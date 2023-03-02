The Best Knit Polos Aren’t Going Anywhere

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There was a time not too long ago when the knit polo was the hottest commodity on the menswear market. Celebrities couldn’t seem to put the shirts down, and style editors (myself included) waxed poetic about the elegance and ease of the style, especially during the sweltering summer months. All of a sudden, the knit polo was everywhere, seemingly pulled straight out of Paul Newman moodboards and onto the backs of guys with a clue who had recently discovered Abercrombie & Fitch’s $60 version. (This is not a slight — A&F’s take was, and remains, one of the best knit polos for its value proposition and general steeziness.)

In the years since, the knit polo has lost a bit of its trendy sheen; it’s now less of a statement about how much Highsnobiety you consume weekly than an expected, partner-pleasing staple. What was once a rare flex has become a common sight at the beach, the bar and the club. Men have simply wised up to the fact that the knit polo is king of casual summer shirting. This is not to suggest that the shirt is old hat — it’s simply too versatile and valuable as a staple. That means you’ll need a few in your wardrobe, should you want to get a ‘fit off this sweaty season. That’s where we come in.

The Best Knit Polos for Men

What Exactly Is a Knit Polo?

Popularized in the mid-20th century by Italian designers, the knit polo is a cousin to the classic pique polo, knitted at the seams instead of sewn and often crafted with a looser, lighter weave than traditional jersey or pique, while incorporating the same collared design. Utilizing silk, merino wool or cozy cotton blends, knit polos are crafted to be lightweight, breathable and soft, a vacation-forward shirt to wear by the pool or on a balmy European holiday. A product closely associated with the 1950s, the best knit polos contain a combination of retro charm and fitted tastefulness, a one-two punch of sexy and sophisticated.

Tom Holland has a penchant for killer knit polos. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images) Getty Images

The style has since been co-opted into mainstream menswear as a dressy, event-appropriate knit that’s infinitely cooler than a stuffy button-down and doesn’t need a blazer to blow minds but certainly works well beneath one. A favorite style of everyone from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to Paul McCartney, the appeal of the knit polo is in its simplicity.

What to Consider When Buying a Knit Polo

Material: As we’ve mentioned, knit polos are typically woven from looser, more breathable materials than their classic cousins. If you’re looking or a warmer fit, consider a merino wool or bulky cashmere, whereas summertime knit polos should be made of light cotton or silk blends.

Fit: While it might technically fall under the generalized umbrella of polo, the knit top is much more akin to a sweater in fit, with a stretchier give and a softer finish than classic pique shirts. As such, size like you would your favorite crewneck — if you’ve been hounding away in the gym this winter, you may even want to size down to really show off those hard-earned glamor muscles.

Price: You can expect to pay a touch more for your knit polo than you would a Ralph Lauren or Lacoste basic — like most knitwear, the intro level of knit polos should run you anywhere from $50 to $200.

To help you emulate everyone from Alain Delon to Oscar Issac, we’ve taken the liberty of rounding up the best knit polos we’re planning on sporting this summer, for the office and beach alike. Below, the best knit polos for men.

A dastardly combination of fit, form and affordability, Abercrombie & Fitch’s Sweater Polo has been instrumental in helping to rebrand the retail giant from failing mall joint to the well-dressed dude’s one-stop-shop, and it has become something of a staple in most down-to-earth men’s warm-weather wardrobes. Impressively versatile — under a lightweight suit, over a tank top or just paired with some nice chinos — and priced reasonably even before Abercrombie’s constant sales, it’s the style we find ourselves reaching for time and time again. Just one word of advice: Abercrombie’s swolo is decidedly relaxed-fit, so consider dropping down a size if you want a classically taut look. After all, this on-trend knit polo does nothing but flatter.

You might have expected some luxe Italian cashmere Cucinelli joint to pop up as our top pick, but it’s actually British luxury swimwear label Orlebar Brown that makes the finest knit polo yet to grace our torso. Designed in conjunction with a slew of other “Riviera” styles, this handsome knit is inspired by the “1960s poolside utopia,” a mood we can very much get behind.`

Fully placketed for your pleasure, the king of casual menswear has hit us with yet another banger, this time in the form of a silk and cotton, basket-woven, medium-weight swolo. Stitched to perfection, with even the collar volume precisely considered, this polo looks like a million bucks and avoids the common ride-up issue that placket sweaters are prone to, thanks to the double-knit cotton-silk material and tubular jersey hem.

There are few who have captured the current menswear zeitgeist better than Corridor. The proof is in the pudding: just look at their blended knit polo from their latest S/S24 release. Made from a breezy cotton and linen blend and responsibly knit with fair labor practices, it’s got the trappings of classic menswear — a three-button placket, banded cuffs and rolled-back shoulder seams — with the perfect summer palette and slightly oversized fit.

As with their unparalleled tees, the extra-long staple Egyptian cotton that goes into Sunspel’s polos is soft. Like, really, really soft. Marshmallowy, cloud-like, heaven-sent soft. Don’t believe us? Try one for yourself. Just be prepared to drop a chunk of change on a whole rotation of polos. This particular open stitch model comes with the added benefit of being impossibly breezy, as well, without compromising on modesty.