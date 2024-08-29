The Best Grooming Brands to Know Now

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

New men’s grooming brands launch all the time nowadays, and with more guys putting thought into their moisturizers, shaving creams and grooming tools, it’s only natural that the market is expanding. It can often be tiring and sometimes challenging to weed through the buzz and find effective brands or products that cater to your specific needs and, overall, which ones are worth your investment. Thus, we aim to simplify and spotlight grooming brands that should be on your radar. We do the leg work because looking better makes you feel better, and every guy should have a grooming routine with products that work for him, tailored for him.

These brands might offer a full line of products to stock your medicine cabinet, while others may specialize in one product and excel at it. Some brands may contain their own proprietary ingredients, while others use tried and true formulations. Many put just as much thought into the presentation that will enhance the aesthetics of your medicine cabinet, while others opt for more understated packaging. Some range from the highest end of the market (if we feature it, we can vouch for it) to more accessible options that perform exceptionally well. Some might work for you, some might not, but all are worth checking out.

Regardless, knowledge is power. This article features a California-based estate that has garnered much buzz for its aromatic and artisanal soaps and candles and a shaving brand that will elevate all aspects of the daily ritual.

Flamingo Estate Candles Flamingo Estate

Flamingo Estate may not be a grooming brand in the traditional sense — they’re just as renowned for their luxury olive oil — but ask any grooming or home scent enthusiast about the brand. You’ll likely hear praise for their niche, traceable, sustainable and aromatic soaps, candles, hand washes and lotions. Flamingo Estate is an actual estate in California with a history as vibrant as its offerings. Originally built in the 1940s as a creative haven, it was restored by the Paris-based design duo Studio KO, the minds behind the Saint Laurent Museum. Today, the estate offers a range of products crafted with a deep commitment to sustainability, from bath and body care to fresh organic produce, all reflecting their dedication to nature and the innate aromatic and cleansing properties it provides.

Their hand washes, soaps and candles have cultivated a loyal following since their launch, with each product crafted by hand and sourced from a fully traceable collection of growers. The Tomato line, a fan favorite, includes hand soap and candles that evoke the scents of a fresh garden with wild-harvested tarragon, hand-picked black pepper and the essence of the estate’s garden. Their elevated bar soaps — with their distinctive square shape and luxurious lather — have generated quite a buzz, and their candles, featuring scents like Rosemary and the richly aromatic Douglas Fir and Vetiver, bring the natural world indoors. With autumn approaching, now is an opportune time to stock up on candles for the cozy season or indulge in an aromatic, herbaceous soap or lotion to keep your skin healthy. You’ll be thankful you did on that first crisp day.

While many exfoliating bars can be harsh, this one uses poppy seeds for gentle smoothing. The peppermint scent is a tingling wake-up call, while blue clay draws out impurities, and Big Sur sea salt exfoliates.

The formula, enriched with avocado and olive oils, leaves your hands incredibly soft. The tomato scent, accented with black pepper and tarragon notes, is an intoxicating aroma. Aesthetically, the pop art-inspired glass bottle adds a stylish touch to any sink.

Many brands offer their own aromatic take on forest-inspired scents, but this one is woodsy, sweet and ancient. It combines the crispness of Douglas fir, the earthiness of vetiver and a hint of basil as a nod to their garden. Burn this all fall.

Although rosemary can be divisive in body care, this blend captures the freshest green notes from their estate garden. It delivers an invigorating, herbaceous fragrance, while French green clay detoxifies and olive and Babassu oils nourish the skin.

For a brand known for its olive oil, it’s no surprise that its body wash is seriously hydrating. It’s packed with essential oils, including blends of olive and Babassu. Harvested rosemary, sage, lavender and eucalyptus give it a fresh yet grounding aroma.

Their Heirloom Tomato Leaf candle, and scent in general, has become a grooming cult classic. With hints of fresh tomato, it’s an herbaceous, vegetal and highly unique aroma to scent summer’s waning days.

Supply moisturizer Supply

Supply started with a simple concept: create a better razor — an alternative to the disposable, mass-market options that have dominated bathroom sinks for decades. After numerous trials and tribulations, Supply has grown into one of the most successful niche men’s shaving brands since its launch in 2015. I’ve long advocated for the close shave of a safety razor, but like many guys, I’ve struggled with using one without getting nicked or cut. Supply’s innovative NickStop fins guide hair to the blade to reduce nicks and cuts for a smoother, closer shave, making it the first safety razor to use such fins. Their razor is great for beginners and experts alike, and returning to a standard razor is challenging once you have experienced its closer shave.

Building on the popularity of its razor, Supply has expanded into a full line of shaving essentials, including shave cream, post-shave spray and even moisturizers. Their standout, super-concentrated, high-lather shave cream — a personal favorite — creates a rich, foamy lather while nourishing the skin with natural ingredients. The brand also offers starter bundles, including everything from a silvertip shave brush to face wash. Supply isn’t just focused on manual razors; they recently introduced a sleek electric trimmer. With elevated aesthetics and performance, this trimmer is already making waves and is poised to set a new standard — just as Supply has done for the shaving game overall.

The razor that started it all is designed for those new to safety razors. It offers a no-learning-curve experience, minimizing nicks and cuts. Engineered to be safe and easy for beginners, it’s suitable for all skin types.

Supply’s shave cream effortlessly whips into a rich, foamy lather. Kaolin clay, known for its pore-cleansing and stubble-softening properties, ensures a silky razor glide. Shea butter moisturizes and soothes the skin, while jojoba oil adds hydration. Plus, the sandalwood and cedar fragrance smells darn good.

Recently released, Supply’s new electric trimmer marks its first foray into the non-manual market. The hype is warranted, thanks to its comfortable and waterproof design, innovative dual-edge blade for precise grooming and sleek charging base.

A great moisturizer is essential, and this long-lasting tub delivers an oil-free cream that hydrates all day. Its thicker formula, enriched with aloe vera, shea butter and green tea extract, is perfect for fall and winter.

This formula is expertly crafted to combat razor bumps and ingrown hairs. Aloe vera soothes and hydrates, while witch hazel, a natural astringent, reduces inflammation and redness. Green tea, known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, promotes overall skin health.

The Pro starter kit from Supply has everything to elevate your shave. It includes a super-concentrated, high-lather shave cream with a refreshing eucalyptus and mint scent, a customizable single razor handle, a blade pack (8-10 shaves per blade), a silvertip shave brush and a post-shave toner.