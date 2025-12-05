The Best Oud Colognes to Wear This Winter

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Oud is old news in the fragrance world, and that’s not a dig. What was once a fringe accord in the West (though beloved in the Middle East for centuries) is now fully cemented as a global staple, with just about every perfumer offering their own spin on the distinct, woody, resinous note. Pair oud with citrus, and it feels bright and modern; mix it with florals, and it turns heady and velvety; add spice or resins, and it leans smoky, leathery, even a little animalic or sweet. No matter how it’s dressed up, oud is always unmistakably itself — rich, full of depth, a scent that lets its presence be known.

We’ll get into this more below, but overall oud (or agarwood) is the aromatic resin produced by the Aquilaria tree and one of perfumery’s priciest raw materials. Some luxury houses still use real oud in tiny amounts, but because it is rare, highly varied and wildly expensive, most modern scents rely on a crafted “oud accord” built from woody, smoky or leathery notes. Brands like Byredo, Le Labo and Maison Francis Kurkdjian helped ease mainstream noses into oud’s richer, darker territory, and Tom Ford’s Oud Wood was arguably the watershed moment that brought the note to the Western masses.

Oud is also notoriously divisive, and because it can be so intense, folks tend to have strong opinions about it. That said, many modern oud fragrances are far more nuanced, meaning they won’t overwhelm coworkers or anyone in your orbit, yet they still deliver that resinous richness only oud can offer. And a higher-quality oud accord usually means a higher price tag, which is why many of the picks below lean premium — though the ones we’re including are absolutely worth it. Here are eight stellar statement ouds to rock all winter long.

The Best Oud Colognes, According to InsideHook

The Best Overall Oud: Tom Ford Oud

Part of the OG Private Blend collection and released in 2007, Oud Wood was and still is a game-changer in making oud palatable to the masses. It’s been a gateway oud for so many. This smooth, chic, woodsy interpretation opens with a spicy hit of cardamom and pink pepper before settling into a warm blend of amber, patchouli and, of course, oud. The scent is equal parts woodsy, velvety, spicy and mysterious, yet also very wearable and incredibly refined — perfect for work and formal occasions. Oud Wood remains an enduring classic and a prime example of how Tom Ford turned a niche note into an approachable, now-legendary fragrance.

Key Notes: Agarwood (Oud), Cardamom, Sandalwood, Pink Pepper, Vanilla, Vetiver, Tonka Bean, Amber

For the Elevated Extrovert: Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud

This classic from the maestro of meticulous fragrance, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, tops oud lists for a reason: it is one of the chicest, smoothest and most refined takes out there. Agarwood is the star, woven with heady elemi, a hit of spicy saffron, earthy patchouli and a touch of crisp cedar. Think gentle, elegant oud swirling through heady rose, smoky resins and herbaceous tones before settling into warm woods. It is not your entry-level oud, but if you are searching for something elevated to pair with a velvet tux or to anchor your evening rotation this season, look no further.

Key Notes: Agarwood (Oud), Elemi, Saffron, Patchouli, Cedar

For the Adventurous: D.S. & Durga Notorious Oud

This approach to oud is anything but basic. In true D.S. & Durga fashion, the team set out to interpret what they imagined Indonesian oud would smell like, all crafted from their Brooklyn fragrance studio. Their oud accord is wrapped in Bulgarian rose for lush florals, French lavender for an herbaceous lift, Egyptian papyrus for dry woodiness, and Afghani saffron for spice. This fume is woody, animalic, slightly damp, spicy and complex — an artisanal take on oud that’s challenging in the best way and smells damn good. Oud at its most notorious, indeed.

Key Notes: Saffron, Galbanum, Agarwood (Oud), Bulgarian Rose, Lavender, Papyrus, Civet

For the Fresh Fragrance Fanatic: Acqua di Parma Oud

Acqua di Parma is best known for its luxe, transportive, citrus-centric fragrances, and the house is famously meticulous, so if they’re doing an oud, there’s a 10-out-of-10 chance it’ll smell fantastic (and very citrus-forward). Their Oud opens with bright orange and bergamot, then moves into a heart of agarwood and coriander for spice, all resting on leather, sandalwood, cedar, musk and patchouli for a beautiful dichotomy: fresh and sparkling at first, then gradually folding into layers of smoky, woodsy depth. This is an elegant oud with woody, leathery and citrus accents that retain its distinct Mediterranean DNA.

Key Notes: Bergamot, Orange, Agarwood (Oud), Coriander, Leather, Sandalwood, Cedar, Musk, Patchouli

For the Primal Perfumer: Maison Crivelli Oud Stallion

Mega-buzzy Maison Crivelli creates niche, luxury aromas in spades, and Oud Stallion is one of its most unique spins on oud. Here, agarwood drifts through the air at a horse race, blending sweet, smoky oud with saffron, cardamom, rose, leather, patchouli and cedar for a contrast of smoke, spice, rose and just-a-little-dirty leather, in a good way. The projection is excellent, the balance is addictive and the handsome apothecary-meets-art-deco bottle only adds to the charm. If you are looking for a unique, floral-spicy oud with character, consider this your invitation.

