For Travelers. Not Tourists.

Subscribe
Leisure > Travel

This Minor Passport Error Could End Your Vacation

From denied boarding to refused entry, overlooking this little-known rule can have outsized consequences

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
February 5, 2026 1:19 pm EST
Beyond expiration dates, many countries require multiple blank pages
Beyond expiration dates, many countries require multiple blank pages
Unsplash

When it comes to international travel, remembering to pack your passport can feel like half the battle. But the reality is that there are plenty of ways your passport can trip you up abroad — and one of the most common is usually learned the hard way.

I’m talking about blank pages. Or, more accurately, not having enough of them.

Just as many destinations require at least six months of validity beyond your return date, they also mandate a minimum number of blank pages for entry stamps and visas. According to Dr. Mohanjeet Brar, M.D. of Gamewatchers Safaris, this detail is one of the most frequently overlooked. “While most travelers remember to check expiry dates, blank pages for entry stamps and visas are often forgotten,” he said. “Airlines can refuse boarding, and border officials can deny entry, leaving travelers stranded before the holiday even begins.”

The issue becomes especially thorny on itineraries that span multiple countries. Namibia, for example, requires three blank pages. “The entry stamp alone takes almost an entire page, and if you need an extension permit, that’s another page,” Dr. Brar noted. If Namibia happens to be the final stop on a multi-country tour of Southern Africa — where neighboring countries often require at least two blank pages themselves — things can unravel quickly.

And while enforcement of the blank-page rule can vary wildly, there’s no reliable way to predict who might let it slide and who decidedly won’t.

The Journey by InsideHook
The Journey by InsideHook

Join over 100K travelers seeking trip ideas, the latest travel news, and all the inspiration you need for your next vacation.

Sign Up

“It’s so situationally dependent that it’s hard to know given all the variables,” one Reddit user wrote on a forum dedicated to the issue. “Some countries absolutely will not admit you if you don’t have the requisite number of blank pages. I’ve seen it happen.”

“In the U.S., a lot of the time they catch it during check-in and won’t let the traveler board the plane,” they added. “That’s ideal, since they aren’t forced on a long flight back home after being denied entry. But it all depends on the country and often the immigration official and their mood. You may luck out, but it’s not something I’d chance.”

Complicating matters further, as of January 1, 2016, the U.S. Department of State stopped adding extra visa pages to valid passports for security reasons. Once those pages are gone, they’re gone. That said, there are still ways to protect yourself.

First, always check the Department of State’s international travel page before booking. It outlines passport requirements, visa rules, vaccination guidance and entry regulations for every country. Do this early enough, and you’ll know whether you have sufficient blank pages for the entirety of your trip. If you don’t, renewing your passport is the safest move. Travelers on a tight timeline can use expedited services through the official U.S. Department of State website or approved passport agencies.

And when you do renew, do yourself a favor and request a large book. Selecting the 52-page option instead of the standard 28 gives you far more breathing room for stamps, visas and unexpected detours. Because I can assure you: nothing will ruin a trip faster than realizing the only thing standing between you and your next destination is a single blank page.

Meet your guide

Lindsay Rogers

Lindsay Rogers

Lindsay Rogers is the Travel Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.
More from Lindsay Rogers »
Frosted glass, barn doors and the slow death of bathroom privacy
Where Have All the Hotel Bathroom Doors Gone?
AI is taking all the fun out of travel
The Human Cost of AI-Planned Vacations
Budapest Tram
The Best Way to See Budapest Is Hiding in Plain Sight
Airline miles and points don’t have to be complicated. A travel rewards expert breaks down how to earn and redeem points smarter in 2026.
Airline Miles and Points Explained: How to Earn More and Use Them Better in 2026

Leisure > Travel

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bread, olive oil and olives on a table
Should You List “Olive Oil” on Your Resume?
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
Frosted glass, barn doors and the slow death of bathroom privacy
Where Have All the Hotel Bathroom Doors Gone?
Two of Lelo's Sexual Wellness Devices
Lelo's Luxurious High-Tech Sex Toys Are Up to 30% Off
A man and woman taking photos together
On Your Next Date, Go Color Hunting
A collage of popular moments and trends from 2016. Here we explain why everyone's nostalgic for the year.
It’s No Secret Why Everyone’s Obsessing Over 2016

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?