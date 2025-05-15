Full disclosure — I’ve never really been an electric razor guy. Mostly because they’ve never (usually) shaved close enough, and while using a manual razor with shave cream takes more time, I’ve always appreciated the ritual and the precision it delivers. That said, I get the appeal. Electric razors have a large fanbase for good reason, and they’re undeniably clutch when you’re short on time. So when Philips Norelco — an OG in the electric shaving game and a brand that’s honed its craft for many decades — invited me to the launch event of their new i9000 Prestige Ultra, billing it as a “major milestone, a once-in-a-decade moment,” I was intrigued.

After a few NA cocktails and a presentation featuring display panels with mock hair, the team was ready to show just how effective this new razor was — and when I saw it buzz through faux stubble like a mini lawnmower, I knew it was built differently. Now, a week into testing, I can confidently say this is one of the best, if not the best, electric shavers I’ve ever used. The new triple-action blade system gets impressively close, the adaptive tech is smart, and the flexing head glides smoothly and adjusts to your face’s contours. It’s an investment that raises the shave bar and has earned a permanent spot in my rotation. Let’s break down why.

Philips Norelco i9000 Prestige Ultra, At a Glance

The first thing I admire about this razor is the close shave it provides. The newly-designed blade system lifts each hair and cuts it 0.08mm below the skin’s surface, resulting in an ultra-close shave and, in effect, more time between shaves. With other electric razors, I’d always miss a spot and end up with those patchy, still stubbly areas, but it’s evident that rectifying that was a top priority here. When I touched my face afterward, it felt (almost) like I’d used a safety razor. Just a few circular swipes with the right amount of pressure delivered smooth skin, especially clutch on those mornings when there’s little time for a full shave session.

The Philips Norelco i9000 Prestige Ultra has an expansive menu. Philips Norelco

Then there are the sensors. The only electric toothbrush I’ve ever used consistently is the Philips Sonicare, and I love how the newer models alert you with a ring light when you’re brushing too hard so you know to ease up. The Prestige razor has the same philosophy, but takes it even further. Its new SenseIQ system (an evolution of earlier tech) reads, adapts and guides you in real time, with LED indicators showing whether your shaving pressure is correct. Too much pressure lights up orange, too little blue and green means it’s just right. You’re supposed to shave in circular motions and the razor senses that, too, via motion feedback, so you can adjust as you go. The disco lights might feel a little extra for electric shaving veterans, but if you’re still refining your technique or trying to correct old habits, the LED sensors are game-changing. Once you’ve got the hang of it, you can easily turn them off via the razor’s menu.

I’m usually skeptical of combining tech with grooming, but this razor packs innovative features without feeling gimmicky. One button cycles through five shave modes, letting you tailor the experience to your routine. I mostly stuck with Regular, but if you use a shave solution (I recommend this one from Lab Series), Foam mode gives you that classic feel. Intense is great for coarse beards, Sensitive speaks for itself and Custom lets you personalize further. There’s a snap-on trimmer for sideburns and precision touch-ups, and while there’s a companion app, I didn’t feel the need to use it (though some will appreciate the extra tech bells and whistles). For me, the built-in options covered everything I needed.

The new 360° Precision Flexing System. Philips Norelco

Design-wise, it’s lightweight and ergonomic, and the new 360° Precision Flexing System — with smaller heads and a movable suspension — makes it easy to navigate tricky spots while contouring. Irritation was minimal thanks to a proprietary coating that made it feel more like a soft face massage than a buzz of whirring blades. Cleanup is easy, too: Just pop the lid and rinse. It charges quickly via USB, and the digital battery display is a nice touch. After one shave, I’d only used about 3%, so I expect around 30 shaves per charge.

Will this razor replace the close shave of a manual blade? No electric variation truly does, at least in my book. But it will absolutely win over those who are hesitant to try an electric shaver, likely outclassing any older model on your shelf. If you’re after an efficient and close shave — with the bonus of a sleek design and personalized tech in precision tool — the Philips Norelco i9000 Prestige Ultra is a no-brainer. It’s a premium investment for your grooming regimen, and with Father’s Day on the horizon, whether treating yourself or dad, it’s an upgrade that pays off with every shave.