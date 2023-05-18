Sneakers, Suiting and Selvedge: The SSENSE Sale Is Back, Baby!
There's nothing quiet about these luxury deals
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
If you’re unfamiliar with the Canadian retailer, SSENSE is the sartorial equivalent of Candyland — a magical place where hundreds of luxury designers and thousands of items live in fashion-forward harmony. From blazing-hot releases to timeless style stalwarts, they’ve got everything a menswear aficionado could dream of, and now, for a very limited time, a boatload of their apparel and accessories just received the marked-down treatment. It’s official: after a months-long hiatus, the SSENSE sale is back on.
Like most good things, SSENSE sales are few and far between, so now’s your chance to snag designer flexes at semi-reasonable rates — up to 50% off their typically massive sticker prices, to be exact — before they’re gone for good. Stock up on popular offerings like A.P.C., OFF-WHITE, Salomon and more that are already waning, so cop up already.
To help inspire your waviest summer yet, we’ve thrown together a little list of can’t-miss deals that will seriously reboot your wardrobe, all for under $200. Each and every one of these steals is a bevy of compliments just waiting to happen. Need more? You can shop the rest of the sale here. Below, our picks from the fire SSENSE sale.
The Best Under-$200 Deals From the SSENSE Sale:
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you