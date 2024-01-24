Leisure > Gear

The 30 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

Yes, you just bought her a gift a month ago, and yes, you have to buy her another right now. We got you, though.

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated January 24, 2024 9:14 am
A sampling of the best valentine's day gifts for her in 2024.
Skip the drugstore chocolates this year.
We can all agree that Valentine’s Day comes a little too early in the calendar year. Even though you spent the entirety of November and December shopping, it’s somehow time to do it again. So to help you find the most memorable Valentine’s Day gifts for her, we’ve made for you this extremely handy gift guide.

What you’ll find below are some standard V-day-type gifts — jewelry, chocolates, shoes, etc. — along with beauty items, more stylish pieces to add to her closet and products to aid her overall health and wellness. Now go off, have fun, and don’t forget to pick up some flowers.

Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

Monica Vinader Deia Locket
Monica Vinader Deia Locket

We don’t think it gets any more romantic than a personalized locket. And good news for you: Monica Vinader will engrave this beauty for free.

Buy Now : $150
Dana Rebecca Melody Eden Gold Bar Bracelet
Dana Rebecca Melody Eden Gold Bar Bracelet

Feeling generous this V-Day? Spluge on a very cool 14k gold bracelet with wide tag-shaped links.

Buy Here : $1,155
Citizen Bianca
Citizen Bianca

With a rose-gold tone stainless-steel case, mother-of-pearl three-hand dial and luxe burgundy leather strap, this sophisticated timepiece from Citizen is the ideal everyday watch for the effortlessly cool, modern woman.

Buy Here : $375$300
Dame Aer
Dame Aer

The Aer, from female-founded sexual wellness company Dame, employs pressure wave technology to produce targeted and powerful stimulation. Of the many devices we’ve tried, Aer is an unexpected knockout. 

Buy Here : $99
Birthdate Co. Anniversary Candle
Birthdate Co. Anniversary Candle

Just input any date (your anniversary, perhaps?) and Birthdate’s team of astrologers will detail “the depths of your union” on this special candle.

Buy Here : $85$70
Tory Burch Patos Flat
Tory Burch Patos Flat

Skip the heels this year and go with a pair of designer shoes she’ll get lots of miles out of (and that won’t cause her excruciating pain). These retro-inspired pointed-toe flats from Tory Burch give the classic black flat a little edge, and work both in-office or out on the town.

Buy Here : $328
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Rouge Noir
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Rouge Noir

You’re looking at one of the most iconic nail colors to hit market. We know, that means nothing to you. But this specific shade from Chanel was discontinued, brought back and has inspired many knock-offs. We encourage you to go with the real thing.

Buy Here : $32
Montelle Intimates Dahlia Babydoll With Panty
Montelle Intimates Dahlia Babydoll With Panty

A dainty babydoll with lace detailing, simple bow ties and a surprisingly comfortable panty.

Buy Now : $98
Poppy Lissiman Card Holder
Poppy Lissiman Card Holder

Poppy Lissiman crafts their chic cardholders out of leftover fabric from the brand’s Felipe Flap Bags, so they’re sustainable and truly one of a kind.

Buy Now : $65
Jenny Bird Puffy Heart Huggie Earring
Jenny Bird Puffy Heart Huggie Earring

We’d typically tell you to stray away from heart-shaped anything for Valentine’s Day (a little too on the nose, ya know?), but these heart huggies are too adorably chic to pass up.

Buy Here : $138
Jenny Bird Puffy Heart Bracelet
Jenny Bird Puffy Heart Bracelet

As is its bracelet counterpart. If she’s more of a statement-piece girlie, go with Jenny Bird’s polished silver chain bracelet adorned with a sizeable, puffy heart charm.

Buy Here : $138
Guinot Longue Vie Eye Cream
Guinot Longue Vie Eye Cream

This formula from luxury French skincare Guinot, is one of our newfound favorites. It’s lightweight, creamy and leaves our eyes looking bright and lifted.

Buy Now : $58
Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Deluxe Body Moisture Crème
Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Deluxe Body Moisture Crème

Winter chill and dry air are simply no match for this luscious, French-made body butter. Seriously, of the many moisturizers we’ve lathered on this winter, this tub of shea butter and essentials oils has been a stand-out.

Buy Here : $65
Raen Ynez Sunglasses
Raen Ynez Sunglasses

When sunnier days finally hit, she’ll want to be sporting these statement shades, for sure.

Buy Now : $150
Wonder Valley Olio Nuevo
Wonder Valley Olio Nuevo

Fancy extra virgin olive oil? A good gift. Fancy extra virgin olive oil housed in a stunning bottle? A great gift.

