Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet: The Best, Worst and Wackiest Menswear Looks

Manhattan is buzzing on this first Monday in May, and for good reason — it’s the Met Gala, baby. The cultural touchstone, arguably fashion’s biggest night, always delivers on the promise of outrageous outfits, celebs galore (this year’s festivities are set to feature, among others, the ultra-horny cast of Challengers,) and, naturally, Anne Wintour looking aloof.

Celebrating this year’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Gala may be closed to the public, but the red carpet is very much open for business. And with a theme entitled “Garden of Time,” you can bet your Thom Browne-covered ass that InsideHook is going to be covering it all, here for the good, the great, and the extremely ugly.

Below, you’ll find the best and the brightest alongside the downright atrocious, featuring the likes of Donald Glover and Dan Levy in designers like Tom Ford and Loewe. On thing is for certain — you can expect a ton of massive menswear moments and just as many florals. Read on for the best, worst and wackiest menswear from the Met Gala 2024 red carpet.

Leon Bridges

Aesthetics: 5/5 | Creativity: 3/5 | Theme: 1/5 | Overall: 3/5

Once a cowboy, always a cowboy.

Andrew Scott

Aesthetics: 3/5 | Creativity: 1/5 | Theme: 1/5 | Overall: 2/5

You let us down, Andrew. You’re still hot, though.

Lil Nas X

Aesthetics: 4/5 | Creativity: 3/5 | Theme: 3/5 | Overall: 3/5

Kind of a miss, somehow.

Troye Sivan in Prada

Aesthetics: 5/5 | Creativity: 1/5 | Theme: 1/5 | Overall: 3/5

Troye Sivan does what Troye Sivan wants to do. (Dress like a twink.)

Damiano David in Diesel

Aesthetics: 4/5 | Creativity: 4/5 | Theme: 4/5 | Overall: 4/5

No complaints here.

Rauw Alejandro in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Aesthetics: 3/5 | Creativity: 4/5 | Theme: 4/5 | Overall: 3.5/5

Huge buzzcut — and bracelet — on this guy.

Eddie Redmayne in Steve O Smith

Aesthetics: 4/5 | Creativity: 5/5 | Theme: 4/5 | Overall: 5/5

Eddie Redmayne put that shit on (a lacy, floral-inspired topcoat situation, to be clear).

Jeremy Strong

Aesthetics: 5/5 | Creativity: 5/5 | Theme: 5/5 | Overall: 5/5

I AM THE ELDEST (AND BEST DRESSED) BOY!

Sebastian Stan

Aesthetics: 3/5 | Creativity: 3/5 | Theme: 3/5 | Overall: 3/5

Is Sebastian Stan kind of a weirdo?

Wisdom Kaye in Robert Wun

Aesthetics: 4/5 | Creativity: 5/5 | Theme: 4/5 | Overall: 5/5

This is how you do the Met Gala.

Jack Harlow

Aesthetics: 2.5/5 | Creativity: 1/5 | Theme: 1/5 | Overall: 1/5

Sorry chief, but this ain’t it.

Nicholas Galitzine in Custom Fendi

Aesthetics: 5/5 | Creativity: 1/5 | Theme: 1/5 | Overall: 3/5

The newest heartthrob on the block looks very sexy in a tux. Who would’ve thunk?

Taika Waititi in Marni

Aesthetics: 5/5 | Creativity: 5/5 | Theme: 1/5 | Overall: 4/5

Is this leather suit giving “Garden of Time”? Naw. Is it sick as hell? Yer.

Adrien Brody

Aesthetics: 3/5 | Creativity: 2/5 | Theme: 2/5 | Overall: 2/5

Adrien! You forgot to tone the roots!

Alton Mason in Thom Browne

Aesthetics: 4/5 | Creativity: 4/5 | Theme: 2/5 | Overall: 3/5

That’s a lot of Thom.

Jeff Goldblum

Aesthetics: 3/5 | Creativity: 3/5 | Theme: 3/5 | Overall: 3.5/5

Jeff Goldblum is positively broached up.

Dan Levy in Loewe

Aesthetics: 5/5 | Creativity: 5/5 | Theme: 4/5 | Overall: 5/5

A strong contender for look of the night!

Donald Glover in Saint Laurent

Aesthetics: 5/5 | Creativity: 2/5 | Theme: 2/5 | Overall: 4/5

We’d call this suit-color latte. We’d call Donald smooth as hell.

Josh O’Connor in Loewe

Aesthetics: 4/5 | Creativity: 4/5 | Theme: 4/5 | Overall: 4.5/5

This gives a whole new meaning to “riding coattails”.

Mike Faist in Loewe

Aesthetics: 4/5 | Creativity: 2/5 | Theme: 2/5 | Overall: 3/5

Much like in Challengers, Art Mike takes second to Josh O’Conner.

Alex Sharp in Balmain

Aesthetics: 3/5 | Creativity: 5/5 | Theme: 2/5 | Overall: 3/5

Matador-chic.

Jonathan Anderson in Loewe

Aesthetics: 4/5 | Creativity: 3/5 | Theme: 3/5 | Overall: 4/5

Solid from the Met chair.

Omar Apollo in Loewe

Aesthetics: 4/5 | Creativity: 4/5 | Theme: 4/5 | Overall: 4/5

Everyone’s favorite bisexual, dripped out in Loewe.

Chris Hemsworth in Tom Ford

Aesthetics: 5/5 | Creativity: 1/5 | Theme: 3/5 | Overall: 3.5/5

If you’re going to make a play for top Hollywood Chris, a perfectly tailored, creamy Tom Ford two-piece is a good place to start.

Bad Bunny in Maison Margiela

Aesthetics: 4/5 | Creativity: 5/5 | Theme: 5/5 | Overall: 5/5

Best dressed by a mile. What’s new?

Steven Yeun in Thom Browne

Aesthetics: 3/5 | Creativity: 1/5 | Theme: 3.5/5 | Overall: 3/5

Is that…a cane-brella?

Willy Chavarria and Marc Metrick in Willy Chavarria

Aesthetics: 3/5 | Creativity: 5/5 | Theme: 4/5 | Overall: 4/5

Florals! For Spring! Shocker!

Luca Guadagnino in Loewe

Aesthetics: 5/5 | Creativity: 3/5 | Theme: 2/5 | Overall: 3/5

The Challengers director knows that a little sheen goes a long way.

Colman Domingo in Willy Chavarria

Aesthetics: 3/5 | Creativity: 3/5 | Theme: 4/5 | Overall: 4/5

Capes are so in this year.

Ben Simmons in Thom Browne

Aesthetics: 2/5 | Creativity: 5/5 | Theme: 5/5 | Overall: 3/5

Ben took the dress code literally.

Gustav Magnar Witzoe

Aesthetics: 2/5 | Creativity: 5/5 | Theme: 5/5 | Overall: 3.5/5

Fashion, meet LOTR.

Morgan Spector in Willy Chavarria

Aesthetics: 3/5 | Creativity: 4/5 | Theme: 4/5 | Overall: 3.5/5

This is certainly poppy.