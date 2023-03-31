Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

“Heavy” and “T-shirt” aren’t two terms you would typically associate with each other. The idea is to keep it light and cool, right? But given the current weather, you actually don’t necessarily want something flimsy for a 40-to-60-to-40-degree day. Headed into spring, it’s better to have a hefty, stiff tee that’s gonna stave off some of that seasonal chill. And that’s exactly where the best heavy tees come in.

Denser and broader than an everyday tee, heavy tees provide a bit of extra warmth, and are unmatched n their propensity for layering. Throw a bomber or hoodie over one of these and you’ll be fine through most spring extremes, while having a bit more movement and freedom than if you were wearing something long-sleeved. (And when it does get a little sweaty out? While not moisture-wicking or “technical” in any way, they’re good at discreetly absorbing — or hiding — sweat. Yes, TMI.)

What Qualifies as a “Heavyweight” Tee?

While the definition is fast and loose, in our experience, “heavy” shirts are classified roughly as shirts that weigh 6 ounces or more (the oz refers to the standard weight measurement for fabric, ounces-per-square-yard) or about 2 oz and change above a regular tee. These tees, which can range from 6 to 13 oz — anything over 14 oz and you’re dipping into sweatshirt territory — often offer some serious structure and longer life than their lightweight counterparts. Heavyweight tees are the shirting equivalent to a V8, big-bodied truck; massive, loud and ready to get the job done.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of heavyweight tees we swear by for Spring and beyond. From ‘fit-enhancing The Bear deep cuts to Gap pocket tees, these are the hefty shirts we just can’t get enough of. Below, the best heavy tees for men in 2023, from Buck Mason, Camber, Gap and more.

The Best Heavy Tees for Men in 2023:

Weight: 9.14 oz. | Material: 100% jersey-cotton | Colors: 5

Cut from heavy, army surplus-inspired cotton, this soft but hefty shirt is about three times heavier than your average tee.

Weight: 6.75 oz. | Material: 100% cotton | Colors: 22

It doesn’t get much more classically sturdy than Carhartt. The heritage workwear brand’s rendition of the heavyweight tee is perfect as an undershirt or layer on a crisp (or fridgid) day.

Weight: 8.60 oz. | Material: 100% cotton | Colors: 1

Merz’s tees have developed a cult following in menswear circles, thanks to an unparalleled construction. Blame it on the operation — the loopwheel weaving machines are authentic 1920 makes, meaning they literally don’t make ’em like this anymore.

Weight: 8.0 oz. | Material: 53% upcycled cotton, 47% recycled polyester | Colors: 18

As we noted in a review a few years back, this standout (which you’ll want to size up) is “made using both upcycled and recycled yarns — a process which uses no water, as opposed to the 1,200 gallons a shirt would normally use — which combine to produce a beefy fabric that’ll last you at least twice as long as the typical T-shirt.”

Weight: 8.0 oz. | Material: 100% cotton | Colors: 11

“Built like a tank” is a good selling point for this monochromatic 8 oz tee, made in America and available in 11 colors.

More Heavy Tees We Love:

These get softer the longer you wear ‘em, and they arrive with a 365-day guarantee.

Leave it to a denim brand to craft a very heavy (8.3 oz) minimalist tee. But like their jeans, it’s deceptively comfy while it feels durable.

Search for heavy tees online and this made-in-the-USA shirt will pop up repeatedly. Note: Arrives in a two-pack. And it’ll shrink a bit on first wash.

If you miss the old American Apparel — made in the USA, fair wages, great prices, questionable marketing — Dov Charney’s follow-up brand is pretty much the same thing. Higher neck line, slightly more generous fit and a little more colorful with a “lived in” vibe.

When CDLP says heavy, they mean it — their wicking tee is nearly 10 oz of pure cotton beefiness.

Uk-based Garbstore might best know for vending a tasteful collection of labels like Universal Works and Story MFG, but the retailer dabbles in clothes themselves, and their in-house Heavy Train Tee is a genuine contender for best heavy tee.

Dashingly on trend, COS’ Heavy Duty T-Shirt is a right proper combo of streetwear relaxed and workwear tough.

Any bootlegger worth his weight in ice-dying materials should know that Hanes makes the best cheap, durable tees around.

Sweater polos, giant chinos, now a hefty cotton t-shirt — the new J.Crew just can’t lose.

Recycled from reclaimed cotton, Snow Peak’s heavy tee is still surprisingly breathable, making it ideal for outdoor pursuits.

Unlike most heavyweight tees, Gap’s iteration boasts a pocket. Just think of the endless possibilities for things that you can carry in it — sunglasses, wallet, small mouse.