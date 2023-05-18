InsideHook
Menswear | May 18, 2023 12:50 pm

Sneakers, Suiting and Selvedge: The SSENSE Sale Is Back, Baby!   

There's nothing quiet about these luxury deals

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

If you’re unfamiliar with the Canadian retailer, SSENSE is the sartorial equivalent of Candyland — a magical place where hundreds of luxury designers and thousands of items live in fashion-forward harmony. From blazing-hot releases to timeless style stalwarts, they’ve got everything a menswear aficionado could dream of, and now, for a very limited time, a boatload of their apparel and accessories just received the marked-down treatment. It’s official: after a months-long hiatus, the SSENSE sale is back on.

Like most good things, SSENSE sales are few and far between, so now’s your chance to snag designer flexes at semi-reasonable rates — up to 50% off their typically massive sticker prices, to be exact — before they’re gone for good. Stock up on popular offerings like A.P.C., OFF-WHITE, Salomon and more that are already waning, so cop up already.

To help inspire your waviest summer yet, we’ve thrown together a little list of can’t-miss deals that will seriously reboot your wardrobe, all for under $200. Each and every one of these steals is a bevy of compliments just waiting to happen. Need more? You can shop the rest of the sale here. Below, our picks from the fire SSENSE sale.

The Best Under-$200 Deals From the SSENSE Sale:

Rhude x Puma Edition Rhuigi B-Boy Sneakers
Rhude x Puma Edition Rhuigi B-Boy Sneakers
SSENSE : $145$107
Fear of God Essentials Logo Lounge Shorts
Fear of God Essentials Logo Lounge Shorts
SSENSE : $60$41
NN07 Off-White Ryan 6571 Polo
NN07 Off-White Ryan 6571 Polo
SSENSE : $195$119
Pop Trading Company Hewitt Blazer
Pop Trading Company Hewitt Blazer
SSENSE : $185$142
Salomon XT-6 Sneakers
Salomon XT-6 Sneakers
SSENSE : $200$144
A.P.C. Indigo Martin Jeans
A.P.C. Indigo Martin Jeans
SSENSE : $195$148
Nike Sportswear Club Sweater
Nike Sportswear Club Sweater
SSENSE : $70$50
Adsum Blue Zip Pocket Shirt
Adsum Blue Zip Pocket Shirt
SSENSE : $205$131
ERL Swirl Hoodie
ERL Swirl Hoodie
SSENSE : $250$173
John Elliot Graphic Button-Up Shirt
John Elliot Graphic Button-Up Shirt
SSENSE : $300$192
Merrell 1TRL Beige Eagle Luxe Boots
Merrell 1TRL Beige Eagle Luxe Boots
SSENSE : $190$125
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
SSENSE : $335$211
Needles Narrow Sweatpant
Needles Narrow Sweatpant
SSENSE : $275$168
AMOMENTO SSENSE Exclusive Shirt
AMOMENTO SSENSE Exclusive Shirt
SSENSE : $175$133
New Balance Tan Made In USA 990 Sneakers
New Balance Tan Made In USA 990 Sneakers
SSENSE : $220$174




