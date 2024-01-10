Nike’s Latest Super Shoe Just Dropped. Here’s What You Need to Know.

After months of teasers and record-breaking prototypes, the Alphafly 3 has finally landed. The latest iteration of Nike’s cutting-edge marathon silo dropped a few days ago, prompting a scramble and subsequently selling out in just a few hours.

What’s changed about the latest iteration of Nike’s Next% silo (beyond getting more spacey)? How much will a pair run you? And when will the Alphafly 3 actually restock? We’ve got all the gold medal answers to your mile-a-minute questions about Nike’s latest and greatest below.

Nike Alphafly 3, At a Glance

Release Date: Jan 4, 2024

Jan 4, 2024 Price: $285

$285 Size Run: 6-15 Brand: Nike

Nike Weight: 218 g

218 g Heel Drop: 8 mm

What’s New?

Improved Ride

Since the Alphafly’s original debut in 2020, the racing silo — predicated on a blazing fast combo of ZoomX foam, carbon-fiber Flyplate and Dual Nike Air Zoom units — has gone through subtle transitions to finetune the sneaker specifically for the marathon distance, with the latest version the most dramatic, at least visually, to date. The new “continuous bottom” outsole, which gives the shoe its distinct rocker look, has been introduced to promote smoother heel-to-toe transitions at a variety of paces, as well as shave down weight, which now sits staggeringly light at just 218 g.

The Nike Aplhafly 3 “Volt” releases April 4th. Nike

Aesthetically, the Alphfly 3 reads more moon shoe than ever, with the inaugural “Proto” colorway sporting vivid orange Air Zoom units and a stack of ZoomX foam highlighted by design graphics that include a “V62” “on the collar (the upper is the sixty-second-iteration of Nike’s new Atomknit) and a “20820-4” near the hell, purportedly homage to the testers of Nike’s latest super shoe.

Wider Carbon Plate

While the Alphfly maintains the same full-length carbon fiber Flyplate as previous models, the medial midfoot of the plate has been extended for increased propulsion and stability. A new outsole, dubbed Fast Shot, has also been added for increased grip and traction on road racing surfaces.

Retooled Upper

The last major change in the Alphafly 3 is a new upper, introducing the Atomknit 3.0 blend to promote increased breathability and stop any potential chaffing. The remodeled lacing system works in tandem with Nike’s new material, creating “a softer fit on the top of the foot by integrating the eye stays in the Atomknit upper.”

The Nike Alphafly 3 includes a retooled upper and new continuous bottom rocker. Nike

Reports from Nike testing have also suggested that the Alphafly 3 offers significantly more milage than both previous editions and competitors, with runners seeing the super shoe perform through 250 miles of wear and tear.

Nike’s Latest Record Breakers

Now, we hear you. $285 for a sneaker? Sounds like you might need some proof of concept. Will the marathon world record suffice? The Nike Alphafly 3 may have just launched, but prototypes of the super shoe have been bouncing around the feet of elite athletes for months now, including running GOATs Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan. The new world record holder, Kelvin Kiptum, rocketed to a 2:00:35 at Chicago 2023 to claim the WR in a late-stage proto of the Alphafly 3, shattering the previous number (held by Kipchoge) by a minute.

Kelvin Kiptum and Sifan Hassan broke marathon records in the latest Nike Alphafly 3. Nike

Where Can I Buy the Nike Alphafly 3?

Currently, the Nike Alphafly 3 is sold out online at Nike and partnering retailers, with an expected restock, this time in the “Volt” colorway seen above, scheduled for April 4 at 10:00 AM EST. If your PRs can’t wait until then, resale markets like StockX and GOAT boast the marathon racer in various sizes…for markups cresting 200%, that is. Keep your eyes peeled for more news, and be ready to sprint if you want a pair. You’re bound to have competition.