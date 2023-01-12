InsideHook
The 20 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy

From heavyweight pocket tees to silk shirts, theses are the best t-shirts, period.

There are thousands of styles out there, but only few warrant the mantle of the best men's t-shirt around.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

We’re going to forego the tedious explanation of why tees are perhaps the most important article of clothing in your closet. After all, as anyone who’s seen Rebel Without a Cause or any Ryan Gosling flick — maybe even a recent chef-forward TV show — it’s readily apparent what a well-fitting, classic cotton tee can do for your manly charm and overall appeal. However, we will reiterate, as we are often wont to do, that determining which of the best men’s T-shirts is right for you is fully worth the time and investment.

However, we get that you also have a life and probably don’t have the bandwidth to research, commandeer and test loads of T-shirts across dozens of brands. So we decided to do it for you. That’s right — over the past year, we’ve collected, wear-tested and ranked myriad tees from over 30 brands, and created a dedicated database for your referral. We’ve tried beefy tees, slim tees, lyocell blends and $100 shirts, from a variety of brands spanning Gap, Taylor Stitch, Everlane, Sunspel and many more. In the end, we’ve come up with 20 men’s T-shirts that are worth considering.

First, some notes: we’ve included a few things to consider when looking for tees, from fit to material to price. Also, for the sake of brevity and our sanity, we’ve stuck strictly to short-sleeve t-shirts — no henleys, tanks or long-sleeves allowed — and as you’ll surely notice, most of them are cotton.

Things to consider:

Fit: The fit of a tee is perhaps the most important factor — even a $100 designer tee is worthless if it doesn’t fit right. We’ve outlined a variety of fits for our top picks: slim, standard, relaxed, athletic and tailored — each with its own feel: for the rail-thin gentleman, opt for a slim or standard or else risk drowning in the tee, while the heavier set guy, relaxed weaves are a great way to dress to your shape. The most important thing, though is that you choose a cut that will make you feel comfortable and relaxed.

Material: T-shirts can ostensibly be made from virtually any material, but for our money, it’s hard to beat a 100% cotton weave. That being said, don’t always discount other styles: athletic blends (which typically include polyester or nylon) and various lyocell makes imbue stretch and durability into a style.

Price: There’s no way around it: the drastic increase in T-shirt prices is, in fact, totally crazy. We fully understand that the everyman probably doesn’t want to spend $120 for a single tee (to be fair, we don’t either), and even $50 joints might seems excessively pricey. That being said, we fully vouch for each and every pick and feel they’re worth their proverbial weight in gold. If we feel something is prohibitively expensive, we’ll note it in our review.

The Best Men’s T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy:

The Best Overall Men's T-Shirt: Sunspel Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Buy Here : $90$54

Material: 100% cotton | Fit: slim

Pros:

  • Ultra-soft
  • Slim and flattering, but not hugging
  • Often on sale

Cons:

  • None

Coming in at number one, British heritage brand Sunspel takes the top spot with a deceptively simple cotton crewneck. It might seem plain, but this tee has it all — shape, comfort, cut, length, even armhole placement and collar width are perfect. Every little detail has been honed to perfection. Just what you’d expect from James Bond’s t-shirt purveyor, huh?

Best Affordable T-Shirt: Everlane The Organic Cotton Crew
Buy Here : $30

Material: 100% organic cotton | Fit: slim

Pros:

  • Affordable
  • Made with soft, organic cotton

Cons:

  • Light wash shrinkage

Everlane’s Cotton Crew can do no wrong in our eyes (other than shrink a touch in the wash if you’re not being careful), with an excellent fit, soft cotton finish and palatable price tag, especially considering the quality you get in return. Even better, the San Francisco-based retailer is offering a 3-for-the-price-of-2 deal, meaning you can stock and save on these bad boys.

Best Ultra Affordable T-Shirt: Hanes Beefy Classic Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Buy Here : $12$8

Material: 100% cotton | Fit: relaxed

Pros:

  • Ultra-affordable
  • Surprisingly durable

Cons:

  • Not as soft as others on this list
  • Unflattering fit for some

For $12 (currently $8 at Amazon), Hane’s beefy classic t-shirts are a steal. While they won’t match other selects in comfort or class, they’re durable, solid and most importantly dirt cheap.

Best Fitting T-Shirt: Todd Snyder Made In LA Premium Jersey T-Shirt
Buy Here : $68

Material: 50% polyester, 38% cotton, 12% rayon | Fit: standard

Pros:

  • Made in the USA
  • Classic James Dean fit — not too tight, not too loose
  • Slight stretch that retains its shape beautiful

Cons:

  • Expensive
  • Color fades over time

Remember how we were talking about Ryan Gosling and James Dean? This Todd Snyder top is that vibe exactly. Crafted in Los Angeles from supple jersey material, Todd has struck gold once again with this tee: it hugs you in all the right places, accentuates your arms and generally makes you look like a million bucks — which explains the premium price tag.

Best Anti-Sweat T-Shirt: Vuori Stratos Tech Tee
Buy Here : $54

Material: 96% polyester, 4% elastane | Fit: athletic

Pros:

  • Genuinely sweat-wicking
  • UPF 30+
  • Retains softness

Cons:

  • Looks like a workout shirt

We don’t want to spoil our review, but let’s just say that athleticwear retailer Vuori’s Stratos Tech Tee can handle a lot of perspiration.

Read Our Review

Stuff We Swear By: This Vuori Tee Is the Only One That Can Handle My Excessive Perspiration
Why the Strato Tech Tee is my prized workout possession

Best Splurge T-Shirt: CDLP Heavyweight T-Shirt
Buy Here : $95

Material: 67% lyocell, 33% pima cotton | Fit: relaxed

Pros:

  • Heavy and durable
  • Fabric feels fresh and cool to the touch
  • More stretch and retention than your average cotton tee

Cons:

  • Expensive

So often, blended tees feel cheap and wonky, but we were instantly won over by CDLP’s hefty Heavyweight T-Shirt after just one wear. It’s ultra-soft and moves much better than other beefy tops. If you want the best of the best, this is it.

