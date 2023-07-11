Amazon Prime Day 2023: Your Guide to All the Best Deals

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Welcome back, Amazon Prime Day. We’ve missed you. The promise of a wild flurry of flash sales, delightful deals and some classic unfettered capitalism is going to be fully realized for the next two days, with thousands of steals — discounts on Apple products, summery swimsuits, high-tech headphones — at your fingertips.

The only downside? With so much to sort through, the Amazon website can become a sensory overload: constantly updating deals, bright colors, countdown clocks, that sort of thing. Because we want you to have a shot at all the best discounts on all the best products without having to sift through said insanity, we’ve picked out a host of deals from a variety of categories, spanning style, home, outdoor gear and so, so much more, all on sale.

So have it at, and browse the best of what Prime Day has to offer. Interested in more? Try these alternative sales instead. Below, the best Amazon Prime Day deals we could find. Happy shopping.

The Best Style Prime Day Deals

Levi's 501 Classic Fit Jeans Forget the vacuums, Kindles and bags of 50 lb. dog food — if you are going to buy anything this Amazon Prime Day, it should really be a pair of Levi’s. A pair of 501s — the people’s cut, with room through the leg and a 100% cotton weave — are just $45, and should last you at least until next Prime Day. Buy Here : $80 $46

The Best Prime Day Tech Deals

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip Apple’s MacBook Air M1 Chip is aging like fine wine. It was released in 2020 but is still one of the best laptops that Apple offers and now it’s at its lowest price ever, at only $750. It’s incredibly lightweight, compact and is standing the test of time thanks to its superior Apple M1 silicon chip. With such great internal specs, The M1 Air can have a long-lasting battery and it moves surprisingly fast. This is already one of Prime Day’s stand-out tech deals so you should act fast. Buy it now : $999 $750

The Best Outdoor and Fitness Prime Day Deals

Vital Proteins 19.3 Oz Collagen Peptides Powder The discount might be slight, but we’d gladly pay full price for Vital Protein’s Collagen Peptide blend, so we’ll take what we can get. Packed with hydrolyzed collagen peptides sourced from the hides of grass-fed, pasture-raised cows, the supplement is the real deal for hair, nail, joint and bone support. Amazon : $47 $42

The Best Home and Kitchen Deals

The Best Travel Deals

Trtl Pillow This uniquely designed neck pillow is the only thing that has helped us sleep while in flight. Now 25% off, the TRTL travel neck pillow is lightweight and easily fits in a carry-on bag. The internal support is strong and flexible, so it won’t get crushed amongst the contents of your over-packed bag. It works for all body types and accommodates all different sleep preferences, plus it’s extremely easy to use. A bonus is that the cover is machine washable. Buy Here : $60 $45