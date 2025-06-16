Putting together a “Best Colognes (So Far)” list can be a bit tricky. There’s always that knee-jerk impulse to spotlight a scent just because it’s new, as if a recent launch automatically earns a spot. (Folks love a shiny new bottle.) That said, I’ll admit that when a brand I like releases something new, I usually enjoy it. And even if it’s not in my preferred fragrance family, I can still appreciate a well-crafted scent that’s likely to resonate with others. I also try to separate the hype from the fume itself, letting it wear throughout the day to see how it evolves and, most importantly, how it smells. That’s the beauty of fragrance: It’s deeply personal. Everyone’s taste is different, and your body chemistry can subtly shift how a scent wears — specific notes might vibe more on your skin than on someone else’s.

Lately, my inbox has been overflowing with fragrance announcements, event invites and sample drops (one of the perks of the job). And 2025, so far, has been a strong year for scent obsessives. We’ve seen standout launches from niche houses to luxe stalwarts and even in the mass-market space. Fragrance families run the gamut — from woods to vetivers — but many newer launches lean into warm-weather territory: think citrus, aquatics and florals. (Don’t worry, a winter roundup is coming later in the year.) After testing many new releases, here are eight that should be on your radar. And remember that fragrance is fluid — literally and figuratively — so check back for updates as the year unfolds.

The Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far), According to InsideHook

Best Signature Scent in a Bottle: Perfumehead 1272 Coltrait

Why We Love It: Perfumehead is easily one of the coolest and most exciting fragrance houses around (just check our profile). New this year, the IYKYK brand returns with 1272, a coltrait, which is a riff on a cologne-extrait hybrid, made with a high concentration of perfume oil and luxe ingredients. Inspired by Palm Springs and the iconic Wexler House architecture, it exudes a fresh, citrus-chic vibe. The scent opens with a radiant burst of orange flowers — breezy and bright — layered over woods that nod to the architectural beams of the house. Cistus absolute (an intense citrus note) mingles with verdant greens and creamy sandalwood to capture the spirit of desert modernism. To my nose, it’s clean, fresh and refined, perfect for anyone who loves that classic cologne vibe but wants something more dimensional and with lasting power. Crisp, elevated and irresistible, like a freshly pressed shirt, 1272 should be a new signature this summer.

Who It’s For: The standout

Type: Coltrait | Key Notes: Orange Flower, verbena, cistus absolute, sandalwood | Size: 1.6 oz.

Best Sunshine in a Bottle: The Maker Revel

Why We Love It: Stag by the Maker is one of my all-time favorite colognes — I reach for its ethereal, palo santo-inspired vibe every winter without fail. Now, Maker is back with a brand-new composition that’s tailor-made for fans of solar scents. This one is bright, warm and uplifting, led by citrus and softened with florals, aquatics and a radiant, sun-drenched vibe. It opens with a sparkling burst of pineapple, rosewater, frangipani and gardenia, all grounded by a creamy base of sandalwood and velvet musk. The result is a citrusy, aquatic, fruit-forward scent that evokes the sensation of bottled sunshine. It’s the kind of fragrance you wear when you’re celebrating or simply want to revel in the season.

Who It’s For: The celebrate-everything type

Type: Floral | Key Notes: Pineapple, lychee, frangipani flower, musk | Size: 10 ml. – 50 ml.

Best Luxury in a Bottle: Amouage Purpose 50

Why We Love It: Amouage is one of my favorite fragrance houses at the moment. Long revered across Europe and the Middle East, the Oman-based brand is finally receiving the recognition it deserves among scent enthusiasts in the United States. Known for crafting rich, intoxicating and regal compositions, Amouage creates many special occasion colognes, as well as those for when you simply want to smell downright opulent. Purpose 50 is a perfect example. A more intense evolution of the original Purpose, this “Exceptional Extrait” features a whopping 50% oil concentration, dialing up the OG’s signature creamy, woody warmth to luxe new levels. Frankincense still takes centerstage, but here it’s reimagined with vetiver, papyrus, vanillin and sandalwood for a deeply-layered, long-lasting experience. It smells ancient yet modern, mysterious but refined — and damn good. Yes, the price reflects the quality, but just one spritz (maybe two if you’re feeling bold) is enough to carry you from daytime to the evening soiree.

Who It’s For: The day-to-nighter

Type: Woody spicy | Key Notes: Frakincense, vetiver, papyrus, vanillin, sandalwood | Size: 3.4 oz.

Best Nuance in a Bottle: Parfums de Marly Castley

Why We Love It: Parfums de Marly is on a hot streak, and Castley proves the momentum isn’t slowing down. Fans of the Parisian house will likely gravitate toward anything they release, but this cologne is particularly suited for those who appreciate classic citrus and spice notes. Castley is aromatic and exudes understated sophistication from the first spritz. It opens with a sharp burst of ginger, black pepper and bergamot, which quickly gives way to warm, nuanced layers of spice. The dry-down reveals an earthy base of labdanum and woods, with an amber-ginger blend that lingers. Castley is aromatic and regal, with a projection that remains nuanced — not overpowering — a prime example of how subtlety can make a significant (olfactory) statement.

