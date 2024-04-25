Leisure > Gear

The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2024

From do-it-all diaper backpacks to high-tech skincare devices, here's 54 of the best gifts to give this Mother's Day

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated April 25, 2024 6:59 am
A sampling of the best gifts for Mother's Day 2024.
54 superb gifts for Mom.
InsideHook/Brands

Don’t fret if you have yet to pick out the perfect gift for your mom, wife, grandma, aunt, baby mama or any other maternal figure in your life — or if you’ve not even begun to think about it. (Though you should probably start as Mother’s Day falls on May 12th this year, i.e. just a few weeks away.) That’s where we come in.

Below you’ll find a wondrous array of unique and thoughtful gifts for every kind of mother in your life: A do-it-all diaper backpack for the new mom, a luxe LED light mask for the skincare-obsessed, a flattering trench coat for the fashion-forward mama and a premium apron for the lady who could happily spend hours in the kitchen.

So yes, you’ve got time. For now. But then you’ll have less time. And then even less. So why not just get it taken care of right now? Below, the best gifts to give this Mother’s Day.

The Best Mother’s Day Beauty Gifts

We know: You barely understand a thing about women’s beauty products. Luckily, we do — and we’ve tested everything on this list. So just listen to us.

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Amorepacific skincare brand Laneige’s ultra-hydrating lip gloss is a must for the chronically chapped lip. It also comes in four delicious flavors and is a favorite of TikTok mega-star Alix Earle

Laneige : $19
The Rhode Kit
The Rhode Kit

Yes, celebrity skincare brands are a dime a dozen these days, but Rhode — the brand from model Hailey Bieber — is the real deal. Gift four of the brand’s essential skincare products in this adorable “bubble bag.”

Rhode Skin : $109
SŌM Skin Microneedle Patch
SŌM Skin Microneedle Patch

With these exosomes-infused sleep eye masks, she can efficiently treat her tired, puffy under eyes seamlessly overnight. 

SŌM Skin : $280
OUAI Hair Gloss
OUAI Hair Gloss

OUAI always knocks it out of the park with its collection of haircare and beauty products (the entire InsideHook office loves this hand cream from the brand). But the product that’s wowed me the most this year has to be OUAI’s newly launched Hair Gloss that leaves my hair enviably shiny (with very minimal effort on my part).

OUAI : $34
SpoiledChild 036+ Anti-Aging Peptide Moisturizer
SpoiledChild 036+ Anti-Aging Peptide Moisturizer

Expensive skincare is always a good idea. We admit, shopping for someone else’s skin can be extremely difficult — so when in doubt go with an ultra-rich moisturizer. Specifically this one from SpoiledChild, that’s packed with anti-aging properties.

SpoiledChild : $88
Vacation Studio Tone SPF Bronzing Drops
Vacation Studio Tone SPF Bronzing Drops

You can’t go wrong with gifting any one of Vacation’s retro-inspired SPF products, but the brand’s new 3-in-1 bronzing drops with SPF50 is the ideal gift for the woman who loves a (healthy!) sunkissed glow.

Vacation : $29
Dune Suncare The Whole Shebang Kit
Dune Suncare The Whole Shebang Kit

Summer is coming, and we need to ensure her skin stays protected from harmful UV rays. Last summer, we became obsessed with suncare brand Dune and their non-greasy, lightweight and fast-absorbing sunscreens and aloes. (Not to mention, the branding is chef’s kiss.)

Dune Suncare : $150
Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum 30ml
Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum 30ml

One of the travel products Alexandra Daddario told us she can’t travel without, this serum is formulated with nutrient-rich botanicals to address a wide range of skin concerns. 

Buy it now : $195
Beis The Dopp Kit in Ghost White
Beis The Dopp Kit in Ghost White

Because she needs a cute Dopp bag to tote around all her beauty products in.

Buy it now : $54
Therabody TheraFace LED Light Mask
Therabody TheraFace LED Light Mask

The Theraface Mask offers a 9-minute, full-face LED light treatment that combines Red, Red + Infrared and Blue light therapies, along with tension-relieving vibrations. Basically, she’ll get a soothing head massage and firmer, younger-looking skin with this luxury beauty device.

Therabody : $599
Violette_FR Petal Bouche Matte
Violette_FR Petal Bouche Matte

Gossamer’s Co-Founder Verena von Pfetten put us onto this beauty brand by female French makeup artist Violette Serrat. For the chic red lipstick wearer, they’ll greatly appreciate this lightweight, long-lasting matte lipstick. 

