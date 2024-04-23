We’ve Got Exclusive Deals on Gardening Tools and Accessories

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Spring is the perfect time for picking up a new outdoor hobby — like gardening. Spring gardening gives you ample time outside, and for all of you goal-oriented folks out there, this hobby comes with a clear and rewarding objective: growing something that can sustain you. While it can take some effort to get started, you’ll know getting your hands and knees dirty was well worth it when you’re eating fresh fruit, herbs and veggies come summertime. (And bragging about your bountiful garden to all of your house guests.)

If you’re wondering how to get started, we have a comprehensive guide here, along with the best gardening tools (and gifts) to help you out.

Also, in honor of the beautiful weather, and your initiative to start a new leisure pursuit, we obtained some exclusive deals on gardening tools and accessories, plants, indoor gardens and more for InsideHook readers. All details are below — and stay tuned for more gardening goodness this week. Happy growing!

The Best Gardening Deals

AeroGarden: Take 25% off the brand’s Bounty Basic indoor garden, which can grow up to nine plants five times faster than soil. Use code INSIDEHOOK25.

Arber: Take 25% off sitewide, plus get a free Organic Bio Protectant with any Arber purchase. Use code INSIDEHOOK. (Must add all items to cart, including Organic Bio Protectant, to unlock offer.)

Barebones: Save on some seriously hardwearing tools and accessories when you bundle.

Gardenuity: Use code InsideHook15 for 15% off a Gardenuity order and a free pair of gardening mincing scissors.

Plants.com: Take 20% off sitewide at the plant delivery service with code INSIDEHOOKPL, and skip all the hoopla.

The Sill: In honor of Earth Week, The Sill is giving customers a free tabletop boxwood when they spend $100 or more on plants from their Outdoor Collection.