Buy Now : $40
Glossier You
Glossier You

If she doesn’t already have Glossier You in her perfume collection, it’s your duty to buy it for her. The beauty brand’s best-selling fragrance is designed to compliment her natural aroma, so what she (and you) will smell is the clean, warm, lovely scent that is her essence.

Buy Now : $68
Soft Services Theraplush Overnight Repair Treatment
Soft Services Theraplush Overnight Repair Treatment

This month, Soft Services brought back its viral overnight repair hand cream — and we recommend picking up the moisturizer in its beautiful yellow, refillable container before it sells out.

Buy Now : $62
Vince Wool-Blend Strapless Top
Vince Wool-Blend Strapless Top

Vince’s luxury wool-blend strapless top is a sophisticated take on the classic tube top look, and it pairs well with both casual jeans and fancier skirts.

Buy Now : $225
Crown Affair The Ritual Shampoo and Conditioner
Crown Affair The Ritual Shampoo and Conditioner

From the brand that sells our desert island beauty product (a microfiber hair towel), comes a hair-cleansing duo formulated with gentle yet effective ingredients. Also, she absolutely does not want to splurge on shampoo and conditioner — that’s where you come in!

Buy Now : $65
Compartes Valentine’s Day 24 Karat Gold Moet Champagne Chocolates Box
Compartes Valentine’s Day 24 Karat Gold Moet Champagne Chocolates Box

Not your drugstore box of chocolates. Compartes’ special-edition heart shaped gift box contains hand-brushed 24k gold dark chocolates filled with Moët champagne-infused vegan dark chocolate.

Buy Now : $75
Aurate x Macenna Mini Rose Garden Ring
Aurate x Macenna Mini Rose Garden Ring

On the more affordable side of the spectrum sits Aurate’s unique Mini Rose Garden Ring, a simple gold vermeil finger band debossed with a hand-drawn rose.

Buy Now : $100$75
LDMA High Sculpt Thong Rib Core Trio
LDMA High Sculpt Thong Rib Core Trio

One of our favorite everyday intimate brands for women, LDMA uses the best nylon on the market to create high-performing underwear and bras that are moisture-wicking, comfortably compressing, incredibly stylish and unbelievably soft.

Buy Now : $84
Tecovas The Stella
Tecovas The Stella

A cherry red western boot? She’ll be the coolest cowgirl in town.

Buy Now : $255
Monday Swimwear Clovelly Top
Monday Swimwear Clovelly Top

Help brighten up her dark and cold winter days with this flattering swim set from Monday Swimwear. And maybe a trip to an island.

Buy Here : $98
Monday Swimwear Morocco Bottom
Monday Swimwear Morocco Bottom
Buy Here : $84
Pvolve Signature Bundle
Pvolve Signature Bundle

An innovative toning workout loved by Jennifer Aniston, this bundle includes three pieces of equipment and one free month of streaming.

Buy Here : $200
Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30
Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30

The InsideHook office is a huge fan of this sunscreen mousse that looks and feels like whipped cream. It’s lightweight, smells good and, of course, protects us from harmful UV rays.

Vacation : $22 Ulta : $22
Cuyana Concertina Phone Bag
Cuyana Concertina Phone Bag

Think of Cuyana’s phone bag as a more elevated belt bag. Crafted in Italian pebbled leather and lined in suede, the minimal accessory keeps her small necessities neatly organized on the go.

Cuyana : $248
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set

Washable silk is always a good idea. The revolutionary fabric feels like silk, looks like silk but doesn’t require the same rigid upkeep as regular silk does. Now, she can relax completely and in style in this printed pajama set.

Buy Here : $298
Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Pouch
Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Pouch

Another knock-out product from one of our favorite travel brands, Dagne Dover’s toiletry organizer stores all her beauty items upright for easy access.

Buy Here : $70
Abercrombie Short-Sleeve Martini Graphic Skimming Tee
Abercrombie Short-Sleeve Martini Graphic Skimming Tee

Because it’s always a good time for a martini.

Buy Now : $29
Susie Cakes Valentine’s Day Southern Red Velvet
Susie Cakes Valentine’s Day Southern Red Velvet

If you’re choosing to spend Valentine’s Day at-home, perhaps after the homemade dinner you’ve planned and cooked, end the night with a delicious red velvet cake decorated with a sweet personalized message.

Buy Here : $94
Soothe Gift Card
Soothe Gift Card

Bring the spa to her. Soothe offers in-home massages, skincare, hair and beauty services performed by top-notch professionals. Getting pampered has never been more convenient.

Buy Here : $0

