The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2024

Don’t fret if you have yet to pick out the perfect gift for your mom, wife, grandma, aunt, baby mama or any other maternal figure in your life — or if you’ve not even begun to think about it. (Though you should probably start as Mother’s Day falls on May 12th this year, i.e. just a few weeks away.) That’s where we come in.
Below you’ll find a wondrous array of unique and thoughtful gifts for every kind of mother in your life: A do-it-all diaper backpack for the new mom, a luxe LED light mask for the skincare-obsessed, a flattering trench coat for the fashion-forward mama and a premium apron for the lady who could happily spend hours in the kitchen.
So yes, you’ve got time. For now. But then you’ll have less time. And then even less. So why not just get it taken care of right now? Below, the best gifts to give this Mother’s Day.
The Best Mother’s Day Beauty Gifts
We know: You barely understand a thing about women’s beauty products. Luckily, we do — and we’ve tested everything on this list. So just listen to us.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Amorepacific skincare brand Laneige’s ultra-hydrating lip gloss is a must for the chronically chapped lip. It also comes in four delicious flavors and is a favorite of TikTok mega-star Alix Earle.
The Rhode Kit
Yes, celebrity skincare brands are a dime a dozen these days, but Rhode — the brand from model Hailey Bieber — is the real deal. Gift four of the brand’s essential skincare products in this adorable “bubble bag.”
SŌM Skin Microneedle Patch
With these exosomes-infused sleep eye masks, she can efficiently treat her tired, puffy under eyes seamlessly overnight.
OUAI Hair Gloss
OUAI always knocks it out of the park with its collection of haircare and beauty products (the entire InsideHook office loves this hand cream from the brand). But the product that’s wowed me the most this year has to be OUAI’s newly launched Hair Gloss that leaves my hair enviably shiny (with very minimal effort on my part).
SpoiledChild 036+ Anti-Aging Peptide Moisturizer
Expensive skincare is always a good idea. We admit, shopping for someone else’s skin can be extremely difficult — so when in doubt go with an ultra-rich moisturizer. Specifically this one from SpoiledChild, that’s packed with anti-aging properties.
Vacation Studio Tone SPF Bronzing Drops
You can’t go wrong with gifting any one of Vacation’s retro-inspired SPF products, but the brand’s new 3-in-1 bronzing drops with SPF50 is the ideal gift for the woman who loves a (healthy!) sunkissed glow.
Dune Suncare The Whole Shebang Kit
Summer is coming, and we need to ensure her skin stays protected from harmful UV rays. Last summer, we became obsessed with suncare brand Dune and their non-greasy, lightweight and fast-absorbing sunscreens and aloes. (Not to mention, the branding is chef’s kiss.)
Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum 30ml
One of the travel products Alexandra Daddario told us she can’t travel without, this serum is formulated with nutrient-rich botanicals to address a wide range of skin concerns.
Beis The Dopp Kit in Ghost White
Because she needs a cute Dopp bag to tote around all her beauty products in.
Therabody TheraFace LED Light Mask
The Theraface Mask offers a 9-minute, full-face LED light treatment that combines Red, Red + Infrared and Blue light therapies, along with tension-relieving vibrations. Basically, she’ll get a soothing head massage and firmer, younger-looking skin with this luxury beauty device.
Violette_FR Petal Bouche Matte
Gossamer’s Co-Founder Verena von Pfetten put us onto this beauty brand by female French makeup artist Violette Serrat. For the chic red lipstick wearer, they’ll greatly appreciate this lightweight, long-lasting matte lipstick.
Slip Flora Scrunchie Set
A set of fashionable scrunchies that won’t damage their hair.
The Best Mother’s Day Style Gifts
Pajamas, tote bags, trench coats — oh my!
Eberjey Nautico Sleepshirt
Like a man’s dress shirt those quirky female protagonists in romcoms are always wearing the morning after. But practical and actually comfortable.
Bravissimo Millie Bra
The size-inclusive, UK-based lingerie brand specializes in the perfect-fitting bras — specifically for those with bigger busts. This best-selling style from the brand is an impressively comfortable underwire bra that offers the appropriate amount of support and isn’t…hideous looking.
