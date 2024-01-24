The 30 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We can all agree that Valentine’s Day comes a little too early in the calendar year. Even though you spent the entirety of November and December shopping, it’s somehow time to do it again. So to help you find the most memorable Valentine’s Day gifts for her, we’ve made for you this extremely handy gift guide.

What you’ll find below are some standard V-day-type gifts — jewelry, chocolates, shoes, etc. — along with beauty items, more stylish pieces to add to her closet and products to aid her overall health and wellness. Now go off, have fun, and don’t forget to pick up some flowers.

Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

Monica Vinader Deia Locket We don’t think it gets any more romantic than a personalized locket. And good news for you: Monica Vinader will engrave this beauty for free. Buy Now : $150

Citizen Bianca With a rose-gold tone stainless-steel case, mother-of-pearl three-hand dial and luxe burgundy leather strap, this sophisticated timepiece from Citizen is the ideal everyday watch for the effortlessly cool, modern woman. Buy Here : $375 $300

Tory Burch Patos Flat Skip the heels this year and go with a pair of designer shoes she’ll get lots of miles out of (and that won’t cause her excruciating pain). These retro-inspired pointed-toe flats from Tory Burch give the classic black flat a little edge, and work both in-office or out on the town. Buy Here : $328

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Rouge Noir You’re looking at one of the most iconic nail colors to hit market. We know, that means nothing to you. But this specific shade from Chanel was discontinued, brought back and has inspired many knock-offs. We encourage you to go with the real thing. Buy Here : $32

Poppy Lissiman Card Holder Poppy Lissiman crafts their chic cardholders out of leftover fabric from the brand’s Felipe Flap Bags, so they’re sustainable and truly one of a kind. Buy Now : $65

Jenny Bird Puffy Heart Huggie Earring We’d typically tell you to stray away from heart-shaped anything for Valentine’s Day (a little too on the nose, ya know?), but these heart huggies are too adorably chic to pass up. Buy Here : $138

Jenny Bird Puffy Heart Bracelet As is its bracelet counterpart. If she’s more of a statement-piece girlie, go with Jenny Bird’s polished silver chain bracelet adorned with a sizeable, puffy heart charm. Buy Here : $138

Guinot Longue Vie Eye Cream This formula from luxury French skincare Guinot, is one of our newfound favorites. It’s lightweight, creamy and leaves our eyes looking bright and lifted. Buy Now : $58

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Deluxe Body Moisture Crème Winter chill and dry air are simply no match for this luscious, French-made body butter. Seriously, of the many moisturizers we’ve lathered on this winter, this tub of shea butter and essentials oils has been a stand-out. Buy Here : $65

Wonder Valley Olio Nuevo Fancy extra virgin olive oil? A good gift. Fancy extra virgin olive oil housed in a stunning bottle? A great gift. Buy Now : $40

Glossier You If she doesn’t already have Glossier You in her perfume collection, it’s your duty to buy it for her. The beauty brand’s best-selling fragrance is designed to compliment her natural aroma, so what she (and you) will smell is the clean, warm, lovely scent that is her essence. Buy Now : $68

Soft Services Theraplush Overnight Repair Treatment This month, Soft Services brought back its viral overnight repair hand cream — and we recommend picking up the moisturizer in its beautiful yellow, refillable container before it sells out. Buy Now : $62

Vince Wool-Blend Strapless Top Vince’s luxury wool-blend strapless top is a sophisticated take on the classic tube top look, and it pairs well with both casual jeans and fancier skirts. Buy Now : $225

Crown Affair The Ritual Shampoo and Conditioner From the brand that sells our desert island beauty product (a microfiber hair towel), comes a hair-cleansing duo formulated with gentle yet effective ingredients. Also, she absolutely does not want to splurge on shampoo and conditioner — that’s where you come in! Buy Now : $65

LDMA High Sculpt Thong Rib Core Trio One of our favorite everyday intimate brands for women, LDMA uses the best nylon on the market to create high-performing underwear and bras that are moisture-wicking, comfortably compressing, incredibly stylish and unbelievably soft. Buy Now : $84

Monday Swimwear Clovelly Top Help brighten up her dark and cold winter days with this flattering swim set from Monday Swimwear. And maybe a trip to an island. Buy Here : $98

Pvolve Signature Bundle An innovative toning workout loved by Jennifer Aniston, this bundle includes three pieces of equipment and one free month of streaming. Buy Here : $200

Cuyana Concertina Phone Bag Think of Cuyana’s phone bag as a more elevated belt bag. Crafted in Italian pebbled leather and lined in suede, the minimal accessory keeps her small necessities neatly organized on the go. Cuyana : $248

Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set Washable silk is always a good idea. The revolutionary fabric feels like silk, looks like silk but doesn’t require the same rigid upkeep as regular silk does. Now, she can relax completely and in style in this printed pajama set. Buy Here : $298

Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Pouch Another knock-out product from one of our favorite travel brands, Dagne Dover’s toiletry organizer stores all her beauty items upright for easy access. Buy Here : $70

Susie Cakes Valentine’s Day Southern Red Velvet If you’re choosing to spend Valentine’s Day at-home, perhaps after the homemade dinner you’ve planned and cooked, end the night with a delicious red velvet cake decorated with a sweet personalized message. Buy Here : $94

Soothe Gift Card Bring the spa to her. Soothe offers in-home massages, skincare, hair and beauty services performed by top-notch professionals. Getting pampered has never been more convenient. Buy Here : $0