Leisure > Travel

8 Travel Shoes to Make Your Holiday Trips Slightly Less Terrible

'Tis the season to invest in some slip-ons

a collage of the best travel shoes for men on a runway background
With holiday travel on the horizon, you'll need a trusty pair of airport shoes. These are the best.
InsideHook/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 9, 2023 12:53 pm
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

In the year of our lord 2023, we’re beyond lamenting the woes of holiday travel. (We have already done this, to be fair.) It will be heinous. It will be awful. Much of it will be spent on our feet, in traffic or rolling an overstuffed carry-on through days-old slush. So instead of whining, we’re doing the sensible, adult thing, and planning for this intrusion. Item number one to take care of? That’d be commandeering a pair of the best travel shoes we can find.

The Best Boots for Men, From Chelsea to Chukka and Beyond
The Best Boots for Men, From Chelsea to Chukka and Beyond
 Boots were made for walking. Ask anyone.

The Best Travel Shoes for Men

This is a trickier task than it might first appear. After all, there are plenty of types of travel and tons of shoes that generally suck at delivering a painless experience whether on the road or in the skies, and after you’ve arrived at your destination. That is where we come in — as jetsetters, pro travelers and glorified test monkeys, we’ve put dozens of styles to the test when traversing TSA, I-95 and everything in between.

What Should You Look for When Buying Travel Shoes?

As we previously mentioned, there are tons of types of travel, but some universal rules of thumb stick out when choosing the best travel shoe for your upcoming journeys. Comfort should trump aesthetics every time (warning: ultra-push trainers can cramp the foot on six-hour flights) and shoes that prioritize breathability and easy adjustment or removal naturally make a ton of sense.

These 11 Pants Are Perfect for Long Travel Days
These 11 Pants Are Perfect for Long Travel Days
 It’s 2023. No more flying in sweats.

Perhaps these instructions strike you as vague, or perhaps you just don’t want to hunt through the thousands of boots and sneakers clogging up the interwebs or your local DSW. We got you covered, with eight expertly-selected picks that we’ve personally used to traverse the continent, and in some cases the globe. There are ultra-popular Birkenstock slides, versatile Cheslea boots, artesian clogs and much, much more. Choose what feels right for you, and remember that your gate agent is a person, too. Below, the best travel shoes for men this holiday season.

The Travel Shoe to Rule ‘Em All: Birkenstock Boston Shearling-Lined Clog

Birkenstock Boston Shearling-Lined Clog
Birkenstock Boston Shearling-Lined Clog
Birkenstock : $170 Zappos : $170

As we mentioned, we’ve flown, driven and Ubered in dozens of shoes, and, to exactly nobody’s surprise, our go-to travel shoe remains Birkenstock’s wildly popular Boston clog. Snug enough to surefoot your way through baggage claim or up an icy driveway, all while remaining incredibly easy to slip off on the JetBlue flight (just put them back on before you go to the bathroom, please), they’re sensible, pack down beautifully, and, if you secure a pair of the shearling-lined versions, beefy enough to deal with chilly temps. Do yourself a favor and just buy a pair already.

Birkenstock’s New Boston Clogs Strike a Serious Cord
Birkenstock’s New Boston Clogs Strike a Serious Cord
 Just when you thought the Boston couldn’t get any better

The Snuggly Slip-On: The North Face ThermoBall Traction Mules V

The North Face ThermoBall Traction Mules V
The North Face ThermoBall Traction Mules V
The North Face : $59

If Birkenstock’s behemoth isn’t quite your speed, The North Face offers a sleeping bag-style alternative in their ThermoBall Mules, a weatherproof slip-on that’s designed with the same technology as the outdoor brand’s best-selling jackets. A collapsable heal makes them just as easy to pull on, and their crunchy, semi-bulbous look should do enough to appease crunchy and hypey travelers alike.

The Dressy Option: Yuketen Bit Loafer

Yuketen Bit Loafer
Yuketen Bit Loafer
Huckberry : $385

Traveling for work? Jetsetting for a wedding? Luckily for you, Yuketen’s Bit Loafer offers a smart option that is still a joy to earn skymiles in. Crafted from an Italian-tanner leather that’s hand-sewn by leather artisans in Maine, these loafers are set atop an original rubber camp sole, providing a flexible and forgiving alternative to the typically stiff dress shoes outsole. Trust us, they’re worth every penny.

