are any indication, Lerman’s silent swag warpath is showing no signs of slowing down. A guest of Lacoste at this past weekend’s French Open festivities — Lacoste, a French company and titan in the tennis world, is one of the main sponsors for the tournament — Lerman pulled out all the stops over the course of the tournament, with three head-to-toe Lacoste looks that were simply too strong to ignore.

Logan Lerman and fiancé Ana Corrigan remind us of just how chic French label Lacoste can be. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

The croc-centric looks, while different, all leaned on a semi-forget facet of the modern man’s wardrobe — the traditional placated pique polo. It makes perfect sense, given Lacoste’s longstanding history as the premier purveyor of the garment, along with Ralph Lauren, and yet is at once a bit of swerve. Louche knit sweater polos and camp-collar informed button-through polos have become the dominant force in the category, in large part due to the unfair assessment of pique and jersey polos as poor-fitting, unflattering and uncomfortable garments. (You can blame the advent of “cozy business-casual” for this degradation.)

This reputation could not be further from the truth, at least in regard to a luxe pique polo from Lacoste, a reality fully demonstrated by a certain demi-god’s bulging biceps. Paired with a variety of massive, pleated trousers in neutral shades and staple accessories (wayfarer-style sunglasses, pristine court sneakers), Lerman’s Parisian romp is the perfect reminder of why the polo long functioned as the default summer uniforms for GOATed dressers — Newman and McQueen are the oft-cited examples here — and that a well-fitting polo and a big ol’ pair of pleated trousers is a simple but effective solution to your seasonal wardrobe woes.

Logan Lerman attends the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/WireImage) WireImage

To this end, we’ve selected a variety of ways you can crib Logan Lerman’s Parisian ‘fit exemplaire, including offerings from Sunspel, Todd Snyder and, naturally, Lacoste. Shop the look below.

The Placketed Polo

We live in a veritable gold age of slutty button-through sweater polos and swanky Johnny collar knits, so it’s easy to forget the simple-by-comparison placketed polo. Sleep on the top at your own peril — the top, often woven from an ultra-soft pima jersey or silky pique blend, plays extremely nice with a pleated pair of trousers, as Mr. Lerman can attest to.

The Pleated Pants

As is often then case, a solid pair of pleated trousers are the unsung hero of this look. A fuller pair — relaxed or wide-leg are the denominations to look for here — do a serious amount of heavy lifting proportionally speaking, elongating the legs and cinching the waist while making those bis and pecs look fuller than they probably are.

The Statement Accessories

There’s nothing revolutionary about Loggie’s accessory game — far from it — but it does show a certain kind of maturity for the young star, if only in realizing that a pair of squeaky-clean court sneakers and classic Wayfarers remain the best way to compliment virtually any look.