The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2024

Don’t fret if you have yet to pick out the perfect gift for your mom, wife, grandma, aunt, baby mama or any other maternal figure in your life — or if you’ve not even begun to think about it. (Though you should probably start as Mother’s Day falls on May 12th this year, i.e. just a few weeks away.) That’s where we come in.

Below you’ll find a wondrous array of unique and thoughtful gifts for every kind of mother in your life: A do-it-all diaper backpack for the new mom, a luxe LED light mask for the skincare-obsessed, a flattering trench coat for the fashion-forward mama and a premium apron for the lady who could happily spend hours in the kitchen.

So yes, you’ve got time. For now. But then you’ll have less time. And then even less. So why not just get it taken care of right now? Below, the best gifts to give this Mother’s Day.

The Best Mother’s Day Beauty Gifts

We know: You barely understand a thing about women’s beauty products. Luckily, we do — and we’ve tested everything on this list. So just listen to us.

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Amorepacific skincare brand Laneige’s ultra-hydrating lip gloss is a must for the chronically chapped lip. It also comes in four delicious flavors and is a favorite of TikTok mega-star Alix Earle. Laneige : $19

OUAI Hair Gloss OUAI always knocks it out of the park with its collection of haircare and beauty products (the entire InsideHook office loves this hand cream from the brand). But the product that’s wowed me the most this year has to be OUAI’s newly launched Hair Gloss that leaves my hair enviably shiny (with very minimal effort on my part). OUAI : $34

Dune Suncare The Whole Shebang Kit Summer is coming, and we need to ensure her skin stays protected from harmful UV rays. Last summer, we became obsessed with suncare brand Dune and their non-greasy, lightweight and fast-absorbing sunscreens and aloes. (Not to mention, the branding is chef’s kiss.) Dune Suncare : $150

Therabody TheraFace LED Light Mask The Theraface Mask offers a 9-minute, full-face LED light treatment that combines Red, Red + Infrared and Blue light therapies, along with tension-relieving vibrations. Basically, she’ll get a soothing head massage and firmer, younger-looking skin with this luxury beauty device. Therabody : $599

The Best Mother’s Day Style Gifts

Pajamas, tote bags, trench coats — oh my!

Eberjey Nautico Sleepshirt Like a man’s dress shirt those quirky female protagonists in romcoms are always wearing the morning after. But practical and actually comfortable. Eberjey : $158

Bravissimo Millie Bra The size-inclusive, UK-based lingerie brand specializes in the perfect-fitting bras — specifically for those with bigger busts. This best-selling style from the brand is an impressively comfortable underwire bra that offers the appropriate amount of support and isn’t…hideous looking. Bravissimo : $78 Flint and Tinder Women’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket The much-anticipated Women’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker is, as the website notes, “a counterpart” to its beloved, best-selling men’s jacket — and features all the same components we love about the OG. It’s LA-made, waxed on both sides, weather-resistant and fully lined with a super-soft, striped fleece. The only difference is that it boasts a more feminine, tailored, cropped cut — making it a flattering, on-trend layer for the gals. Huckberry : $298

Dagne Dover Dash Grocery Tote I can’t tell you how many compliments I’ve received since acquiring this roomy mesh tote from female-founded bag brand Dagne Dover. Let’s just say… a lot. Dagne Dover : $50

Buck Mason Storm Stopper Trench Coat It’s not easy to find a durable yet flattering trench coat — a la Breakfast at Tiffany’s. But Buck Mason has managed to pull it off with its all-new relaxed trench coat. Buck Mason : $348

The Best Mother’s Day Fitness and Outdoor Gifts

Everything the active mom needs.

Calpak Travel Water Bottle Holder I’ll admit — the concept of a bag solely designed to carry your water bottle in sounded ridiculous — but I was dead wrong. Calpak’s water-resistant sling bag has quickly become one of my most-used, favorite accessories. Sometimes you only want to haul around a water bottle, wallet, keys, phone and lipgloss on walks, to the gym/workout class or errand runs, and this bag does so seamlessly. Calpak : $48

Higherdose Infrared Sauna Blanket An impressive in-home wellness and recovery tool, this top-rated sauna blanket encourages relaxation, muscle rehabilitation and circulation — a perfect addition to your post-workout routine. You can read our full review of the #1 sauna blanket here. Higherdose : $699

The Best Home and Kitchen Gifts

Customized coffee table books, really good linen sheets, a lineup of light and bubbly vino and more.

Hedley&Bennett Smock As we approach summer cookout and general hosting season, she’ll have an infinitely better experience if you gift her a Hedley & Bennett smock thanks to the prime fabric choices, flattering design and large lower pockets. Hedley&Bennett : $105

Avec Linen Classic Sheet Set Avec’s linen sheet set is the ideal summer bedding due to its naturally breathable, thermoregulating material. It’s also the first sheet set that hasn’t caused me to cry out of frustration when putting it on (thanks to its handy full elastic band with four corner straps for an easy, taught fit). Avec : $197 – $257 Paint Your Life Sentimental gifts don’t need to be super corny or cheaply homemade. Turn her favorite moments, furry friends or places (like the restaurant she frequents the most) into eternal keepsakes with Paint Your Life, a service that employs professional artists to create impressive hand-painted portraits from personal photos. Buy it now : $299

New York Times Birthday Book You can read all about why the New York Times Birthday Book is the best gift ever here. But to sum it up: This truly unique, deeply personal coffee table book includes every front cover from New York Times on the recipient’s birthday, starting with the year they were born. Buy Here : $100 $75 – $145

Avaline The Spring Edit Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power’s love child wine brand Avaline now offers the perfect springtime vino collection that includes three Whites, three Rosés and three Sparkling Rosés for a sweet little discount. Avaline : $249 $231

The Best Jewelry Gifts for Mother’s Day

A roundup of glistening, dainty pieces for every type of jewelry wearer.

The Best Gifts for the New Mom

To help her stay as stress-free as possible.

BAGGU Go Pouch Set From pacifiers to wet wipes, she’ll be carrying a lot of baby essentials while she travels. This set of three colorful pouches will keep it all nicely organized. BAGGU : $40

Calpak Convertible Mini Diaper Backpack Though she may look tiny, this crossbody/backpack hybrid can carry all the essentials. It includes a padded tablet sleeve, insulated bottle pockets and a transport handle that makes the bag attatchable to a stroller. Buy it now : $138