The 30 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
We can all agree that Valentine’s Day comes a little too early in the calendar year. Even though you spent the entirety of November and December shopping, it’s somehow time to do it again. So to help you find the most memorable Valentine’s Day gifts for her, we’ve made for you this extremely handy gift guide.
What you’ll find below are some standard V-day-type gifts — jewelry, chocolates, shoes, etc. — along with beauty items, more stylish pieces to add to her closet and products to aid her overall health and wellness. Now go off, have fun, and don’t forget to pick up some flowers.
Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
Monica Vinader Deia Locket
We don’t think it gets any more romantic than a personalized locket. And good news for you: Monica Vinader will engrave this beauty for free.
Dana Rebecca Melody Eden Gold Bar Bracelet
Feeling generous this V-Day? Spluge on a very cool 14k gold bracelet with wide tag-shaped links.
Citizen Bianca
With a rose-gold tone stainless-steel case, mother-of-pearl three-hand dial and luxe burgundy leather strap, this sophisticated timepiece from Citizen is the ideal everyday watch for the effortlessly cool, modern woman.
Dame Aer
The Aer, from female-founded sexual wellness company Dame, employs pressure wave technology to produce targeted and powerful stimulation. Of the many devices we’ve tried, Aer is an unexpected knockout.
Birthdate Co. Anniversary Candle
Just input any date (your anniversary, perhaps?) and Birthdate’s team of astrologers will detail “the depths of your union” on this special candle.
Tory Burch Patos Flat
Skip the heels this year and go with a pair of designer shoes she’ll get lots of miles out of (and that won’t cause her excruciating pain). These retro-inspired pointed-toe flats from Tory Burch give the classic black flat a little edge, and work both in-office or out on the town.
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Rouge Noir
You’re looking at one of the most iconic nail colors to hit market. We know, that means nothing to you. But this specific shade from Chanel was discontinued, brought back and has inspired many knock-offs. We encourage you to go with the real thing.
Montelle Intimates Dahlia Babydoll With Panty
A dainty babydoll with lace detailing, simple bow ties and a surprisingly comfortable panty.
Poppy Lissiman Card Holder
Poppy Lissiman crafts their chic cardholders out of leftover fabric from the brand’s Felipe Flap Bags, so they’re sustainable and truly one of a kind.
Jenny Bird Puffy Heart Huggie Earring
We’d typically tell you to stray away from heart-shaped anything for Valentine’s Day (a little too on the nose, ya know?), but these heart huggies are too adorably chic to pass up.
Jenny Bird Puffy Heart Bracelet
As is its bracelet counterpart. If she’s more of a statement-piece girlie, go with Jenny Bird’s polished silver chain bracelet adorned with a sizeable, puffy heart charm.
Guinot Longue Vie Eye Cream
This formula from luxury French skincare Guinot, is one of our newfound favorites. It’s lightweight, creamy and leaves our eyes looking bright and lifted.
Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Deluxe Body Moisture Crème
Winter chill and dry air are simply no match for this luscious, French-made body butter. Seriously, of the many moisturizers we’ve lathered on this winter, this tub of shea butter and essentials oils has been a stand-out.
Raen Ynez Sunglasses
When sunnier days finally hit, she’ll want to be sporting these statement shades, for sure.
Wonder Valley Olio Nuevo
Fancy extra virgin olive oil? A good gift. Fancy extra virgin olive oil housed in a stunning bottle? A great gift.
Glossier You
If she doesn’t already have Glossier You in her perfume collection, it’s your duty to buy it for her. The beauty brand’s best-selling fragrance is designed to compliment her natural aroma, so what she (and you) will smell is the clean, warm, lovely scent that is her essence.
Soft Services Theraplush Overnight Repair Treatment
This month, Soft Services brought back its viral overnight repair hand cream — and we recommend picking up the moisturizer in its beautiful yellow, refillable container before it sells out.
Vince Wool-Blend Strapless Top
Vince’s luxury wool-blend strapless top is a sophisticated take on the classic tube top look, and it pairs well with both casual jeans and fancier skirts.
Crown Affair The Ritual Shampoo and Conditioner
From the brand that sells our desert island beauty product (a microfiber hair towel), comes a hair-cleansing duo formulated with gentle yet effective ingredients. Also, she absolutely does not want to splurge on shampoo and conditioner — that’s where you come in!
Compartes Valentine’s Day 24 Karat Gold Moet Champagne Chocolates Box
Not your drugstore box of chocolates. Compartes’ special-edition heart shaped gift box contains hand-brushed 24k gold dark chocolates filled with Moët champagne-infused vegan dark chocolate.
Aurate x Macenna Mini Rose Garden Ring
On the more affordable side of the spectrum sits Aurate’s unique Mini Rose Garden Ring, a simple gold vermeil finger band debossed with a hand-drawn rose.
LDMA High Sculpt Thong Rib Core Trio
One of our favorite everyday intimate brands for women, LDMA uses the best nylon on the market to create high-performing underwear and bras that are moisture-wicking, comfortably compressing, incredibly stylish and unbelievably soft.
Tecovas The Stella
A cherry red western boot? She’ll be the coolest cowgirl in town.
Monday Swimwear Clovelly Top
Help brighten up her dark and cold winter days with this flattering swim set from Monday Swimwear. And maybe a trip to an island.
Pvolve Signature Bundle
An innovative toning workout loved by Jennifer Aniston, this bundle includes three pieces of equipment and one free month of streaming.
Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30
The InsideHook office is a huge fan of this sunscreen mousse that looks and feels like whipped cream. It’s lightweight, smells good and, of course, protects us from harmful UV rays.
Cuyana Concertina Phone Bag
Think of Cuyana’s phone bag as a more elevated belt bag. Crafted in Italian pebbled leather and lined in suede, the minimal accessory keeps her small necessities neatly organized on the go.
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set
Washable silk is always a good idea. The revolutionary fabric feels like silk, looks like silk but doesn’t require the same rigid upkeep as regular silk does. Now, she can relax completely and in style in this printed pajama set.
Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Pouch
Another knock-out product from one of our favorite travel brands, Dagne Dover’s toiletry organizer stores all her beauty items upright for easy access.
Abercrombie Short-Sleeve Martini Graphic Skimming Tee
Because it’s always a good time for a martini.
Susie Cakes Valentine’s Day Southern Red Velvet
If you’re choosing to spend Valentine’s Day at-home, perhaps after the homemade dinner you’ve planned and cooked, end the night with a delicious red velvet cake decorated with a sweet personalized message.
Soothe Gift Card
Bring the spa to her. Soothe offers in-home massages, skincare, hair and beauty services performed by top-notch professionals. Getting pampered has never been more convenient.