The Do-It-All Travel Boot: Blundstone 510 Classic Boot

Blundstone 510 Classic Boot
Blundstone 510 Classic Boot
Amazon : $169

Of course, not everyone has the luxury of galavanting around in slippers. Whether your trip necessitates packing light or some serious TOT (time on toes), Blundstone’s versatile Chelsea is the only way to go. Built on a sturdy outsole and featuring signature pull tabs for easy on-off-ability, they can handle literally anything you throw at them — an eight-hour drive, a serious snow shoveling session or just the approving looks for local buddies and former high school crushes.

The True Travel Slipper: Ugg Classic Mini Boot

Ugg Classic Mini Boot
Ugg Classic Mini Boot
UGG : $160

Grow up. Uggs are for everyone, and anyone who says otherwise is denying themselves the pleasure of a snuggly-wuggly experience for the dogs. Just make sure you were socks, else risk hateful eyes in the TSA line.

For Serious Sneakerheads: Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low Sneaker

Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low Sneaker
Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low Sneaker
Nike : $150

Laces? In the airport terminal? Even the most dedicated sneakerhead — the one to rock, ten to stock among you — will agree that it’s a hard no. So what to do? How will people know that you are insufferable, and you will happily talk to them about it? Salomon is the easy answer, but we’d suggest a deeper cut from Nike’s latest ACG drop. The Mountain Fly 2 Low has a similar lace toggle for easy adjustments, but we find it’s cushy foam midsole —designed for tackling tough terrain — to be kinder on the underfoot than the average technical shoe’s rock-hard sole plate. Plus, they go very hard.

The Celeb-Endorsed Kicks: Lusso Cloud Scenario Slip-On

Lusso Cloud Scenario Slip-On
Lusso Cloud Scenario Slip-On
Lusso Cloud : $65 Amazon : $65

Celebs, they’re just like us! In the sense that they also love an affordable slip-on that still counts as a socially acceptable shoe, despite being breathable af thanks to a preferred foam design. Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, a Joe-Bro and more have all been spotted rocking Lusso Cloud’s airy slip-ons around town, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The Trendy Travel Flex: Gardenheir French Recycled Hemp Garden Clogs

Gardenheir French Recycled Hemp Garden Clogs
Gardenheir French Recycled Hemp Garden Clogs
Gardenheir : $58

Travel shoes are all about comfort, functionality and ease…but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a ‘fit off while you’re at it. This hemp clog from Gardenheir, chic garden supply importer for and menswear brand extraordinaire, is weatherproof and makes total sense for cross-country flights, but also ticks all the swag-goo boxes we’re looking for in 2023 — tastefully minimalist, built to be worn with chunky socks and generally indicative that you have a standing date with McNally Jackson for your monthly mag pickup.

More Like This

The ultimate gin cocktail in London
Gin & Tonics Taste Best at These 6 London Hotels
Tip your housekeepers, people!
How Much Should You Be Tipping Your Hotel Housekeeper?
A local's guide to Oklahoma City
You Are Here: Oklahoma City
Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France
Miami’s 6 Best New Flights Include Rock-Bottom Fares to Berlin and Paris

Leisure > Style
Leisure > Travel

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Alo Yoga Gold Rush Puffer
A Perfect Gift for Her: This Puffer Jacket

$198$138

Fitbit Sense 2
The Fitbit Sense 2 Is Now 34% Off

$300$198

Nisolo
Take 35% Off Some Handsome Nisolo Footwear

From Our Partner

The Viral Rose Vibrator Is 20% Off
The Viral Rose Vibrator Is 20% Off

$59$47

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

a collage of the best travel shoes for men on a runway background

8 Travel Shoes to Make Your Holiday Trips Slightly Less Terrible

The ultimate gin cocktail in London

Gin & Tonics Taste Best at These 6 London Hotels

Tip your housekeepers, people!

How Much Should You Be Tipping Your Hotel Housekeeper?

Tents

Front Runner Vs. Snow Peak: How Do You Want to Camp this Season?

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

A waiter pours shots of whiskey at the Playwright Irish Pub near Times Square after the St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 17, 2022 in New York City. Irish whiskey brands are trying to figure out how to spread the word about their whiskey on days outside of March 17.

The Quest to Make Irish Whiskey a Year-Round Spirit

Semisonic

Semisonic’s Dan Wilson Is So Much More Than “Closing Time”

A pair of men sitting at the back of an airplane before skydiving, the start of the Navy SEAL-inspired Monster Mash marathon.

Inside the Navy SEALs’ Mythical “Monster Mash” Marathon

"The Mysterious Case of Rudolf Diesel"

One of the Greatest Inventors of Our Time Disappeared. This New Book Explores Why.