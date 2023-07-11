InsideHook
The Best Amazon Prime Day Alternatives to Shop Right Now

Because why should Bezos have all the fun?

By Logan Mahan and Paolo Sandoval @missloganmarie

If the avalanche of advertisements hasn’t alerted you yet, let us be the first to tell you that the Amazon Prime Day Sale extravaganza has officially commenced. However, if you have no plans to sign up for a Prime membership to partake in the 2-day event, there are plenty of other sites offering stellar discounts.

Whether you’re looking to save on our favorite daily trainers or snag some bestselling gear from Huckberry, there’s a Prime Day competitor sale vying for your dollars.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day alternatives you can shop these next two days (and beyond).

Amazon Prime Day Alternatives

The Nike Ultimate Sale Lives Up to Its Name
An extra 20% off select sale items? Checks over stripes, baby.

The Alex Mill Sale Is a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity (For Your Closet)
Our favorite everyday garb, finally on sale

Huckberry’s Top 10 Summer Steals Are Back. You Should Buy Them All.
Savings on in-season, best-selling grails from Huck

Mack Weldon Is Finally Having a Sale. Here’s What to Buy.
It's a basics bonanza

Style

Allbirds: Allbirds just got even better — through 7/12, you can save 10% with code EWEROCKJUL23.

Aurate: New York-based jewelry brand Aurate is throwing a summer Black Friday sale where you can take 30% off sitewide (or 35% off orders $1,000+), no code necessary.

Banana Republic: Save 60% on sale styles during Banana Republic’s massive summer sale.

Carhartt: Take 25% off select garb — including Carhartt’s best-selling tees — at the workwear brand.

GlassesUSA: Save an extra 40% on designer frames with code DESIGNER40 during the GlassesUSA Designer Prime sale.

Huckberry: Bestsellers abound at Huckberry’s Top 10 Steals Sale, where you can score great gear from Wellen, Flint and Tinder and more.

Wellen 7″ Classic Swim Short
Huckberry’s Top 10 Savings event includes Wellen’s Classic Swim Shorts, our favorite pair of beach-ready bottoms.

Huckberry : $78$62

Madewell: Take 70% off Madewell’s offerings, plus score select denim for just $50.

Nike: Nike members save up to 60% off apparel, accessories and footwear with code ULTIMATE.

Zappos: Save on thousands of marked-down products at Zappos. 

Fitness, Health and Outdoors

Babeland: Save on best-selling toys and more at the sex toy retailer.

Moonjuice: Moonjuice is offering 40% off a ton of best-selling items, including Magnesi-Om, Plum Jelly, Collagen Protect and more, plus 20% off sitewide.

PAX: Save 20% off at vaporizers, oil and accessories during PAX’s 710 sale.

REI: Up to 70% off all of the outdoor gear and essentials you need this fall.

Therabody: From 7/11-7/12, save on select Therabody products during the Prime Time Savings Sale.

Theragun Mini — Refurbished
Theragun’s Mini version packs a similar punch to it’s original model, and the refurbished tool is just as reliable as a brand new purchase…and $100 cheaper.

Theragun : $199$99

Under Armour: Save an extra 20% off 1 item, 30% off 2 items, or 40% off 3 items on UA Outlet.

VSSL: For a limited time, save up to 30% on select VSSL offerings, like the Flask, Camp Supplies and First Aid Kits. 

Home/Kitchen

Bed Bath and Beyond: Save up to 70% off best-selling items plus 25% off your entire purchase.

Caraway: Shop and save 10% off sitewide on Caraway’s suite of kitchenware.

Caraway Cookware Set
This starter set includes all the cooking essentials: a 10.5″ fry pan, 3qt sauce pot, 4.5″ saute pan and a 6.5 qt Dutch oven — all made with Caraway’s good-looking, non-toxic coating.

Buy Here : $545$395

Home Depot: Up to 30% off select appliances.

Instant Brands: For 2 days only, enjoy Instant Brand’s sitewide flash sale plus 40% off orders $149+.

Solo Stove: Solo Stove’s brand new Fire Pit 2.0 is now 40% off.

Walmart: Enjoy huge savings with Walmart Rollbacks and discounts.

Wayfair: It’s the last day to take up to 80% off rugs, furniture and more at the home goods company.

Tech

Best Buy: Take advantage of Best Buy’s 48-hour Flash Sale for massive discounts of an abundance of tech-related products.

Dyson: Save up to $200 on select Dyson technology. 

Sonos: Save big at Sonos, where select refurbished systems are up to 40% off.

