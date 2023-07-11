InsideHook
Gear | July 11, 2023 8:03 am

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Your Guide to All the Best Deals

Want to save? Get shopping.

a bundle of Amazon boxes on a blue background with Prime Day text
Prime Day is finally here: this is what you should buy.
InsideHook
By The Editors @insidehook

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Welcome back, Amazon Prime Day. We’ve missed you. The promise of a wild flurry of flash sales, delightful deals and some classic unfettered capitalism is going to be fully realized for the next two days, with thousands of steals — discounts on Apple products, summery swimsuits, high-tech headphones — at your fingertips.

Looking For More Deals?

The Best Amazon Prime Day Alternatives to Shop Right Now
The Best Amazon Prime Day Alternatives to Shop Right Now

Because why should Bezos have all the fun?

The only downside? With so much to sort through, the Amazon website can become a sensory overload: constantly updating deals, bright colors, countdown clocks, that sort of thing. Because we want you to have a shot at all the best discounts on all the best products without having to sift through said insanity, we’ve picked out a host of deals from a variety of categories, spanning style, home, outdoor gear and so, so much more, all on sale.

So have it at, and browse the best of what Prime Day has to offer. Interested in more? Try these alternative sales instead. Below, the best Amazon Prime Day deals we could find. Happy shopping.

The Best Style Prime Day Deals

Levi's 501 Classic Fit Jeans
Levi's 501 Classic Fit Jeans

Forget the vacuums, Kindles and bags of 50 lb. dog food — if you are going to buy anything this Amazon Prime Day, it should really be a pair of Levi’s. A pair of 501s — the people’s cut, with room through the leg and a 100% cotton weave — are just $45, and should last you at least until next Prime Day.

Buy Here : $80$46
Tissot Gentleman Stainless Steel Dress Watch 
Tissot Gentleman Stainless Steel Dress Watch 
Amazon : $825$574
Calvin Klein Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Calvin Klein Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Buy Here : $48$29
Clarks Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot
Clarks Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot
Amazon : $100$45
Nautica Standard Solid Quick Dry Classic Logo Swim-Trunk
Nautica Standard Solid Quick Dry Classic Logo Swim-Trunk
Amazon : $60$24
Lacoste Classic Pique Slim Fit Short Sleeve Polo Shirt 
Lacoste Classic Pique Slim Fit Short Sleeve Polo Shirt 
Amazon : $95$66
Persol PO3302s Aviator Sunglasses
Persol PO3302s Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon : $335$224
New Balance 997h
New Balance 997h
Buy Here : $90$67
Casio F91W-1 Classic Resin Strap Digital Sport Watch
Casio F91W-1 Classic Resin Strap Digital Sport Watch
Amazon : $23$13
Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Polarized Square Sunglasses 
Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Polarized Square Sunglasses 
Amazon : $213$173
Hanes Beefy Classic Heavyweight Cotton Short Sleeve T-Shirt (2-Pack)
Hanes Beefy Classic Heavyweight Cotton Short Sleeve T-Shirt (2-Pack)
Amazon : $23$14

The Best Prime Day Tech Deals

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip

Apple’s MacBook Air M1 Chip is aging like fine wine. It was released in 2020 but is still one of the best laptops that Apple offers and now it’s at its lowest price ever, at only $750. It’s incredibly lightweight, compact and is standing the test of time thanks to its superior Apple M1 silicon chip. With such great internal specs, The M1 Air can have a long-lasting battery and it moves surprisingly fast. This is already one of Prime Day’s stand-out tech deals so you should act fast.

Buy it now : $999$750
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon : $550$450
Polaroid Originals Now I-Type Instant Camera
Polaroid Originals Now I-Type Instant Camera
Amazon : $120$90
Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device
Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device
Amazon : $55$25
Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
Amazon : $650$500
Blink Whole Home Bundle
Blink Whole Home Bundle
Amazon : $220$110
Apple AirPods Pro (Second Gen)
Apple AirPods Pro (Second Gen)
Amazon : $250$200
Hypervolt Go 2 Massage Gun
Hypervolt Go 2 Massage Gun
Buy it now : $199$129
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle
Buy it now : $265$168

The Best Outdoor and Fitness Prime Day Deals

Vital Proteins 19.3 Oz Collagen Peptides Powder
Vital Proteins 19.3 Oz Collagen Peptides Powder

The discount might be slight, but we’d gladly pay full price for Vital Protein’s Collagen Peptide blend, so we’ll take what we can get. Packed with hydrolyzed collagen peptides sourced from the hides of grass-fed, pasture-raised cows, the supplement is the real deal for hair, nail, joint and bone support.

Amazon : $47$42
RTIC 52 Qt. Ultra-Light Wheeled Hard Insulated Cooler
RTIC 52 Qt. Ultra-Light Wheeled Hard Insulated Cooler
Amazon : $300$270
BlenderBottle 24 Oz. Strada Insulated Stainless Steel Shaker Cup
BlenderBottle 24 Oz. Strada Insulated Stainless Steel Shaker Cup
Amazon : $25$19
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon : $549$350
Brooks Cascadia 16 Trail Running Shoes
Brooks Cascadia 16 Trail Running Shoes
Amazon : $130$85
Osprey Exos 48 Ultralight Backpacking Backpack 
Osprey Exos 48 Ultralight Backpacking Backpack 
Amazon : $240$197
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Running Smartwatch
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Running Smartwatch
Amazon : $350$204
Nuun Immunity Support Hydration Supplements (4-Pack)
Nuun Immunity Support Hydration Supplements (4-Pack)
Amazon : $30$21
Kershaw Cinder-Copper 1.4 In. Blade Pocket Knife
Kershaw Cinder-Copper 1.4 In. Blade Pocket Knife
Amazon : $33$21

The Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Amazon Brand Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Tufted Leather Accent Chair
Amazon Brand Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Tufted Leather Accent Chair

With five and a half stars and nearly 50% off, this accent chair will add a splash of contemporary, mid-century realness to your gathering space — for a relatively affordable price.

