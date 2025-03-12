12 Upgrades to Refresh Your Grooming Routine for Spring

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The clocks have sprung forward, the days are getting longer and the weather is (slowly) warming up. For many, that means it’s time for some spring cleaning — not just your home (if we’re honest, the space under the bed probably hasn’t seen a Swiffer since last spring), but also your wardrobe and, while you’re at it, your medicine cabinet. Spring is the perfect time to take stock of what’s sitting by your sink or in your shower and decide what needs replacing, what needs upgrading and whether it’s time to try something entirely new.

When you find grooming products that work, most people stay loyal to them, and kudos to that. But the men’s grooming market is constantly evolving and growing. No one expects you to test every product that drops (that’s our job), and there’s no need to overhaul your entire routine — I still usually reach for the same shave cream I’ve relied on for years — but perhaps, below, there’s a new moisturizer or deodorant you haven’t heard of, or a brand worthy of adding to your regimen. You won’t know unless you try it out. After all, being your best-groomed self is always a good look, no matter the season.

Moisturizer

Narcyss AMPM Multipurpose Moisturizer Narcyss

Navigating the moisturizer world can be overwhelming, with countless options tailored to different needs — some packed with SPF, others with richer textures for nighttime recovery. For an all-around MVP, this all-in-one cream by Narcyss is a stellar upgrade. I love its versatility: rich enough for overnight yet light enough for daytime wear (hence the name). While it skips usual ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, it uses betaine (plant-derived), green-tea extract and aloe vera to hydrate and protect. Fast-absorbing, suitable for all skin types and boasting a fantastic herbaceous scent, it smells as good as it works — and looks.

Bar Soap

Flamingo Estate Roman Parsley & Fresh Rosemary Soap Brick Flamingo Estate

I always have something from Flamingo Estate in my rotation — whether it’s a candle or a body wash — but their big blocks of soap are a favorite. They have an old-world charm, a nod to the days when soap was cut straight from massive slabs. Thanks to the estate’s own olive oil, which is an ingredient here, these soaps lather beautifully and leave your skin soft AF. Plus, these bricks last a long time and their fragrance is so potent that simply leaving one by your tub will make your entire bathroom smell incredible.

Shave Cream

Jack Black Supreme Cream Triple Cushion Shave Lather Jack Black

Shave creams are a fairly personal product. Some guys prefer a gel, while others prefer a formula requiring a lather. For my money, Jack Black’s functional yet exemplary option deserves a spot in any grooming rotation. It lathers extremely well, leaves your skin feeling hydrated and soft, and, most importantly, provides a slick cushion for a smooth shave. Macadamia nut oil softens and hydrates, and edelweiss extract, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, soothes.

Face Wash

Church California Botanical Clay Cleanser Church California

I could wax poetic about my affinity for Church California’s Clay Cleanser, but I’ll keep it brief. This California hair and skincare brand is equal parts luxe and laid-back, with an indie, earthy and refined vibe. This face cleanser embodies this ethos: a creamy, lathering formula that detoxifies, cleans and tones in one go. Plus, its fantastic scent will have you looking forward to the daily ritual.

Deodorant

Blu Atlas 48-Hour Natural Deodorant Blu Atlas

Many natural deodorants don’t measure up to their pore-blocking counterparts when it comes to odor control, but Blu Atlas makes one of the best. It keeps you smelling fresh with bamboo extract and sage leaf while naturally neutralizing odors. The stick glides smoothly without leaving residue and skips aluminum, parabens, phthalates and sulfates. It comes in a few scents, including fragrance free; I usually let my cologne do the talking, so I gravitate toward the Classic, a subtle blend of bergamot, clary sage and patchouli that smells herbaceously awesome.

Shampoo & Conditioner

Living Proof Full Wash Duo Living Proof

Living Proof is proof that a simple, no-fuss shampoo and conditioner pair can clean, volumize and add shine as good as or better than a complicated formula. This newer brand takes a back-to-basics approach to hair care, skipping silicones, which create a barrier on the hair shaft, blocking nourishing ingredients and leading to dryness, dullness and breakage. Their silicone-free formula keeps hair fuller, cleaner and healthier for longer — a wise investment to keep your follicles looking fresh through spring and into summer.

Toothpaste

Marvis Classic Strong Mint Toothpaste Bigelow Chemists

I’ve been using Marvis instead of mass brand toothpastes for over a decade and (knock on wood) have remained cavity-free the entire time. This Italian dental brand makes a concentrated paste that blends gentle cleaning powders that protect enamel and dentin while incorporating just enough fluoride and xylitol for cavity prevention and plaque removal. The classic mint delivers long-lasting freshness, and the display-worthy tube adds a touch of old-school sophistication to any bathroom sink.

Eye Cream

Lab Series Max LS Eye Treatment Lab Series

The skin around your eyes is thinner and needs a targeted formula to tackle fine lines and dark circles and brighten the area overall. This Lab Series eye cream is a mini powerhouse, packed with peptides and a proprietary complex that lifts, smooths and repairs while reducing wrinkles. It comes with a premium price tag but delivers premium results. A little goes a long way, so this tube should easily last you through spring.

Body Wash

Wonder Valley Hinoki Body Wash Wonder Valley

Cool-dude California brand Wonder Valley makes grooming hip, with indie packaging and a back-to-basics ethos woven into everything they do. The Hinoki Body Wash isn’t your typical department store body wash. From the first use, you’ll notice its rich, viscous texture, packed with natural oils that leave skin soft and nourished. Then there’s the transportive scent — Japanese hinoki, cedarwood and Siberian fir — a gorgeous aroma that makes for a more sensory shower.

Exfoliator

Typology L73 Clarifying Face Scrub Typology

If there’s ever a time an exfoliator deserves a spot in your routine, it’s now. Spring is the perfect time for a reset: sloughing off dead skin cells for a clearer complexion, smoother texture and healthier skin. This face scrub from French grooming brand Typology uses spherical cellulose particles for gentle exfoliation, plus a sebo-regulating ingredient to control oil, deep-clean pores and leave your skin toned. And with its sleek, handsome tube, it won’t take up much space on your shelf.

Toner

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-Free Toner Kiehl

A good toner balances your skin’s pH after cleansing, removes impurities and tightens pores for a more even complexion. It’s also incredibly refreshing, especially as we head into the warmer months. This cult-classic toner from Kiehl’s features glacial water to moisturize and even skin tone, along with desert plant extract for added hydration, all while being oil-free. Apply with a cotton ball to remove impurities and refresh your skin. You’ll be glad you have it after you break a sweat on that first warm spring day.

Hand Wash

Grown Alchemist Invigorate Hand Wash Grown Alchemist

It’s 2025, people. If you haven’t upgraded your hand wash yet, now’s the time — for you and your guests. You need one that lathers well, cleanses effectively and smells incredible. This one from Grown Alchemist checks all the boxes, plus it’s packed with antioxidants to protect against impurities while keeping hands moisturized and refreshed. The scent — a blend of orange, cedarwood and sage — is citrusy, woodsy and green, perfect for spring. And the sleek bottle adds a touch of subtle sophistication to your washroom.