Buy it now : $28
Slip Flora Scrunchie Set
Slip Flora Scrunchie Set

A set of fashionable scrunchies that won’t damage their hair.

Buy it now : $45

The Best Mother’s Day Style Gifts

Pajamas, tote bags, trench coats — oh my!

Eberjey Nautico Sleepshirt
Eberjey Nautico Sleepshirt

Like a man’s dress shirt those quirky female protagonists in romcoms are always wearing the morning after. But practical and actually comfortable.

Eberjey : $158
Bravissimo Millie Bra
Bravissimo Millie Bra

The size-inclusive, UK-based lingerie brand specializes in the perfect-fitting bras — specifically for those with bigger busts. This best-selling style from the brand is an impressively comfortable underwire bra that offers the appropriate amount of support and isn’t…hideous looking.

Bravissimo : $78
Flint and Tinder Women’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Women’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

The much-anticipated Women’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker is, as the website notes, “a counterpart” to its beloved, best-selling men’s jacket — and features all the same components we love about the OG. It’s LA-made, waxed on both sides, weather-resistant and fully lined with a super-soft, striped fleece. The only difference is that it boasts a more feminine, tailored, cropped cut — making it a flattering, on-trend layer for the gals.

Huckberry : $298
Dagne Dover Dash Grocery Tote
Dagne Dover Dash Grocery Tote

I can’t tell you how many compliments I’ve received since acquiring this roomy mesh tote from female-founded bag brand Dagne Dover. Let’s just say… a lot.

Dagne Dover : $50
Aldo Clementinne Ballet Flat
Aldo Clementinne Ballet Flat

This affordable pair of slingback ballet shoes checks just about every single box. Comfortable? Check. On-trend silhouette? Check. Pairs beautifully with just about any outfit? Check. Check. Check.

Aldo : $75
Toucan Hats Exclusive Ivory Wide Brim Sun Hat
Toucan Hats Exclusive Ivory Wide Brim Sun Hat

Keep the rays out of her eyes with this beach-ready straw fedora.

Buy it now : $68
Buck Mason Storm Stopper Trench Coat
Buck Mason Storm Stopper Trench Coat

It’s not easy to find a durable yet flattering trench coat — a la Breakfast at Tiffany’s. But Buck Mason has managed to pull it off with its all-new relaxed trench coat.

Buck Mason : $348
Electric Augusta
Electric Augusta

For the mom who loves a retro vibe.

Buy it now : $200
Monday Swimwear Santa Cateria One Piece
Monday Swimwear Santa Cateria One Piece

Sensing a theme? Her vacations won’t be complete without a classic one-piece, and this number from Monday Swimwear sports a comfortable, flattering fit.

Buy it now : $168

The Best Mother’s Day Fitness and Outdoor Gifts

Everything the active mom needs.

Calpak Travel Water Bottle Holder
Calpak Travel Water Bottle Holder

I’ll admit — the concept of a bag solely designed to carry your water bottle in sounded ridiculous — but I was dead wrong. Calpak’s water-resistant sling bag has quickly become one of my most-used, favorite accessories. Sometimes you only want to haul around a water bottle, wallet, keys, phone and lipgloss on walks, to the gym/workout class or errand runs, and this bag does so seamlessly.

Calpak : $48
Manduka Superlite Travel Yoga Mat
Manduka Superlite Travel Yoga Mat

Lugging your mat to class is a pain, but not with Manduka’s ultra-light travel yoga mat that easily folds and is made from sustainably harvested tree rubber.

Manduka : $52
Lululemon Beyondfeel Running Shoe
Lululemon Beyondfeel Running Shoe

This cushioned running shoe is equipped with midsole foam, ventilation and extra support in the mesh upper, while traction and flection in the outsole ensure a more cushioned, comfortable ride.

Lululemon : $158
Higherdose Infrared Sauna Blanket
Higherdose Infrared Sauna Blanket

An impressive in-home wellness and recovery tool, this top-rated sauna blanket encourages relaxation, muscle rehabilitation and circulation — a perfect addition to your post-workout routine. You can read our full review of the #1 sauna blanket here.

Higherdose : $699
Hoka Ora Recovery Slide Sandal 3
Hoka Ora Recovery Slide Sandal 3

Her tired feet will thank you.

Hoka : $60
’47 Clean Up Collection
’47 Clean Up Collection

‘47 offers some of our favorite stylish sports gear. Pick up one of the brand’s fashion-forward unstructured caps branded with her favorite team.

