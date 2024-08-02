The Best Colognes by Grooming Brands

Colognes and skincare are generally viewed as separate worlds in men’s grooming. Having worked in the style and grooming market for most of my career, I have often met the launch of a skincare brand’s new signature cologne with a sigh. This reaction isn’t out of pretense; historically, brands that excel in shampoos or shave creams rarely produce high-caliber colognes. A shared skepticism exists when skincare lines attempt to master the personal fragrance craft. These two hallmarks of men’s grooming typically stay in their respective lanes and focus on what they do best. When a grooming brand launches a cologne, it’s often considered a gym bag spritzer. Conversely, when fragrance brands release skincare products, they receive fanfare, but the aromas still take center stage.

However, with the ongoing rise of men’s grooming, some renowned brands have successfully ventured into the personal fragrance market, earning acclaim for their olfactory creations, many of which have become cult classics. Although not traditionally known for their scents, these grooming lines create colognes that rival some of the best on the market. Some have been in the game for a while, offering aromas as unique as their skincare products. Others are newer grooming brands that have put just as much thought into their scent pyramids as the formula for their moisturizer.

The aim is not to overhaul your shelf of Creed, Frederic Malle or Dior, but to add some variety to your olfactory arsenal. We highly recommend checking out the below colognes next time you are stocking up on products from these trusted grooming lines. Whether you want to experiment with a new scent or find something that stands on its own, they are absolutely worth a sniff and deserve a place in your fragrance rotation.

When talking about grooming brands that also make a great cologne, we would be remiss not to mention the iconic Original Musk by grooming stalwarts Kiehl’s. There’s a reason Kiehl’s hasn’t changed this formula in more than 100 years — it’s simply great. The apothecary vibes are strong here, and simplicity is key with notes of bergamot, orange blossom, rose, lily, ylang-ylang, neroli, patchouli and musk. Kiehl’s created this scent (initially called “love oil”) in the 1920s and has remained largely unchanged since its reintroduction in 1963. Although you have likely whiffed it before, Kiehl’s Musk transcends trends. While it may not be the most ornate fragrance, what it lacks in opulence it makes up for in value and authenticity. It never gets tired and works on almost everyone.

When a new Aesop cologne drops, it’s as highly anticipated in the fragrance world as any of its niche luxury peers. This is unsurprising, considering Aesop revolutionized the hand soap game with its intoxicating scents and iconic packaging. Having tried many of their fragrances over the years, I can attest to the meticulous thought put into their scent pyramids; each cologne smells distinctly Aesop and artisanal. The latest offering, Ouranon, is a woody and resinous composition with notes of frankincense, myrrh and hay. It evokes the feeling of walking into an old monastery on a winter’s day in a lux, modern way. Perhaps I am biased, as these types of scents speak to me, but Ouranon is a winter winner. If incense is not your thing, Aesop creates other fragrances ranging from florals to greens.

Malin+Goetz’s home and personal fragrances are just as renowned as their skincare and body care, which says quite a bit. The brand has gained much acclaim for its fantastic-smelling indie scents, some of which have become cult classics. Notably, their cannabis perfume has been a pioneer in the cannabis-as-cologne movement and a favorite since its release. Frequently spotted in trendy Brooklyn apothecary-style barbershops, this cologne has enduring hip appeal. Don’t let the name fool you — this scent is herbaceous, green and verdant with bergamot, black pepper, cedarwood and magnolia notes. Though it can be worn year-round, it truly shines in the fall.

When Jack Henry launched in 2017, they quickly became the cool kid on the grooming block. Beyond their fantastic hair, face and body care products is their commitment to organic, minimally processed and sustainably harvested ingredients. Their exceptional scents have also created a buzz in the olfactory sphere. Jack Henry’s specialized personal fragrances evoke a luxurious spa experience, awakening the senses and positively impacting moods — it’s a vibe. Currently, they focus on two scents featuring essential oil notes ranging from citrus to wood. “Balance” contains notes of bergamot, cedarwood, vetiver and amber, making it a calming and serene scent.

We’ve heaped praise on Blu Atlas for their premium and effective skincare packaged in their handsome cobalt blue containers. Initially, I was skeptical when I received one of their fragrances to try, assuming it was another grooming brand attempting to venture into colognes. But I — and their devoted fan base, judging by the reviews — was pleasantly surprised by how great this cologne smelled. Atlantis epitomizes a fresh summer scent with bergamot, lemon, blackcurrant, lavender, sage, peach, apricot and oakmoss notes. It’s a summer beach soiree, grounded by amber and woods, a sweet yet warm scent. The magnetic top and metal flask showcase the thoughtfully designed packaging we’ve come to expect from Blu Atlas.

It makes sense that Murdock London is less well-known here in the States, considering they are a hip barbershop based in London. They do have a location in NYC’s Soho neighborhood, and the buzz in the grooming world exists not only because you can get a fantastic haircut there but also because of their high-end hair and shave line. But this article is about grooming brands that do colognes well, and Murdock does just that. Their colognes are made in England and feature simple names to describe the scent, from Black Tea to Patchouli. For my taste, Vetiver is a distinctively clean citrus fragrance tempered by a woody base. Notes of bergamot, clove, vetiver, nutmeg, patchouli and amber make this a classic, sophisticated scent with British heritage to boot.