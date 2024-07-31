We always strive to help elevate your grooming routine, whether by suggesting the best products for your lifestyle — from moisturizers and deodorants to toothpaste and tools — or with our well-informed expert guides on skincare and hair styling. Today, men are more knowledgeable about these foundational basics. It’s now not “Should I moisturize?” but “What moisturizer should I use?” Guys understand the benefits of using specific products tailored to their skin and are generally loyal once we find what works.

Even with newfound knowledge and practices, it’s often worth branching out and trying something different in your skincare and grooming routine that can add even more value. Here, we aim to highlight lesser-known products that can enhance your regimen. Sometimes, that serum or beard oil you didn’t know you needed becomes what you look forward to using, helps you feel your best and is now irreplaceable.

The grooming products below range from lotions to exfoliators. Not everything will be for everyone, and while some might already be part of your routine, you just might find a product upgrade. The goal is to try something new, something you might have yet to consider that could enhance your grooming routine. You only know the difference once you try them, and there’s a good chance you’ll discover a new staple that makes you look and feel better. Thank us later.

Face Serum

A serum is quite different from a moisturizer. It’s a super-concentrated formula and a nourishing powerhouse with more active ingredients. Usually requiring only a few pumps (it often comes in a dropper or a targeted dispenser), it is hyper-formulated to help reduce the signs of aging, stimulate the production of new skin cells and soothe sensitive or problematic skin. Thinner than a moisturizer yet thicker than a toner, serums have a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly, suitable for layering under your moisturizer or SPF. They typically use ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which helps retain moisture and hydrate the skin. Retinol, peptides and antioxidants minimize fine lines and repair and protect the skin’s barrier. Vitamin C improves skin tone for a more even and radiant complexion. Although a serum might seem extraneous, regular use can seriously enhance skin health and appearance. Give it some time — you will see the results, and a serum might just go from extra to essential.

To apply: Wash your face with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt and oil. Then apply a small amount (a few drops) of the serum evenly across your face, patting it gently into the skin. Follow up with a moisturizer to lock in the serum’s benefits.

Eye Cream

An eye cream or gel will help your eye area look brighter, soothe wrinkles and puffiness, and ease dark circles. While not necessarily needed daily, they should be a part of your grooming routine, whether you want to be proactive about anti-aging or freshen your appearance after a late night. Different formulations target varying concerns like puffiness, dark circles, fine lines and dryness, with some addressing multiple issues. Look for retinol, peptides, vitamins C & E and caffeine for enhanced blood flow for dark circles. Check for hyaluronic acid or aloe vera for hydration, and squalene, retinol, peptides and vitamins are great for anti-aging. Men with oilier skin should choose lightweight, non-greasy formulas like gels, while those with dry skin can use a thicker, nourishing cream.

To apply: Put a small amount of eye cream onto your ring finger, which tends to be the least unintentionally strong finger, and lightly dap the cream under your eye. The key is to be gentle, whether using your finger or a rollerball. You don’t want to break blood vessels under the sensitive under-eye area and make bags more prominent. Leave it to work its magic.

Exfoliator

A facial exfoliator is much different than an everyday face wash. Regular exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, leading to a clearer complexion and smoother texture, improving your skin’s appearance and health. It helps to unclog pores, reduce the likelihood of acne and boost blood circulation, promoting a healthier, more vibrant skin tone. By removing the buildup of dead cells, exfoliators also aid in the absorption and efficacy of other skincare products. Face exfoliators come in two main types: physical and chemical. Physical exfoliators contain textured granules that manually slough away dead skin, using natural materials such as walnut shells, coconut shells, apricot pits, oatmeal and ground sugar or synthetic additions like microbeads. Chemical exfoliators use acids like AHAs (lactic and glycolic) and BHAs (salicylic) to smooth and brighten skin enzymatically. To maximize benefits without damaging the skin, it’s best to exfoliate once or twice a week, not daily.

To apply: Dampen your face with warm water to open your pores, which helps the exfoliator penetrate more effectively. Squeeze a small amount onto your fingertips and gently massage onto your face using circular motions. Focus on areas that tend to be oilier, like the nose, forehead and chin, while avoiding the delicate skin around your eyes. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water, ensuring no granules or residues are left behind.

Beard Oil

While beards ebb in and out of popularity, some guys simply look better with one. Many of said guys will also tell you how essential beard oil is in their regimen. A beard oil is formulated to condition and moisturize the beard and the skin underneath, preventing dryness and flakiness. It usually contains a blend of oils (such as jojoba or argan) and other essential oils for fragrance. Beard oil helps keep hair soft and smooth, reducing itch and dandruff (beardruff). It nourishes the follicles and promotes healthier and potentially faster beard growth while adding healthy shine and taming frizzy hair. Bonus: the essential oils usually have a pleasant scent, so your beard smells great.

To apply: Wash the beard first to remove dirt and oil. Pat dry with a towel, as it’s best to apply beard oil to a slightly damp beard for better absorption. Pour a few drops into the palm of your hand, rub together and massage in, starting from the base of the follicles and working your way to the tips, ensuring you reach the skin underneath to keep it moisturized. To finish, use a brush or comb to distribute the oil evenly.

Facial Toner

A toner balances the skin’s pH after cleansing, removes residual impurities and tightens pores for a smoother and more even tone. Toners also hydrate and refresh the skin, preparing it for the application of moisturizers and serums. Additionally, they can control excess oil and reduce shine, making them particularly beneficial for oily or combination skin types. Look for soothing ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile or witch hazel that calm irritation and reduce redness. Select a toner suited to your skin type and preferences, such as hydrating toners for dry skin or mattifying toners for oily skin.

To apply: After washing your face, dispense the toner onto a cotton pad or your hands. Gently wipe the pad, focusing on areas that tend to be oilier, like the forehead and nose, while avoiding the eye area. If using your hands, pour a few drops of toner into your palms and gently pat it onto your face and neck. Once fully absorbed (usually a few seconds), you can apply serums and moisturizers. Use toner twice daily — morning and night — for optimal results.

Hand and Body Lotion

If you’re like me, cooler weather means drier, cracked hands almost as soon as the temperature drops. Despite this, winter is my favorite season; I’d gladly trade summer’s sweat for the crisp, cool air. However, a good hand cream becomes essential during this time. It’s not just your face that needs moisturizing — your hands, elbows, legs and even feet require attention, too. While not everyone will apply lotion to their hands or body daily, targeted application is essential. Look for glycerin, which retains moisture. Shea butter provides nourishment, while ceramides restore the skin’s natural barrier. Vitamin E offers antioxidant protection and supports skin repair, while aloe vera and squalene soothe and hydrate.

To apply: Start with a quality hand cream and a body lotion as well, should you want. Even if it doesn’t get too much use, your partner will likely appreciate having it around. Apply a thin layer as needed and be more generous with the application as fall and winter approach.