'47 : $30 – $35
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB SculptLUX Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB SculptLUX Mini Dress

There’s only one thing she wants to wear this season and it’s a cute, comfy workout dress.

Abercrombie & Fitch : $80$60
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women’s Oversized Crew-Neck Logo Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women’s Oversized Crew-Neck Logo Sweatshirt

Nike or nothing.

Buy it now : $75
Yeti Camino 20 Carryall Tote Bag
Yeti Camino 20 Carryall Tote Bag

This ‘lil Yeti tote bag fits everything she needs for the gym, a park hang or more rigorous outdoor adventures — and of course has Yeti’s grade-A, durable construction.

Buy it now : $130
Ban.dō Beach Towel
Ban.dō Beach Towel

Boring beach towels are so last year.

Ban.dō : $43

The Best Home and Kitchen Gifts

Customized coffee table books, really good linen sheets, a lineup of light and bubbly vino and more.

Hedley&Bennett Smock
Hedley&Bennett Smock

As we approach summer cookout and general hosting season, she’ll have an infinitely better experience if you gift her a Hedley & Bennett smock thanks to the prime fabric choices, flattering design and large lower pockets.

Hedley&Bennett : $105
Avec Linen Classic Sheet Set
Avec Linen Classic Sheet Set

Avec’s linen sheet set is the ideal summer bedding due to its naturally breathable, thermoregulating material. It’s also the first sheet set that hasn’t caused me to cry out of frustration when putting it on (thanks to its handy full elastic band with four corner straps for an easy, taught fit).

Avec : $197 – $257
Paint Your Life
Paint Your Life

Sentimental gifts don’t need to be super corny or cheaply homemade. Turn her favorite moments, furry friends or places (like the restaurant she frequents the most) into eternal keepsakes with Paint Your Life, a service that employs professional artists to create impressive hand-painted portraits from personal photos. 

Buy it now : $299
New York Times Birthday Book
New York Times Birthday Book

You can read all about why the New York Times Birthday Book is the best gift ever here. But to sum it up: This truly unique, deeply personal coffee table book includes every front cover from New York Times on the recipient’s birthday, starting with the year they were born.

Buy Here : $100$75 – $145
Falcon Fruit Bowl
Falcon Fruit Bowl

An icon of British home life since the 1920s, UK enamelware brand Falcon is still churning out some seriously beautiful home decor, like this elegant serving bowl.

Falcon : $91
Birthdate Co. The Tarot Candle
Birthdate Co. The Tarot Candle

For the mom who loves getting her cards read, Birthdate’s new candle offering that, once melted, will reveal a gold-plated charm.

Birthdate Co. : $45$38
Avaline The Spring Edit
Avaline The Spring Edit

Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power’s love child wine brand Avaline now offers the perfect springtime vino collection that includes three Whites, three Rosés and three Sparkling Rosés for a sweet little discount.

Avaline : $249$231
Gir Rolling Pin
Gir Rolling Pin

This non-stick silicone rolling pin features adjustable rings for different dough thicknesses. And! It comes with a free baking mat.

Buy it now : $40
The Sill Modern Sprout Brass Mister
The Sill Modern Sprout Brass Mister

This beautiful brass mister keeps moisture-loving plants happy, and when not in use, makes a stylish statement sitting on her sill.

Buy Here : $34
Boarderie Mother’s Day Small Cheese & Charcuterie Board
Boarderie Mother’s Day Small Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Give mom what she really wants this year. A delectable cheese board.

Buy it now : $139

The Best Jewelry Gifts for Mother’s Day

A roundup of glistening, dainty pieces for every type of jewelry wearer.

Monica Vinader Wave Wrap Cuff
Monica Vinader Wave Wrap Cuff

This wavy cuff from celeb-favorite brand Monica Vinader is a statement-making wrist accessory.

Monica Vinader : $550
Fossil Raquel Watch Ring
Fossil Raquel Watch Ring

She has rings. She has watches. But does she have a ring-sized timepiece for her finger? If not, she needs this super unique, conversation-starting accessory.

Fossil : $130
Local Electric Birth Flower Bud Charm
Local Electric Birth Flower Bud Charm

Forget birthstones — gift her her very own birth flower.

Local Electric : $105
Flaire & Co. Thin Sasha Chain Anklet
Flaire & Co. Thin Sasha Chain Anklet

It’s going to be an anklet summer (trust me), and this surprisingly affordable ankle accessory isn’t just a steal, but is water-resistant and anti-tarnish. Perfect for summer.