Flint and Tinder Women’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
The much-anticipated Women’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker is, as the website notes, “a counterpart” to its beloved, best-selling men’s jacket — and features all the same components we love about the OG. It’s LA-made, waxed on both sides, weather-resistant and fully lined with a super-soft, striped fleece. The only difference is that it boasts a more feminine, tailored, cropped cut — making it a flattering, on-trend layer for the gals.
Dagne Dover Dash Grocery Tote
I can’t tell you how many compliments I’ve received since acquiring this roomy mesh tote from female-founded bag brand Dagne Dover. Let’s just say… a lot.
Aldo Clementinne Ballet Flat
This affordable pair of slingback ballet shoes checks just about every single box. Comfortable? Check. On-trend silhouette? Check. Pairs beautifully with just about any outfit? Check. Check. Check.
Toucan Hats Exclusive Ivory Wide Brim Sun Hat
Keep the rays out of her eyes with this beach-ready straw fedora.
Buck Mason Storm Stopper Trench Coat
It’s not easy to find a durable yet flattering trench coat — a la Breakfast at Tiffany’s. But Buck Mason has managed to pull it off with its all-new relaxed trench coat.
Electric Augusta
For the mom who loves a retro vibe.
Monday Swimwear Santa Cateria One Piece
Sensing a theme? Her vacations won’t be complete without a classic one-piece, and this number from Monday Swimwear sports a comfortable, flattering fit.
The Best Mother’s Day Fitness and Outdoor Gifts
Everything the active mom needs.
Calpak Travel Water Bottle Holder
I’ll admit — the concept of a bag solely designed to carry your water bottle in sounded ridiculous — but I was dead wrong. Calpak’s water-resistant sling bag has quickly become one of my most-used, favorite accessories. Sometimes you only want to haul around a water bottle, wallet, keys, phone and lipgloss on walks, to the gym/workout class or errand runs, and this bag does so seamlessly.
Manduka Superlite Travel Yoga Mat
Lugging your mat to class is a pain, but not with Manduka’s ultra-light travel yoga mat that easily folds and is made from sustainably harvested tree rubber.
Lululemon Beyondfeel Running Shoe
This cushioned running shoe is equipped with midsole foam, ventilation and extra support in the mesh upper, while traction and flection in the outsole ensure a more cushioned, comfortable ride.
Higherdose Infrared Sauna Blanket
An impressive in-home wellness and recovery tool, this top-rated sauna blanket encourages relaxation, muscle rehabilitation and circulation — a perfect addition to your post-workout routine. You can read our full review of the #1 sauna blanket here.
Hoka Ora Recovery Slide Sandal 3
Her tired feet will thank you.
’47 Clean Up Collection
‘47 offers some of our favorite stylish sports gear. Pick up one of the brand’s fashion-forward unstructured caps branded with her favorite team.
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB SculptLUX Mini Dress
There’s only one thing she wants to wear this season and it’s a cute, comfy workout dress.
Yeti Camino 20 Carryall Tote Bag
This ‘lil Yeti tote bag fits everything she needs for the gym, a park hang or more rigorous outdoor adventures — and of course has Yeti’s grade-A, durable construction.
Ban.dō Beach Towel
Boring beach towels are so last year.
The Best Home and Kitchen Gifts
Customized coffee table books, really good linen sheets, a lineup of light and bubbly vino and more.
Hedley&Bennett Smock
As we approach summer cookout and general hosting season, she’ll have an infinitely better experience if you gift her a Hedley & Bennett smock thanks to the prime fabric choices, flattering design and large lower pockets.
Avec Linen Classic Sheet Set
Avec’s linen sheet set is the ideal summer bedding due to its naturally breathable, thermoregulating material. It’s also the first sheet set that hasn’t caused me to cry out of frustration when putting it on (thanks to its handy full elastic band with four corner straps for an easy, taught fit).
