Leisure > Gear

A Shocking Amount of Yeti Gear Is on Sale for Prime Day

Discounts extend to the Tundra 45 cooler, insulated drinkware and more

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated July 16, 2024 12:39 pm
A Yeti Tundra Haul 45, which is on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2024
Yeti's signature cooler is now on sale for Prime Day.
Amazon

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you’re a Yetihead like us, you know the opportunity to cop the outdoor brand’s robust coolers or insulated drinkware for a discount is extremely rare. Unless an item is getting discontinued, you’re usually going to have to pay full price for your next piece of Yeti gear — until now!

The Very Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
The Very Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
 Watches, headphones, sunglasses, grills, blenders — the list goes on and on

For Amazon Prime Day (which is happening Tuesday and Wednesday, if you were blissfully unaware), Yeti has put a slew of its best-selling, much-loved products on sale. We’re talking the brand’s signature Tundra 45 cooler, vacuum-insulated travel mugs, koozies to keep your canned beverages at the perfect drinking temperature and more.

Below, find our top on-sale Yeti picks. Or shop all the Yeti Amazon Prime Day deals here. (Be warned that some of these products may sell out quickly.)

Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler
Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler
Amazon : $300$210
Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler
Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler
Amazon : $425$298
Yeti Camino 20 Carryall Tote Bag
Yeti Camino 20 Carryall Tote Bag
Amazon : $130$91
YETI Rambler 30 oz Travel Mug
YETI Rambler 30 oz Travel Mug
Amazon : $61$53
Yeti Rambler 18 oz Bottle
Yeti Rambler 18 oz Bottle
Amazon : $30$21
Yeti Rambler Wine Tumbler
Yeti Rambler Wine Tumbler
Amazon : $25$18
Yeti Lowlands Blanket
Yeti Lowlands Blanket
Amazon : $200$130
Yeti Colster 12 oz Can Insulator
Yeti Colster 12 oz Can Insulator
Buy Here : $25$16

More Like This

These are the best Ninja coffee machines on sale for Prime Day
These Ninja Coffee Machines Are on Sale for Prime Day
a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background
The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale
A collage of on-sale items from Amazon Prime Day on a white background.
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Already Here
Gap Model on Circle background
Gap Is Hosting a Huge Linen Sale Right Now

Leisure > Gear
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Save Over $150 on This Compact Weber Grill

$551$399

Gillette Heated Razor for Men, Starter Shave Kit
Get a Warm, Smooth Shave With This Gillette Heated Razor

$150$95

Dyson 244314-02 Pure Hot+Cool™ HP04 purifying heater + fan
Woot Is Hosting a Huge Sale on Dyson

From Our Partner

Samsung The Frame
Samsung’s The Frame TV Is Now $700 Off

$2,000$1,300

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
Lago di Como, also known as Lario
Lake Como Isn’t Just for the Rich and Famous
Beer taste
Can, Bottle or Draft: Which Beer Tastes Better?
Friedman Memorial Airport, a brief drive down Idaho State Route 75 from Sun Valley
Sun Valley Billionaire Conference Draws Scorn From Local Pilots
From runners to sunglasses this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Smokey Bear Sunglasses, Suitcases and Runners
a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background
The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

A Yeti Tundra Haul 45, which is on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2024

A Shocking Amount of Yeti Gear Is on Sale for Prime Day

These are the best Ninja coffee machines on sale for Prime Day

These Ninja Coffee Machines Are on Sale for Prime Day

a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background

The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale

From runners to sunglasses this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Smokey Bear Sunglasses, Suitcases and Runners

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours