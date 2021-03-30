The Best Heavyweight T-Shirts, From Weighty to Downright Hulking

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

“Heavyweight” and “T-shirt” are two terms you wouldn’t typically associate with each other. The idea is to keep it light and cool, right? But given the current transitional weather, you actually don’t necessarily want something flimsy for a 40-to-60-to-40-degree day. Headed into spring, it’s better to have a hefty, stiff tee that’s gonna stave off some of that seasonal chill. And so that’s where the best heavyweight T-shirts for men come in.

The Best Heavyweight Tees

What Qualifies as a “Heavyweight” T-Shirt?

While the definition is loose, in our experience, “heavy” shirts are classified roughly as shirts that weigh 6 ounces or more (the oz refers to the standard weight measurement for fabric, ounces-per-square-yard) or about 2 oz and change above a regular tee. These tees, which can range from 6 to 13 oz — anything over 14 oz and you’re dipping into sweatshirt territory — often offer some serious structure and longer life than their lightweight counterparts. Heavyweight tees are the shirting equivalent to a V8, big-bodied truck: big, loud and ready to get the job done.

How to Style Heavyweight Tees

Denser and broader than an everyday tee, heavyweight T-shirts provide a bit of extra warmth and are unmatched in their value for layering. Throw a chore coat or hoodie over one of these, and you’ll be fine through most spring weather, all while having a bit more movement and freedom than if you were wearing a chunky sweatshirt. Plus, as trends lean big and boxy, there’s zero reason not to dabble.

Below, we’ve shopped, tested and compiled a list of men’s heavyweight tees we swear by for spring and beyond. From ‘fit-enhancing The Bear deep cuts to Gap pocket tees, these are the hefty shirts we just can’t get enough of. Below are the best heavyweight T-shirts for men in 2025, from Buck Mason, Camber more.

Best Men’s Heavyweight T-Shirts

Weight: 9.14 oz. | Material: 100% jersey-cotton | Colors: 6 | Size: XS-XXL

Cut from heavy, army surplus cotton, this soft but hefty shirt from our friends over at Buck Mason is about three times heavier than your average tee, and more akin to a short-sleeve sweatshirt in terms of fit. Not that we’re complaining — the same heft makes it look killer with some selvedge jeans and a pair of sleek loafers.

Weight: 6.75 oz. | Material: 100% cotton | Colors: 28 | Size: XS-6XL

It doesn’t get much more classically sturdy than Carhartt. The heritage workwear brand’s rendition of the heavyweight tee is perfect as an undershirt or layer on a crisp (or frigid) day. Plus, they’re one of the few shirts you might actually see on the job site, given that they can take a beating and are easily replaceable.

Weight: 8.6 oz. | Material: 100% cotton | Colors: 1 | Size: S-XXL

Merz’s tees have developed a cult following in menswear circles, thanks to unparalleled construction. Blame it on the operation — the loopwheel weaving machines are authentic 1920 makes, meaning they literally don’t make ’em like this anymore. It’s probably why Carmy from The Bear swears by them too.

Weight: 8.0 oz. | Material: 53% upcycled cotton, 47% recycled polyester | Colors: 10 | Size: S-XXL

As we noted in a review a few years back, this standout (which you’ll want to size up) is “made using both upcycled and recycled yarns — a process which uses no water, as opposed to the 1,200 gallons a shirt would normally use — which combine to produce a beefy fabric that’ll last you at least twice as long as the typical T-shirt.” Pre-shrunk and tastefully slim, it’s a solid option that’ll last years.

Weight: 8.0 oz. | Material: 100% cotton | Colors: 11 | Size: S-6XL

“Built like a tank” is probably the selling point for this monochromatic 8 oz. tee, which is made in America and available in a whopping range of sizes. Yes, it’s stiffer than the competition, but isn’t that what American-made is all about?

Weight: 10.0 oz. | Material: 100% cotton | Colors: 2 | Size: S-XL

We tested a few tees heavier than Los Angeles-based Lady White Co.’s Rugby Heavyweight tee, but we found between an unflattering drape and funky shoulders, they didn’t quite work. LWC’s, on the other hand, has the perfect high neck-boxy shape for a heavyweight tee, and, despite 10 oz. of heavy cotton, fits like a down-comforter-esque glove.

More Heavyweight T-Shirts We Love

This shirt from Canadian giants Reigning Champ is downright massive. That is a good thing.

Huckberry’s in-house label, Flint and Tinder, decided to try their hand at a heavyweight tee, and, like most things they do, the final product is exceptional.

Search for heavy tees online and this made-in-the-USA shirt will pop up repeatedly. Note: Arrives in a two-pack. And it’ll shrink a bit on first wash.

Another “Made in America” tee, Dehen’s Heavy Duty T-Shirt’s jersey knit clocks in just under standard weight at 5.6 oz. but feels a few pounds heavier.

Any bootlegger worth his weight in ice-dying materials should know that Hanes makes the best cheap, durable tees around.

Sweater polos, giant chinos, now a hefty cotton t-shirt — the new J.Crew just can’t lose.

Unlike most heavyweight t-shirts, Gap’s iteration boasts a pocket. Just think of the endless possibilities for things that you can carry in it — sunglasses, wallet, small mouse.