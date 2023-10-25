Allbirds Are Up to 50% Off During This Secret Sale

Leisure > Style

Updated October 25, 2023 10:54 am
Bankers have their suits. Doctors have their scrubs. And tech bros? Tech bros have their Allbirds. The immensely popular New Zealand-based shoe retailer has skyrocketed from an eco-forward start-up to a multi-billion-dollar label, helped along in large part by Silicon Valley’s obsession with merino and Lyocell-based styles.

We’re positive you’ve seen their sleek, almost formless shape on the feet of Patagonia-vest touting techies; hell, maybe you even own a pair yourself. If you don’t, now is your chance.

But why exactly is the style so popular? It could have something to do with the brand’s quest for sustainability. Utilizing a variety of eco-conscious materials like merino wool and eucalyptus tree fiber, many of Allbirds’ styles are carbon-neutral or negative. Coupled with a breathable, woven upper and streamlined, office-ready looks, it makes sense that they’d appeal to such a large crowd.

Of course, not everyone has tech-sector money, which is why we’re happy to report that Allbirds is currently throwing a secret sale on dozens of styles, with up to 50% off select (and best-selling) sneakers, like the updated Tree Dasher 2 or the surprisingly solid Trail Runner. If you’re curious about the hubbub, there’s never been a better time to test the sustainable styles out.

Sizing is going quick — already spotty on some of the top offerings — so we’ve compiled the greatest hits from Allbirds Sale, to help you choose the right shoe for you. From slip-ons to sneakers, find the best deals from Allbirds Secret Sale below. Just be sure to use the code AFF-OCT50.

The Best Deals From the Allbirds Secret Sale:

Allbirds Men’s Wool Runners
Allbirds Men’s Wool Runners

The classic Allbirds style you know and love (if your job involves coding apps, at least).

Allbirds : $98$49
Allbirds Men’s Trail Runners SWT
Allbirds Men’s Trail Runners SWT

As we’ve previously stated, we’re downright shocked at how well these train shoes performed on rough terrain.

Allbirds : $140$70
Allbirds Wool Runner-Up Mizzle Plus
Allbirds Wool Runner-Up Mizzle Plus

Protect yourself from the elements with some serious wool style.

Allbirds : $145$99
Men's Wool Loungers
Men's Wool Loungers

Get some lounge on, courtesy of Allbirds.

Allbirds : $105$53
Allbirds Men’s Tree Pipers
Allbirds Men’s Tree Pipers

Converse is so last century. Try and updated Tree Piper sneaker instead for serious breathability and that classic sneak style.

Allbirds : $105$53
Allbirds Men’s Tree Dasher 2
Allbirds Men’s Tree Dasher 2

The Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 is teched out, to put it mildly. just like the clientele. Looks like thousands of test miles and over 90 runners actually deliver some serious feedback.

Allbirds : $135$94

Shop the entire sale here.