Buy it now : $16
Mejuri Multi Gemstone Station Bracelet
Mejuri Multi Gemstone Station Bracelet

Okay, but if she’d prefer birth gemstones, go with this dainty bracelet from Mejuri that features natural diamonds and a genuine mineral stone on a 14k solid gold chain.

Buy it now : $298
Jenny Bird 14K Gold Bubble Letter Necklace
Jenny Bird 14K Gold Bubble Letter Necklace

For the mom who likes her jewelry to have character, this puffy letter necklace is fun, but its petite size makes it suitable for everyday wear.

Buy it now : $350

The Best Gifts for the New Mom

To help her stay as stress-free as possible.

BAGGU Go Pouch Set
BAGGU Go Pouch Set

From pacifiers to wet wipes, she’ll be carrying a lot of baby essentials while she travels. This set of three colorful pouches will keep it all nicely organized.

BAGGU : $40
MZOO Sleep Mask
MZOO Sleep Mask

Another Pfetten favorite, this eye mask has memory foam grooves that keeps the mask in place throughout the night, and is conveniently available on Amazon.

Amazon : $29$21
plusOne Breast and Body Massager
plusOne Breast and Body Massager

This vibrating, heating device helps relieve cramps and reduce potential clogs during breastfeeding or pumping. But it also doubles as an all-over body massager.

plusOne : $35
Verloop Colorblock Slippers
Verloop Colorblock Slippers

These cheerful, fleece-lined slippers from AAPI-owned and sustainable knit brand Verloop are sure to delight.

Verloop : $44
Nātalist Pregnancy Self-Care Bundle
Nātalist Pregnancy Self-Care Bundle

Pregnancy is no walk in the park, people! It’s why the mom-to-be in your life requires this gift set, created to help treat any uncomfortable pregnancy ailments she might be experiencing. The basket includes a few fast-acting relief products, like a nourishing belly oil, nausea relief tea and a soothing cream to treat swollen feet and ankles.

Nātalist : $120$110
Vuori Pose Henley Jumpsuit
Vuori Pose Henley Jumpsuit

She’ll spend her days in this extremely cute, moisture-wicking stretch rib knit jumpsuit from Vuori.

Buy it now : $148
Calpak Convertible Mini Diaper Backpack
Calpak Convertible Mini Diaper Backpack

Though she may look tiny, this crossbody/backpack hybrid can carry all the essentials. It includes a padded tablet sleeve, insulated bottle pockets and a transport handle that makes the bag attatchable to a stroller.

Buy it now : $138

More Like This

A sampling of the best women's gifts to give this month
The 20 Best Gifts to Give Her for No Reason Whatsoever This Month
A sampling of the best valentine's day gifts for her in 2024.
The 30 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
The best unique gifts for women include the The After Party Earrings Set from Big Night and Maison Balzac Dot Coupe glasses
12 Unique Women’s Gifts That Are Sure to Impress

Leisure > Gear
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Ray-Ban Men's 3492 Sunglasses
It’s Time to Buy New Sunglasses

From Our Partner

Anker EverFrost
Anker EverFrost Dual-Zone Cooler Is $330 Off

$949$619

MALIN+GOETZ fresh face starter kit
This Skincare Starter Kit Is on Sale

$55$38

Abercrombie & Fitch linen-blend long sleeve Johnny Polo Shirt
The Abercrombie Sale Section Does It Again

$60$27

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran and Rob Refsnyder of the Boston Red Sox.
The Red Sox Are a $4.5 Billion Franchise With a $10 Million Lineup
woman in a giant glass wearing a tutu throwing confetti, men playing instruments in suits
Where to Catch New York City’s Best Jazz Shows
Zach Wilson throws a pass against the Bills.
There’s Still a Sliver of Hope for the Busts of the 2021 QB Class
A Columbus Crew player kicking a ball against a trippy background.
What We Learned From the Fittest Teams in Major League Soccer
Head coach Sean McVay of the LA Rams.
No First-Round Draft Pick? No Problem for the Rams.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California on November 17, 2021.
Did Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Gamble Pay Off?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

A sampling of the best gifts for Mother's Day 2024.

The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2024

An orange vego garden bed teeming with colorful plants and flowers

Vego Will Help You Become a Better Gardener

A man gardening in Aldworth, Berkshire, March 1945.

We’ve Got Exclusive Deals on Gardening Tools and Accessories

From coolers to UFC shirts, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: Coolers, Steak Knives and Le Labo Scents

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District