Key Notes: Agarwood (Oud), Saffron, Cardamom, Rose, Leather, Patchouli, Cedar

For the Oud Sophisticate: Parfums de Marly Haltane

Haltane (probably my overall favorite from Parfums de Marly) is a refined, regal aroma that is smooth and scrumptious. The opening is aromatic and bright, with bergamot blending into herbaceous clary sage and lavender. Saffron brings spice, praline adds gourmand warmth, and the base settles into agarwood and cedar for a woody finish. Haltane isn’t an oud bomb; it is more for special occasions and soirées with its classic fougère vibes. A spray or two is all you need. It lasts, it projects and it is absolutely worth the price for sheer oud-laced opulence.

Key Notes: Bergamot, Clary Sage, Lavender, Saffron, Praline, Agarwood (Oud), Cedar

For an Alternative Oud: Byredo Oud Immortel

Oud isn’t the loudest voice in the room here; it’s woven with contrasting notes that make this a slightly bright, very “indie” take. The opening is fresh, citrusy and a little spicy with limoncello and cardamom. The heart is where oud mingles with incense, patchouli and papyrus, before it all settles into rich oakmoss and tobacco. This is fresh and aromatic, with a lemony brightness fused to dry, resinous woods that feel distinctly and fantastically Byredo. Hop on this if you see it — it may have been discontinued, as many oud fragrances tend to weave in and out of the olfactory landscape.

Key Notes: Limoncello, Incense, Cardamom, Agarwood (Oud), Patchouli, Papyrus, Oakmoss, Tobacco

For the Oud Novice: Ralph Lauren Polo Oud

There’s a 99.9% chance you know Polo Ralph Lauren’s OG, but a slimmer chance you’ve spent time with its newer oud variation. Polo Oud is very much a dip-your-toe-in-the-water, mass-appeal oud for anyone not quite ready to dive into the note’s whole aura. Pink pepper and crisp clary sage open into a heart of rose, cinnamon and orange before settling into an oud accord layered with incense, guaiac wood, patchouli and vetiver. The notes are blended beautifully, creating a spicy, smooth, slightly pungent (in a good way), easygoing oud that feels tailor-made for crisp winter evenings.

Key Notes: Pink Pepper, Clary Sage, Rose, Cinnamon, Orange, Oud accord, Incense, Guaiac Wood, Patchouli, Vetiver

Oud FAQ

What is oud?

Oud (or agarwood) comes from the Aquilaria tree, which only produces this resin when infected by a specific mold. As a defense mechanism, the tree creates a dark, aromatic resin that becomes agarwood — one of the most prized materials in perfumery because it’s complex, expensive and notoriously hard to source.

Do all oud fragrances use agarwood?

Some brands use real oud, but usually in tiny, blended amounts due to cost, availability and sustainability. Most fragrance houses today rely on a crafted “oud accord” that recreates the vibe.

Is most oud in fragrances “real” oud?

Usually not, but sometimes. Real oud is extremely expensive and wildly inconsistent from batch to batch. Most perfumers craft an accord that captures its smoky-sweet, heady depth via notes like cypriol (a dry, smoky wood), guaiac wood, labdanum, patchouli, leathery notes, resins and balsams. This is also why many oud fragrances today tend to be much more wearable on a daily basis than traditional oud oils used for centuries.

Does all oud smell super heavy or intense?

Not necessarily. Traditional oud can lean smoky, leathery or animalic, but modern compositions often soften it with citrus, florals, spices and other woods. Compositions can lean sweet, fresh or even gourmand, but oud always brings that rich, woody, resinous, slightly pungent, inimitable aura.

What notes pair best with oud?

Oud pairs beautifully with florals like rose; spices like saffron; vanilla, patchouli, incense and other woods; and it can even lift surprisingly well with citrus and fresh fougère notes like lavender and clary sage. That versatility is a big part of why it’s become such a staple.

How We Made These Picks

Spray, sniff, repeat. This list is by no means exhaustive, but we selected the above fragrances based on varying tastes, how each interprets and elevates the oud accord, and, frankly, how downright great they smell. Our selections reflect firsthand experience with these houses and perfumes and the many ways oud can intermingle with other notes to suit different moods and occasions.

As experts who’ve spent decades testing countless fragrances across brands, we’re also drawing on personal experience and immersion in the olfactory world to curate what we consider some of the best oud colognes out right now.

Why You Should Trust Us

In addition to writing for InsideHook, I’ve covered topics ranging from grooming and style to fragrances and watches for GQ, Men’s Journal, Robb Report, Esquire and Men’s Health. I served as the Market Editor at Esquire for several years, scouring the industry for the best garments and goods that were not only worth the investment but also made for compelling stories and good advice for our readers.

I also conceptualized and wrote many fragrance stories for Esquire and most of the grooming pages. I have always tried to add a timeless element to whatever I have written; although trends are interesting and relevant to a degree, my heart has always been drawn to more perennial guidance and themes.

My obsessive-compulsive tendencies are both a blessing and a curse, and while I often delve into researching items to the point of exhaustion, it’s this approach that often positions me as a go-to person for advice. Whether it’s about coats, colognes or razors, people recognize that I’ve done the legwork. I enjoy inspiring others to seek out their unique interests in things that might improve their lives.