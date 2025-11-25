The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Grooming Deals

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Cashmere sweater? Check. Bluetooth speaker? Check. Toaster? Sure. A stellar new moisturizer, fragrance or shave set? 100%. ’Tis the season to go beyond the usual gift-y staples and treat someone in your life to an elevated grooming essential they might not buy for themselves (and aren’t those the best gifts?). Grooming brands across the board — from skincare, haircare and beard care to tools and fragrances — are dropping major Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

We pulled together a lineup of deals from niche heavy-hitters and reliable skincare stalwarts that should satisfy both grooming newbies and seasoned pros alike. And because the emails are still rolling in, check back for updates so you can fine-tune your holiday grooming game.

Our Favorite Grooming Deals

Save 20% sitewide on the most giftable, sensorial home and body brands out there, with herbaceous, verdant goodness running through everything they make. Their cult-classic brick soaps rarely go on sale — opt for the lavender charcoal or rosemary brick green leaf scents for a transportive, olive-oil-rich bar that lasts forever and keeps your bathroom smelling incredible. Note: this excludes limited-edition items, fresh goods and personalization.

When elevated apothecary OGs M+G go on sale, it’s time to stock up. Their eucalyptus deodorant is a cult classic for a reason, and when you pair it with the invigorating peppermint shampoo and sage shaving cream, you’ve got an effortlessly chic grooming gift for even the pickiest guy in your life.

30% off doesn’t happen often for skincare stalwart Lab Series. I’ve covered moisturizers for most of my career, and their All-In-One Moisturizer is still one of my favorites for hydrating and mattifying, but you really can’t go wrong with anything from this iconic brand. And if you’re shopping for someone else, the gift set is a no-brainer. (Speaking of gifts, you’ll get a free one with an order of $85+.)

The i9000 Prestige is the brand’s finest electric razor to date (just see our review). The original price might’ve been tough to justify if you’re not deep in the electric-shaver game, but at $250 (more than a third off) it’s absolutely worth grabbing as your primary razor or a reliable backup.

Origins is known for their botanical-leaning stellar skincare, but the serums can set you back. If you’re serious about your routine, the peptide packed Plantscription Serum is now half-off for a limited time (and 30% off through Dec. 4). Pair it with the Mega-Mushroom Overnight Cream for fountain-of-youth, end-of-year energy.

The Maker makes one of my favorite colognes of all time, Stag. This palo-santo–meets–leather composition is an ideal artisanal entry point for any guy looking to get into more unique fragrance, and the brand’s new soaps and intoxicating candles are just as giftable. Spiritus has a holiday-centric frankincense-meets-vanilla aroma that’s downright addictive. It’s all 15% off, with exclusive gifts depending on how much you spend.

The Best Skincare and Body Care Deals

Brickell: An approachable, accessible and awesome grooming mainstay. Use code BLACK30 for 30% off sitewide.

Caldera + Lab: Premium, high-performance men’s skincare with a serious following. The Face Serum is a classic — save 30% off all products.

Dr. Jart: Save 30% off sitewide, plus enjoy free shipping, at the K-beauty powerhouse known for its Cicapair face masks.

Feel Confident: Thinning hair has met its match with this Rx-founded line. Save 40% off skincare and 25% off haircare through Dec. 3.

FOREO: From LED masks to firming devices, FOREO is a major name in the skincare tool game. Save up to 50% off devices and skincare through Dec. 2 with code FOREOBF35.

Lumin: They make the best under-eye cream I’ve used to date, and they’re currently offering 25% off sitewide through Dec. 1.

MARLOWE: A very solid line of baseline and beard essentials — you can currently save 30% off select bundles.

Origins: For a botanical-leaning, science-meets-nature skincare, Origins is a forever go-to, especially considering the 30% off discount they’re running.

Soft Services: The Comfort Cleanse Gel is one of the best in the game. Save up to 20% off sitewide through Nov. 30.

Sulwhasoo: Korean skincare is still among the best, and Sulwhasoo is renowned. Save up to 20% off sitewide through Nov. 30.

Yon-Ka Paris: This niche Paris-based line has long been at the forefront of skincare innovation. Take 20% off the brand’s entire catalog.

The Best Haircare Deals

Act+Acre: It’s like skincare for your scalp, delivered through stellar sudsers…and 25% off through Dec. 3. Plus, save 30% off first-time subscriptions.

Living Proof: Living Proof makes some of the best shampoos and conditioners out there and is currently offering 25% off sitewide, with a free full-sized Dry Shampoo with orders of $85+.

Nécessaire: The Rosemary Shampoo and Conditioner alone is a standout release. Take 20% off the brand’s entire catalog on Amazon, with 35% off sitewide.

Ouai: The luxe brand makes a shampoo for every hair type and is offering 25% off sitewide.

Shark Beauty: New hairdryer? Yes, please. Especially one for up to 45% off.



SURI: The first-ever discount on the new 2.0 sonic toothbrush — now through Dec. 1 on trysuri.com and Amazon.

The Best Shaving and Beard Care Deals

Braun Series 9 PRO: This razor features serious power and a premium travel case, and is nearly $100 off at Amazon.

Dollar Shave Club Don’t sleep on DSC. They make fantastic shave products for the value. Case in point: they’re offering 50% off sitewide through Dec. 15.

Every Man Jack Every Man Jack is for every man…and 25% off through Nov. 28. Stock up on their renowned lip, too.

GilletteLabs GilletteLabs NFL collab is the grooming gift for the football-obsessed guy. Score an official NFL-licensed razor (and four cartridges) for just $29.99.

Meridian Grooming Some of the hippest and best trimmers around. Through Dec. 1, save up to 50% off trimmer and grooming deals.

The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Full Size Kit: A refined, aromatic ritual built around their iconic sandalwood scent, you can currently score on for a sweet discount.

The Art of Shaving Essential Shaving Collection – Sandalwood: The travel-ready version of their classic four-step for gifting or grooming on the go. Save $10 on the highly giftable set.

The Best Home Fragrance Deals

LAFCO If you know candles, you know LAFCO. Makes for a universally appreciated gift. Save 25% off sitewide, with free shipping to boot.

The Best Men’s Fragrance Deals

Amazon Exclusives: Through Dec. 4, save 30% off select classic scents and fragrances. Find select scents below.

DedCool: The vegan indie fragrance house beloved by Gen Z, DedCool is offering 30% off sitewide through Nov. 30.

D.S. & Durga: If you get the hip folks in your life one cologne, make it D.S. The brand doesn’t have any discounts, per se, but are offering special gifts — including a Debaser Pocket Perfume and Breakfast Leipzig Candle — when you spend $125+, $210+ and $300+.

Fulton & Roark: Get them a solid cologne for travel or an exceptional extrait for home, with a free solid fragrance with any Extrait de Parfum purchase.

Memo Paris: The IYKYK luxe, wanderlust-fueled fragrance house. Highly recco the fantastic “leathers” collection. Save 20% off sitewide through Dec. 3.