Buy Here : $978$498
OXO Good Grips 32 Ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker
OXO Good Grips 32 Ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Buy Here : $52$41
SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker (White) with CO2 and Carbonating Bottle
SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker (White) with CO2 and Carbonating Bottle
Buy Here : $160$90
AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit
AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit
Buy Here : $165$83
Amazon Basics Nespresso OriginalLine Coffee Pod Storage Drawer Holder
Amazon Basics Nespresso OriginalLine Coffee Pod Storage Drawer Holder
Buy Here : $17$13
Coway Airmega 300 True HEPA Air Purifier with Smart Technology
Coway Airmega 300 True HEPA Air Purifier with Smart Technology
Buy Here : $451$300
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Buy Here : $450$349
Amazon Basics 8-Pack AA Alkaline Batteries
Amazon Basics 8-Pack AA Alkaline Batteries
Buy Here : $7$6
DII Swedish Dishcloths for Kitchen & Cleaning
DII Swedish Dishcloths for Kitchen & Cleaning
Buy Here : $18$14

The Best Travel Deals

Trtl Pillow
Trtl Pillow

This uniquely designed neck pillow is the only thing that has helped us sleep while in flight. Now 25% off, the TRTL travel neck pillow is lightweight and easily fits in a carry-on bag. The internal support is strong and flexible, so it won’t get crushed amongst the contents of your over-packed bag. It works for all body types and accommodates all different sleep preferences, plus it’s extremely easy to use. A bonus is that the cover is machine washable.

Buy Here : $60$45
MEE audio Connect Air in-Flight Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter Adapter
MEE audio Connect Air in-Flight Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter Adapter
Buy Here : $50$37
Yeti Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug
Yeti Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug
Buy Here : $38$27
FYY Travel Cable Organizer Pouch Electronic Accessories Carry Case
FYY Travel Cable Organizer Pouch Electronic Accessories Carry Case
Buy Here : $16$10
Airplane Footrest
Airplane Footrest
Buy Here : $20$15
MiiKARE Airplane Travel Essentials Phone Holder
MiiKARE Airplane Travel Essentials Phone Holder
Buy Here : $18$13
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Buy Here : $390$166
Fossil Leather RFID Blocking Passport Holder Case Wallet
Fossil Leather RFID Blocking Passport Holder Case Wallet
Buy Here : $65$46
Vorspack Toiletry Bag Hanging Dopp Kit for Men
Vorspack Toiletry Bag Hanging Dopp Kit for Men
Buy Here : $15$10

More Like This

a model wearing linen cloths from Todd Snyder on a grey background
Living in Linen: An InsideHook Primer on Summer’s Most Fickle Fabric
The Trtl Travel neck pillow on a green and red background
Stuff We Swear By: The TRTL Travel Neck Pillow Is a Life Saver for Frequent Fliers
Home Upgrades Hero
Enhance Your Living Space With These 22 Home Upgrades

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

a pair of blue Adidas Gazelle Sneakers on a grey background

$100$80

Prime Day Deals Include These Red Hot Adidas Trainers
a pair of all black Oakley Flak Beta Sunglasses on a grey background

$133$68

Oakley’s Elite Sunglasses Are 50% Off During Amazon Prime Day
two Hanes X-Temp Tank Tops layered on a grey background

$20$11

Hanes Tank Tops Are Currently $5.50 at Amazon
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2

$150$84

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Are Down to Just $84
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life
The Best Bourbons Under $100
The Best Early Amazon Prime Deals to Shop Right Now
21 New Watches That Should Be on Your Radar
Gavin Newsom Says He Won't Take Further Action to Block Manson Family Member Leslie Van Houten's Parole

Keep Reading

Adam Duvall of the Red Sox celebrates in the dugout after scoring.

MLB All-Star Adam Duvall Is Thriving — Even as a Type-1 Diabetic
A shelf at Collezione New York, the city's first luxury spirits boutique

Inside New York’s First Luxury Spirits Boutique
A 2023 Toyota GR Corolla in "heavy metal" gray chrome paint speeds across a highway past a collection of tall trees

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Is a Blast From the Past
Oslo City, Norway

The Perfect Weekend in Oslo
Nashville hot chicken is heating up Salt Lake City.

Why a Fine Dining Chef Is Slinging Nashville Hot Chicken in Salt Lake City
Three sexual wellness products now on sale for Amazon Prime Day

The 11 Best Sexual Wellness Deals to Shop This Amazon Prime Day
a collage of timepieces from the Amazon Prime Day Watch Deals

Prime Day Is Here. So Are the Watch Deals.
a bundle of Amazon boxes on a blue background with Prime Day text

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Your Guide to All the Best Deals
Rafting on the Merced river

It’s Been 40 Years Since California’s Rafting Season Was Like This

Trending

5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life
The Best Bourbons Under $100
The Best Early Amazon Prime Deals to Shop Right Now
21 New Watches That Should Be on Your Radar
Gavin Newsom Says He Won't Take Further Action to Block Manson Family Member Leslie Van Houten's Parole