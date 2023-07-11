A Shocking Amount of Yeti Gear Is on Sale for Prime Day

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
If you’re a Yetihead like us, you know the opportunity to cop the outdoor brand’s robust coolers or insulated drinkware for a discount is extremely rare. Unless an item is getting discontinued, you’re usually going to have to pay full price for your next piece of Yeti gear — until now!
For Amazon Prime Day (which is happening Tuesday and Wednesday, if you were blissfully unaware), Yeti has put a slew of its best-selling, much-loved products on sale. We’re talking the brand’s signature Tundra 45 cooler, vacuum-insulated travel mugs, koozies to keep your canned beverages at the perfect drinking temperature and more.
Below, find our top on-sale Yeti picks. Or shop all the Yeti Amazon Prime Day deals here. (Be warned that some of these products may sell out quickly.)