Paint Your Life
Sentimental gifts don’t need to be super corny or cheaply homemade. Turn her favorite moments, furry friends or places (like the restaurant she frequents the most) into eternal keepsakes with Paint Your Life, a service that employs professional artists to create impressive hand-painted portraits from personal photos.
New York Times Birthday Book
You can read all about why the New York Times Birthday Book is the best gift ever here. But to sum it up: This truly unique, deeply personal coffee table book includes every front cover from New York Times on the recipient’s birthday, starting with the year they were born.
Falcon Fruit Bowl
An icon of British home life since the 1920s, UK enamelware brand Falcon is still churning out some seriously beautiful home decor, like this elegant serving bowl.
Birthdate Co. The Tarot Candle
For the mom who loves getting her cards read, Birthdate’s new candle offering that, once melted, will reveal a gold-plated charm.
Avaline The Spring Edit
Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power’s love child wine brand Avaline now offers the perfect springtime vino collection that includes three Whites, three Rosés and three Sparkling Rosés for a sweet little discount.
Gir Rolling Pin
This non-stick silicone rolling pin features adjustable rings for different dough thicknesses. And! It comes with a free baking mat.
The Sill Modern Sprout Brass Mister
This beautiful brass mister keeps moisture-loving plants happy, and when not in use, makes a stylish statement sitting on her sill.
Boarderie Mother’s Day Small Cheese & Charcuterie Board
Give mom what she really wants this year. A delectable cheese board.
The Best Jewelry Gifts for Mother’s Day
A roundup of glistening, dainty pieces for every type of jewelry wearer.
Monica Vinader Wave Wrap Cuff
This wavy cuff from celeb-favorite brand Monica Vinader is a statement-making wrist accessory.
Fossil Raquel Watch Ring
She has rings. She has watches. But does she have a ring-sized timepiece for her finger? If not, she needs this super unique, conversation-starting accessory.
Local Electric Birth Flower Bud Charm
Forget birthstones — gift her her very own birth flower.
Flaire & Co. Thin Sasha Chain Anklet
It’s going to be an anklet summer (trust me), and this surprisingly affordable ankle accessory isn’t just a steal, but is water-resistant and anti-tarnish. Perfect for summer.
Mejuri Multi Gemstone Station Bracelet
Okay, but if she’d prefer birth gemstones, go with this dainty bracelet from Mejuri that features natural diamonds and a genuine mineral stone on a 14k solid gold chain.
Jenny Bird 14K Gold Bubble Letter Necklace
For the mom who likes her jewelry to have character, this puffy letter necklace is fun, but its petite size makes it suitable for everyday wear.
The Best Gifts for the New Mom
To help her stay as stress-free as possible.
BAGGU Go Pouch Set
From pacifiers to wet wipes, she’ll be carrying a lot of baby essentials while she travels. This set of three colorful pouches will keep it all nicely organized.
MZOO Sleep Mask
Another Pfetten favorite, this eye mask has memory foam grooves that keeps the mask in place throughout the night, and is conveniently available on Amazon.
plusOne Breast and Body Massager
This vibrating, heating device helps relieve cramps and reduce potential clogs during breastfeeding or pumping. But it also doubles as an all-over body massager.
Verloop Colorblock Slippers
These cheerful, fleece-lined slippers from AAPI-owned and sustainable knit brand Verloop are sure to delight.
Nātalist Pregnancy Self-Care Bundle
Pregnancy is no walk in the park, people! It’s why the mom-to-be in your life requires this gift set, created to help treat any uncomfortable pregnancy ailments she might be experiencing. The basket includes a few fast-acting relief products, like a nourishing belly oil, nausea relief tea and a soothing cream to treat swollen feet and ankles.
Vuori Pose Henley Jumpsuit
She’ll spend her days in this extremely cute, moisture-wicking stretch rib knit jumpsuit from Vuori.
Calpak Convertible Mini Diaper Backpack
Though she may look tiny, this crossbody/backpack hybrid can carry all the essentials. It includes a padded tablet sleeve, insulated bottle pockets and a transport handle that makes the bag attatchable to a stroller.