Best Pocket T-Shirt: Buck Mason Slub Classic Pocket Tee
Buy Here : $42

Material: 100% 145 GSM cotton-jersey | Fit: standard

Pros:

  • Hefty
  • Perfect pocket placement
  • Great vintage-wash colors

Cons:

  • Slightly short

A pocket tee is the muscle car to the cotton tee’s sedan, and Buck Mason’s suave version is even more Mustang than most. With a classic cut that would look perfect on Brad Pitt (or you), it’s an especially good addition to a causal arsenal.

Best Cult-Favorite T-Shirt: Lady White Co Two-Pack Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Buy Here : $99

Material: 100% cotton-jersey | Fit: standard

Pros:

  • Heavy
  • Perfect for layering
  • Amazing quality

Cons:

  • Huge price tag
  • Prone to stretching

A few T-shirt brands have earned cult status, some warranted and some…not (we’re looking at you, Comfort Colors). Lady White Co. falls into the former category, with quality USA-made tees stitched so well that they feel like something out of the 1950s. Yes, they are expensive. No, they’re not for everyone. But if you’re a real ‘head — and we’re guessing some of you are — we guarantee you’ll appreciate these sick shirts.

Most Comfortable T-Shirt: Mack Weldon Silver Crew Neck
Buy Here : $42

Material: 85% supima cotton, 10% ionic+ polyester, 5% lycra | Fit: slim

Pros:

  • Cool and breathable
  • Silver anti-bacterial material
  • Lots of colors

Cons:

  • N/A

Mack Weldon is revered for their basics, and the Silver Crew Neck stands up to its reputation: with anti-stink properties and a slim cut, it makes the perfect undershirt for any busy workday.

Most Versitile T-Shirt: lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Buy Here : $78$39

Material: 49% nylon,  43% recycled polyester, 4% elastane,  4% x-static nylon | Fit: athletic

Pros:

  • Can handle virtually any activity
  • Soft and durable
  • Oodles of colors

Cons:

  • Pricey
  • Looks like a workout shirt

Sigh. As much as it pains us to say, this $78 (yes, $78) tee from lululemon has become our go-to over the past year: it’s unparalleled in its versatility, functionality and general get-shit-done-in-the-gym-ness. Luckily for the penny pitcher, it also often hits lulu’s sale section — that is, if you don’t mind the not-so-popular colorways.

Best Heavyweight Tee: Taylor Stitch The Heavy Bag Tee
Buy Here : $45

Material: 8-oz. 53% upcycled cotton, 47% recycled polyester | Fit: tailored

Pros:

  • Hefty
  • Perfect for winter
  • Tons of colors

Cons:

  • Sizing can be difficult
  • Hard to tuck in

The heavyweight tee isn’t for all, but if you’re into a rugged, fitted took and extra durability from an otherwise innocuous layer, Taylor Stitch’s Heavy Bag Tee is a no-brainer. With loads of great colors and a chest-popping fit, it’s the brawny bro’s dream tee.

More Tees We Love:

Outerknown Sojourn Pocket Tee
Buy Here : $58

A relaxed neckline and Peruvian Pima cotton make Outerknown’s one of the comfiest on this list, and an abundance of light colorways offer a variety of wardrobe-bolstering choices.  

Madewell Garment-Dyed Allday Crewneck Tee
Buy Here : $30$14

Madewell’s Garment-Dyed Tee looks loving broken in before the first wash and clings just right, delivering that years-old feeling without the associated wear and tear.

Myles Apparel Momentum Tee
Buy Here : $54

Myles Apparel Momentum Tee is branded as the most comfortable workout shirt in the world, and the brand has put its back into creating that reality. Oodles of tech — from a Polartec bi-component fabric to polygiene odor-resistant finish — makes front squats and coffee runs alike a smooth ride front start to finish.

Gap Heavy Pocket T-Shirt
Buy Here : $40$25

Want to fit in on a ‘70s movie set? Look no future than Gap’s Heavy Pocket Tee.

Forty Five Supima Crew Tee
Buy Here : $35

Made in the grand old US of A, Forty Five’s Supima Tee follows a very simple conceit — a durable, no-frills tee at and affordable price. We’re hard-pressed to argue with that.

Proof 72-Hour Merino Tee
Buy Here : $78

When we said testing, we meant it — that is to say, that we can independently confirm that Proof’s  New Zealand-sourced, 16.5-micron merino wool really does keep you comfy and odor free for 72 hours. You might call it gross. We call it science.

Ten Thousand Lightweight Shirt
Buy Here : $58

Ten Thousand’s Lightweight shirt missed our best athletic shirt by a hair, but not for lack of performance ability — tested for over 10,000 anti-abrasion rubs and for over 100 pounds of pressure per square inch, the micro-seemed top features the same silver anti-odor teach as some of our favorite workout styles.

Uniqlo U AIRism Cotton Oversized Crew Neck T-Shirt
Buy Here : $20

Ask any fashion-forward dude what this go-to oversized tee is, and Uniqlo is bound to be the answer. A specific cut for a specific clientele, this garment’s nicheness doesn’t impede on exceptional quality and styling for just $20.

Loro Piana Silk and Cotton-Blend Jersey T-Shirt
Buy Here : $545

If your last name happens to be Roy, consider Loro Piana’s otherworldly silk jersey tee. Handmade in Italy, it’ll surely be the nicest thing to ever touch your skin…just stay the hell away from mustard.

