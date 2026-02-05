This Minor Passport Error Could End Your Vacation

When it comes to international travel, remembering to pack your passport can feel like half the battle. But the reality is that there are plenty of ways your passport can trip you up abroad — and one of the most common is usually learned the hard way.

I’m talking about blank pages. Or, more accurately, not having enough of them.

Just as many destinations require at least six months of validity beyond your return date, they also mandate a minimum number of blank pages for entry stamps and visas. According to Dr. Mohanjeet Brar, M.D. of Gamewatchers Safaris, this detail is one of the most frequently overlooked. “While most travelers remember to check expiry dates, blank pages for entry stamps and visas are often forgotten,” he said. “Airlines can refuse boarding, and border officials can deny entry, leaving travelers stranded before the holiday even begins.”

The issue becomes especially thorny on itineraries that span multiple countries. Namibia, for example, requires three blank pages. “The entry stamp alone takes almost an entire page, and if you need an extension permit, that’s another page,” Dr. Brar noted. If Namibia happens to be the final stop on a multi-country tour of Southern Africa — where neighboring countries often require at least two blank pages themselves — things can unravel quickly.

And while enforcement of the blank-page rule can vary wildly, there’s no reliable way to predict who might let it slide and who decidedly won’t.

“It’s so situationally dependent that it’s hard to know given all the variables,” one Reddit user wrote on a forum dedicated to the issue. “Some countries absolutely will not admit you if you don’t have the requisite number of blank pages. I’ve seen it happen.”

“In the U.S., a lot of the time they catch it during check-in and won’t let the traveler board the plane,” they added. “That’s ideal, since they aren’t forced on a long flight back home after being denied entry. But it all depends on the country and often the immigration official and their mood. You may luck out, but it’s not something I’d chance.”

Complicating matters further, as of January 1, 2016, the U.S. Department of State stopped adding extra visa pages to valid passports for security reasons. Once those pages are gone, they’re gone. That said, there are still ways to protect yourself.

First, always check the Department of State’s international travel page before booking. It outlines passport requirements, visa rules, vaccination guidance and entry regulations for every country. Do this early enough, and you’ll know whether you have sufficient blank pages for the entirety of your trip. If you don’t, renewing your passport is the safest move. Travelers on a tight timeline can use expedited services through the official U.S. Department of State website or approved passport agencies.

And when you do renew, do yourself a favor and request a large book. Selecting the 52-page option instead of the standard 28 gives you far more breathing room for stamps, visas and unexpected detours. Because I can assure you: nothing will ruin a trip faster than realizing the only thing standing between you and your next destination is a single blank page.

Meet your guide Lindsay Rogers Lindsay Rogers is the Travel Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews. More from Lindsay Rogers »