Who It’s For: Guys looking for a little nuance

Type: Citrus, spicy, woody | Key Notes: Ginger, bergamot, labdanum | Size: 2.5 oz. – 4.2 oz.

Best Beach Vacation in a Bottle: Arquiste Tropical

Why We Love It: When Arquiste drops a new fragrance, there’s about a 10/10 chance it’s going to be beautifully composed and interesting — and Tropical is no exception. On paper (and yes, from the name), it’s tropical: lush greens, juicy fruits and a floral touch. But Arquiste is more storytelling than surface level. This cologne is inspired by New Year’s Eve in Mérida, Yucatán, and to my nose, it’s a unique, sexy take on the tropical genre. It opens with a lush, floral accord of champaca orchids that’s creamy and slightly spicy. Ripe guava and ginger step in with soft fruit and a bit of zest. It all rests on a base of vanilla and mahogany, which gives the scent its warm and complex appeal. Fruit, spice, flowers and woods all play their part here, and the result is layered with twists and turns. Be the best-smelling guy in the cabana with this sultry stunner.

Who It’s For: The White Lotus type

Type: Tropical | Key Notes: Ripe guava, ginger, vanilla, mahogany | Size: 100 ml.

Best Daily Driver in a Bottle: Horace Vetiver Primavera

Why We Love It: I’m sometimes wary when men’s grooming brands venture into fragrance — not out of pretense, but because the results often lean a bit, well, uninspired. That’s not the case with Horace, easily one of the best grooming brands out there. The buzzy French brand already has some stellar colognes in its lineup, and fresh off the press is Vetiver Primavera. Noses know this is a very wearable, fresh everyday scent, a fantastic daily driver. It opens with a bright, citrusy burst of lemon, yuzu and mandarin, then settles into a clean, woody base grounded in verdant vetiver. It’s equal parts citrus, green and wood, ideal for those days when you want to smell great without overthinking it.

Who It’s For: The not-so-average Joe

Type: Vetiver | Key Notes: Lemon, yuzu, vetiver | Size: 1.69 oz. – 3.38 oz.

Best Sophistication in a Bottle: Aesop Aurner

Why We Love It: Another season, another stellar Aesop cologne. Aurner is a sophisticated floral composition that unfolds beautifully. It opens bright and sharp, with a burst of pink pepper and cardamom, giving it a fresh and spicy lift. As it settles, the scent becomes greener and more floral, with magnolia leaf, chamomile and geranium creating a soft, almost dewy heart. The drydown is warm, with sandalwood and cedar adding a grounding, soft woodiness. The result is floral, a little spicy and luminous, with just a trace of autumnal depth. And naturally, it carries that distinct herbal-botanical Aesop DNA that fans know and love.

Who It’s For: The fall fan

Type: Floral | Key Notes: Magnolia leaf, chamomile | Size: 1.6 oz.

Best Minimalism in a Bottle: Burberry Hero Eau Parfum Intense

Why We Love It: Plenty of fragrance houses riff on a hit, dropping elixirs, concentrations or retooled versions to ride the momentum. But Burberry Hero Eau de Parfum Intense is a case where the remix is warranted, and the scent is much more refined than its price tag suggests. Fans of leather and dry woods, take note. This leans minimalist in the best way. It opens with rich cedarwood oils, flows into a spicy black pepper heart and dries down to a smooth leather base. The overall effect is warm and woodsy, with a rugged elegance that is both crowd-pleasing and offbeat enough to stand out. And with Adam Driver fronting the campaign, it checks out — he’s an interesting leading man, and this isn’t your typical department store cologne.

Who It’s For: The leading man

Type: Woody, spicy | Key Notes: Cedarwood, black pepper, leather | Size: 1.6 oz. – 6.7 oz.

How We Made These Picks

We selected the above colognes based on cultural relevance, varying tastes, how each interprets and elevates and just how darn good each smell. Our picks also reflect firsthand experience with these scents and the variety of ways notes can intermingle with other notes to suit different moods and occasions. As fragrance experts who’ve collectively spent decades testing hundreds of colognes across brands, we’ve drawn on both expertise and immersion in the olfactory world to curate what we consider some of the best colognes of the year.

Why You Should Trust Us

InsideHook is committed to the highest standard of independent, unbiased and trustworthy product journalism. With a team of field experts and industry veterans who routinely research and test new products, we offer in-depth and cutting-edge coverage, with the specific intention of delivering accurate, relevant and honest reviews of products we endorse and often personally use. We may earn a small affiliate commission when you purchase products through our links, but items featured are always independently selected.