Allbirds Are Up to 50% Off During This Secret Sale

Bankers have their suits. Doctors have their scrubs. And tech bros? Tech bros have their Allbirds. The immensely popular New Zealand-based shoe retailer has skyrocketed from an eco-forward start-up to a multi-billion-dollar label, helped along in large part by Silicon Valley’s obsession with merino and Lyocell-based styles.

We’re positive you’ve seen their sleek, almost formless shape on the feet of Patagonia-vest touting techies; hell, maybe you even own a pair yourself. If you don’t, now is your chance.

Why Are Allbirds So Popular?

But why exactly is the style so popular? It could have something to do with the brand’s quest for sustainability. Utilizing a variety of eco-conscious materials like merino wool and eucalyptus tree fiber, many of Allbirds’ styles are carbon-neutral or negative. Coupled with a breathable, woven upper and streamlined, office-ready looks, it makes sense that they’d appeal to such a large crowd.

Of course, not everyone has tech-sector money, which is why we’re happy to report that Allbirds is currently throwing a secret sale on dozens of styles, with up to 50% off select (and best-selling) sneakers, like the updated Tree Dasher 2 or the surprisingly solid Trail Runner. If you’re curious about the hubbub, there’s never been a better time to test the sustainable styles out.

Sizing is going quick — already spotty on some of the top offerings — so we’ve compiled the greatest hits from Allbirds Sale, to help you choose the right shoe for you. From slip-ons to sneakers, find the best deals from Allbirds Secret Sale below. Just be sure to use the code AFF-OCT50.

The Best Deals From the Allbirds Secret Sale:

