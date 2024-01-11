Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Vuori Strato Tech Tee

What it is:

This technical tee from Vuori is maybe the softest workout shirt in existence. Crafted from the coastal California brand’s “Strato Tech” fabric (a smooth blend of polyester and elastane), it’s pretty nondescript in terms of styling, but it’s packed with premium performance features. These include UPF 30+, anti-odor properties and intense moisture-wicking abilities (more on that in a sec). The tee, while primed for sweat-inducing activities, also conveniently doubles as an everyday option due to its unmatched comfort and classic silhouette. The Strato Tech Tee in 10 colors, so you can stock up on as many as you see fit.

How I use it:

When I am sweating my ass off at the gym, in a workout class or on a run, the Strato Tech Tee is an absolute godsend. It’s also great for when I want to be comfortable and need something quick to throw on but that doesn’t look like a raggedy T-shirt I’d wear to bed. (Even though I’ve totally slept in the Strato Tech Tee a bunch of times because it is, again, the softest tee I own.)

Why I swear by it:

I am an unabashedly sweaty person and have tried to equip myself with all the necessary gear, extra strength antiperspirant and botox procedures to sleep cooler, control underarm odor and put an end to my annoyingly clammy hands. Of course, regardless of your personal level of perspiration, a workout is gonna cause you to sweat, but for me, it doesn’t matter the level of activity, I always end up sweating bullets — which is embarrassing! I am by no means trying to shame the profusely sweaty, but working out in a public setting, for me, is stressful enough. Thanks to my Irish heritage, I already have to deal with my face turning into a bright red tomato after 10 minutes of activity — I don’t need to feel self-conscious about my overactive sweat glands and how they’re marring my otherwise cute workout outfit.

Is this all incredibly superficial and kind of irrational? Sure. I know no one actually cares about how much the person working out next to them is sweating. But I am an imperfect human who is wildly self-conscious and has an illogical fear that the bench-pressing bros are secretly making fun of me. If a special T-shirt is going to help me disguise the fact that I’m fighting for my life on the Stairmaster, it’s one less thing to worry about it.

Simply, Vuori’s Strato Tech Tee provides me with ample comfort while I’m getting those gainz on. As I mentioned above, this super-soft technical tee stops me from feeling uncomfortably moist, sticky (and smelly!) during a workout, which in turn, motivates me to push myself a little harder — and sweat a whole lot more.

It’s been two years since I’ve put the Strato tee in my weekly gym fit cycle and it’s still in top-notch condition. Unlike some other workout tanks and tees I’ve used and abused, this Vuori tee hasn’t stretched an inch, and still keeps me feeling comfortably dry.