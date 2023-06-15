InsideHook
Stock Up on Summer Gear With the Latest Nike Sale

Save up to 50% until June 17th

By Jordan Bowman @Jordan_bows

Right now, at Nike’s huge summer sale, you save up to 50% on a sampling of goods across the brand’s offerings, including sweatpants, tank tops, sneakers, slides golf apparel and more.

No code is required, and the discounts only last until June 17th. Knowing what we know about Nike sales, don’t expect these items to stick around for long. If you see something you like, make sure you add it to the cart expeditiously. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite deals, and you can check out the rest of the sale here.

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Tiger Woods Polo
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Tiger Woods Polo
Nike : $95$67
Nike Dri-FIT Victory Golf Pants
Nike Dri-FIT Victory Golf Pants
Nike : $80$61
Nike ACG Air Mada
Nike ACG Air Mada
Nike : $130$79
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Nike : $75$57
Nike Free Run 2018
Nike Free Run 2018
Nike : $100$80
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men’s Short-Sleeve Top
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men’s Short-Sleeve Top
Nike : $35$22
Jordan Super Play Men’s Slides
Jordan Super Play Men’s Slides
Nike : $55$47
Nike Air Zoom Rival Fly 3 Men’s Road Racing Shoes
Nike Air Zoom Rival Fly 3 Men’s Road Racing Shoes
Nike : $100$70
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Jogger
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Jogger
Nike : $110$68
Nike Sportswear Club Men’s Tank
Nike Sportswear Club Men’s Tank
Nike : $30$26
Nike Quest 5
Nike Quest 5
Nike : $80$56
Nike Club Men’s Woven Cargo Shorts
Nike Club Men’s Woven Cargo Shorts
Nike : $70$53

