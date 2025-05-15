Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Grooming

Philips Norelco’s i9000 Prestige Ultra is their Best Electric Razor to Date

Raising the bar with personalized tech and a seriously close shave

By Michael Stefanov
May 15, 2025 1:20 pm EDT
Philips Noreleco
The stalwart of electric shaving just delivered a very impressive new razor
Michael Stefanov/Philips Noreleco

Full disclosure — I’ve never really been an electric razor guy. Mostly because they’ve never (usually) shaved close enough, and while using a manual razor with shave cream takes more time, I’ve always appreciated the ritual and the precision it delivers. That said, I get the appeal. Electric razors have a large fanbase for good reason, and they’re undeniably clutch when you’re short on time. So when Philips Norelco — an OG in the electric shaving game and a brand that’s honed its craft for many decades — invited me to the launch event of their new i9000 Prestige Ultra, billing it as a “major milestone, a once-in-a-decade moment,” I was intrigued.

12 Upgrades to Refresh Your Grooming Routine for Spring
12 Upgrades to Refresh Your Grooming Routine for Spring
 Whether you need a new deodorant or an entire medicine cabinet overhaul, we’ve got recommendations

After a few NA cocktails and a presentation featuring display panels with mock hair, the team was ready to show just how effective this new razor was — and when I saw it buzz through faux stubble like a mini lawnmower, I knew it was built differently. Now, a week into testing, I can confidently say this is one of the best, if not the best, electric shavers I’ve ever used. The new triple-action blade system gets impressively close, the adaptive tech is smart, and the flexing head glides smoothly and adjusts to your face’s contours. It’s an investment that raises the shave bar and has earned a permanent spot in my rotation. Let’s break down why.

Philips Norelco i9000 Prestige Ultra, At a Glance

Philips Norelco i9000 Prestige Ultra
Philips Norelco i9000 Prestige Ultra
Philips Norelco : $330 Amazon : $380

The first thing I admire about this razor is the close shave it provides. The newly-designed blade system lifts each hair and cuts it 0.08mm below the skin’s surface, resulting in an ultra-close shave and, in effect, more time between shaves. With other electric razors, I’d always miss a spot and end up with those patchy, still stubbly areas, but it’s evident that rectifying that was a top priority here. When I touched my face afterward, it felt (almost) like I’d used a safety razor. Just a few circular swipes with the right amount of pressure delivered smooth skin, especially clutch on those mornings when there’s little time for a full shave session.

Philips Norelco i9000 Prestige Ultra
The Philips Norelco i9000 Prestige Ultra has an expansive menu.
Philips Norelco

Then there are the sensors. The only electric toothbrush I’ve ever used consistently is the Philips Sonicare, and I love how the newer models alert you with a ring light when you’re brushing too hard so you know to ease up. The Prestige razor has the same philosophy, but takes it even further. Its new SenseIQ system (an evolution of earlier tech) reads, adapts and guides you in real time, with LED indicators showing whether your shaving pressure is correct. Too much pressure lights up orange, too little blue and green means it’s just right. You’re supposed to shave in circular motions and the razor senses that, too, via motion feedback, so you can adjust as you go. The disco lights might feel a little extra for electric shaving veterans, but if you’re still refining your technique or trying to correct old habits, the LED sensors are game-changing. Once you’ve got the hang of it, you can easily turn them off via the razor’s menu.

I’m usually skeptical of combining tech with grooming, but this razor packs innovative features without feeling gimmicky. One button cycles through five shave modes, letting you tailor the experience to your routine. I mostly stuck with Regular, but if you use a shave solution (I recommend this one from Lab Series), Foam mode gives you that classic feel. Intense is great for coarse beards, Sensitive speaks for itself and Custom lets you personalize further. There’s a snap-on trimmer for sideburns and precision touch-ups, and while there’s a companion app, I didn’t feel the need to use it (though some will appreciate the extra tech bells and whistles). For me, the built-in options covered everything I needed.

Philips Norelco i9000 Prestige Ultra
The new 360° Precision Flexing System.
Philips Norelco

Design-wise, it’s lightweight and ergonomic, and the new 360° Precision Flexing System — with smaller heads and a movable suspension — makes it easy to navigate tricky spots while contouring. Irritation was minimal thanks to a proprietary coating that made it feel more like a soft face massage than a buzz of whirring blades. Cleanup is easy, too: Just pop the lid and rinse. It charges quickly via USB, and the digital battery display is a nice touch. After one shave, I’d only used about 3%, so I expect around 30 shaves per charge.

Will this razor replace the close shave of a manual blade? No electric variation truly does, at least in my book. But it will absolutely win over those who are hesitant to try an electric shaver, likely outclassing any older model on your shelf. If you’re after an efficient and close shave — with the bonus of a sleek design and personalized tech in precision tool — the Philips Norelco i9000 Prestige Ultra is a no-brainer. It’s a premium investment for your grooming regimen, and with Father’s Day on the horizon, whether treating yourself or dad, it’s an upgrade that pays off with every shave.

Philips Norelco i9000 Prestige Ultra
Philips Norelco i9000 Prestige Ultra
Philips Norelco : $330 Amazon : $380

More Like This

Horace and Eauso Vert are two of the best grooming brands men should know about
The Best Grooming Brands to Know Right Now
These are the best SPF moisturizers
The Best SPF Moisturizers Pull Double Duty
These are all the travel sized products you need.
The Best Travel-Size Grooming Products for Spring Travel
These are more than just soap bars.
The Best Bar Soaps Are Essential, Elevated and Anything but Basic

Leisure > Grooming
Michael Stefanov is a Brooklyn-based writer and musician. He was previously the market editor at Esquire and fashion contributor at Men’s Health. His articles have appeared in Robb Report, Inside Hook, and Men’s Journal. ...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Traeger Grills Pro 34
It’s Grilling Season! Save $200 on This Traeger Grill.

$700$500

Philips Sonicare 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
This Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush Is Just $30

$50$30

Our Place titanium cookware
Get Premium Titanium Cookware for Less

$698$450

New Balance on sale
Double up on New Balance Shoes

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Golden Globes statue at the award ceremony. The Globes just announced a new category for 2026: Best Podcast.
The Golden Globes Are Adding a Podcast Category
A QTS data center complex under development in Fayetteville, Georgia.
The Dumbest Way to Accelerate the Water Crisis
The Floating City
How to Do Venice the Right Way
An illustration of a man's head with a circuit board attached
Take It From a Woman: Using AI Isn’t Sexy
Take It From a Woman: Your Complete Guide to (Better) Dirty Talk
Take It From a Woman: Your Complete Guide to (Better) Dirty Talk
The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green
The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Grooming, Right This Way

Philips Noreleco

Philips Norelco’s i9000 Prestige Ultra is their Best Electric Razor to Date

Horace and Eauso Vert are two of the best grooming brands men should know about

The Best Grooming Brands to Know Right Now

These are the best SPF moisturizers

The Best SPF Moisturizers Pull Double Duty

These are all the travel sized products you need.

The Best Travel-Size Grooming Products for Spring Travel

Explore More Grooming

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water