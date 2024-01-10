Wellness

Nike’s Latest Super Shoe Just Dropped. Here’s What You Need to Know.

The Nike Alphafly 3 released...and then immediately sold out

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
January 10, 2024 10:35 am
The Nike Alphafly 3 on a blue background
Nike's latest record-breaking super shoe hit shelves...and then immediately sold out.
Getty Images

After months of teasers and record-breaking prototypes, the Alphafly 3 has finally landed. The latest iteration of Nike’s cutting-edge marathon silo dropped a few days ago, prompting a scramble and subsequently selling out in just a few hours.

What’s changed about the latest iteration of Nike’s Next% silo (beyond getting more spacey)? How much will a pair run you? And when will the Alphafly 3 actually restock? We’ve got all the gold medal answers to your mile-a-minute questions about Nike’s latest and greatest below.

Nike Alphafly 3, At a Glance

Nike Alphafly 3 Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3 Road Racing Shoes
Nike : $285
  • Release Date: Jan 4, 2024
  • Price: $285
  • Size Run: 6-15
  • Brand: Nike
  • Weight: 218 g
  • Heel Drop: 8 mm

What’s New?

Improved Ride

Since the Alphafly’s original debut in 2020, the racing silo — predicated on a blazing fast combo of ZoomX foam, carbon-fiber Flyplate and Dual Nike Air Zoom units — has gone through subtle transitions to finetune the sneaker specifically for the marathon distance, with the latest version the most dramatic, at least visually, to date. The new “continuous bottom” outsole, which gives the shoe its distinct rocker look, has been introduced to promote smoother heel-to-toe transitions at a variety of paces, as well as shave down weight, which now sits staggeringly light at just 218 g.

Nike Alphafly 3
The Nike Aplhafly 3 “Volt” releases April 4th.
Nike

Aesthetically, the Alphfly 3 reads more moon shoe than ever, with the inaugural “Proto” colorway sporting vivid orange Air Zoom units and a stack of ZoomX foam highlighted by design graphics that include a “V62” “on the collar (the upper is the sixty-second-iteration of Nike’s new Atomknit) and a “20820-4” near the hell, purportedly homage to the testers of Nike’s latest super shoe.

Wider Carbon Plate

While the Alphfly maintains the same full-length carbon fiber Flyplate as previous models, the medial midfoot of the plate has been extended for increased propulsion and stability. A new outsole, dubbed Fast Shot, has also been added for increased grip and traction on road racing surfaces.

Retooled Upper

The last major change in the Alphafly 3 is a new upper, introducing the Atomknit 3.0 blend to promote increased breathability and stop any potential chaffing. The remodeled lacing system works in tandem with Nike’s new material, creating “a softer fit on the top of the foot by integrating the eye stays in the Atomknit upper.”

a stack of material used for the Nike Alphafly 3
The Nike Alphafly 3 includes a retooled upper and new continuous bottom rocker.
Nike

Reports from Nike testing have also suggested that the Alphafly 3 offers significantly more milage than both previous editions and competitors, with runners seeing the super shoe perform through 250 miles of wear and tear.

Nike’s Latest Record Breakers

Now, we hear you. $285 for a sneaker? Sounds like you might need some proof of concept. Will the marathon world record suffice? The Nike Alphafly 3 may have just launched, but prototypes of the super shoe have been bouncing around the feet of elite athletes for months now, including running GOATs Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan. The new world record holder, Kelvin Kiptum, rocketed to a 2:00:35 at Chicago 2023 to claim the WR in a late-stage proto of the Alphafly 3, shattering the previous number (held by Kipchoge) by a minute.

Two runners racing in the Nike Alphafly 3 Proto
Kelvin Kiptum and Sifan Hassan broke marathon records in the latest Nike Alphafly 3.
Nike

Where Can I Buy the Nike Alphafly 3?

Currently, the Nike Alphafly 3 is sold out online at Nike and partnering retailers, with an expected restock, this time in the “Volt” colorway seen above, scheduled for April 4 at 10:00 AM EST. If your PRs can’t wait until then, resale markets like StockX and GOAT boast the marathon racer in various sizes…for markups cresting 200%, that is. Keep your eyes peeled for more news, and be ready to sprint if you want a pair. You’re bound to have competition.

Nike Alphafly 3 Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3 Road Racing Shoes
Nike : $285

More Like This

A runner on a wintry trail.
The Surprising Health Benefits of Running in Cold Weather
Nick Bare hugging a runner at the finish line.
Dispatches From the Wildest Marathon You’ve Never Heard Of
Runners on a quiet road in the Japanese Alps, running past shop keepers.
What It’s Like to Run the Nakasendō, Japan’s Ancient Postal Route
a collage of fitness and outdoor gifts on a purple background
34 Gifts for the Outdoor Adventurer, Fitness Freak or Otherwise Active Person

Wellness
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Bose Smart Soundbar 700
Save $165 on This Sonos Smart Soundbar

$714$549

Dyson V11 Extra Cordless
Dyson’s Powerful V11 Cordless Vac Is $250 Off

$650$400

Save On Lululemon’s Sweat-Wicking Tee
Save On Lululemon’s Sweat-Wicking Tee

$78$39

Nike Pegasus 39 Shield
Nike’s Waterproof Runners Are 30% Off

$145$101

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man wearing the Lululemon New Parent Backpack, a stylish diaper bag that we tested and reviewed
Lululemon’s New Parent Backpack Review: The Diaper Bag, Rebranded
a collage of Alex Mill items on a gold background
This Is Your Last Chance to Score Everyday Staples at the Alex Mill Sale
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked “Cactus Jack”; Black and silver Unimatic X Massena LAB U5S-ML; Boldr X Worn & Wound 3XT GMT Limited Edition
The Best Watch Collaborations
An early BMW X5 driving through deep water in the wilderness. We take a look at the history of the BMW X series.
The History of X: BMW’s Big SUV Gamble 
The E Hemingway Cocktail, vintage rums and a typewriter in front of Library by the Sea in Grand Cayman
Why Library By the Sea Is Already the Best Bar of 2024
The Aquasana Claryum 3-Stage Max Flow and Brita Hub Water Filters
The 8 Best Water Filters of 2024

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

The Nike Alphafly 3 on a blue background

Nike’s Latest Super Shoe Just Dropped. Here’s What You Need to Know.

The Aquasana Claryum 3-Stage Max Flow and Brita Hub Water Filters

The 8 Best Water Filters of 2024

A man tossing snow over his head with a shovel. Here are the best stretches after shoveling snow.

The Best Stretches for Back Relief After Shoveling Snow

a black bag on a blue background

What to Keep in Your Gym Bag, Because This Is the Year Your Resolution Will Stick

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked “Cactus Jack”; Black and silver Unimatic X Massena LAB U5S-ML; Boldr X Worn & Wound 3XT GMT Limited Edition

The Best Watch Collaborations

"At the Cafe, Says Absinthe" by Jean Beraud

There’s a New Generation Embracing Absinthe in America

An early BMW X5 driving through deep water in the wilderness. We take a look at the history of the BMW X series.

The History of X: BMW’s Big SUV Gamble 

View of city and trails during sunset from Runyon Canyon Park

5 Los Angeles Hiking Trails That Won’t Disappoint