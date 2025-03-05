The Best Men’s Exfoliators Get Your Skin Spring-Ready

You already wash your face and (hopefully) moisturize, but exfoliation is an underrated essential step for keeping your skin smooth and refreshed. Unlike your everyday face wash, a good exfoliator — whether it uses tiny granules or gentle acids (keep reading, we’ll explain) — removes dead skin cells, unclogs pores and improves texture, leading to a clearer complexion. It also helps prevent breakouts, boosts circulation for a more vibrant tone and allows your other skincare products to absorb better and work more effectively. While exfoliating at least once a week is a solid habit, spring is a fitting time to start fresh, giving your mug a reset and sloughing off the winter buildup to reveal brighter, healthier skin.

Exfoliators come in two main types: physical and chemical. Physical exfoliators use textured granules, like crushed shells or jojoba beads, to manually buff away dead skin. Chemical exfoliators use acids like AHAs (lactic and glycolic) and BHAs (salicylic) to dissolve dead skin cells and brighten your complexion. To reap the benefits without irritation (especially with physical exfoliants), stick to exfoliating once or twice a week rather than daily.

We checked in with celebrity esthetician, skincare expert and overall grooming guru Ian Michael Crumm to answer some common questions about exfoliators for the uninitiated. He agrees spring is a great time to add this step to your routine if you haven’t already, so we’ve also rounded up a few of the best men’s exfoliators to help get your skin smooth, bright and refreshed in time for warmer days ahead.

InsideHook: Why is it important to exfoliate?

Ian Michael Crumm: Exfoliation isn’t just a seasonal thing — it’s a year-round essential. But in the spring, it’s non-negotiable. All that dry, flaky buildup from winter has to go, and exfoliation is the key to revealing fresh, vibrant skin underneath. Warmer weather means more oil production, sweat and exposure to environmental stressors. Clearing away dead skin helps keep pores unclogged, improves texture and lets your skincare actually do its job.

What exactly does a great facial exfoliator do, and how often should you use it?

A good exfoliator smooths skin, refines pores and helps your other products absorb better. Because what’s the point of fancy serums and moisturizers if they’re just sitting on a layer of dead skin? But not all exfoliators are created equal. Some are too harsh, stripping the skin and causing irritation, while others barely do anything. The best exfoliators strike the right balance between effectiveness and skin barrier support. How often you should exfoliate depends on your skin type and the product you’re using. Gentle chemical exfoliants can be used more frequently, while physical exfoliation should be limited to once or twice a week, max. Overdo it, and you risk sensitivity and breakouts, so moderation is key.

Are more guys getting into exfoliation?

Absolutely. Skincare isn’t just a “women’s thing” anymore, and guys are realizing that exfoliation is a game-changer. Whether it’s for a closer shave, better product absorption or just healthier-looking skin, more men are making exfoliation a regular part of their routine.

What ingredients should you look for in a men’s exfoliator?

For chemical exfoliants, AHAs like glycolic acid are great for brightening and smoothing, while BHAs like salicylic acid get deep into pores to fight breakouts. Lactic acid is another great option, especially for sensitive skin. If you prefer a physical exfoliator, finely-milled rice powder or jojoba beads are effective but gentle. The goal is to exfoliate without causing micro-tears or irritation.

What should you avoid in an exfoliator?

Avoid anything too harsh — walnut shell powder and apricot kernels might sound natural, but they’re sometimes abrasive and can cause microscopic damage to the skin. Also, watch out for high concentrations of alcohol or fragrance, which can strip your skin and lead to dryness or irritation. The best exfoliator works with your skin, not against it.

To Apply: Dampen your face with warm water to open your pores, which helps the exfoliator penetrate more effectively. Squeeze a small amount onto your fingertips and gently massage onto your face using circular motions. Focus on areas that tend to be oilier, like the nose, forehead and chin, while avoiding the delicate skin around your eyes. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water, ensuring no granules or residues are left behind. For chemical exfoliants, follow the directions on the label.

Best Overall Exfoliator

Ursa Major Green Slate Mineral Polish Why choose between a physical exfoliator’s scrubbing power and a chemical’s smoothening mojo when this Ursa Major Exfoliator does both? It’s packed with powerhouse natural ingredients — volcanic ash helps with texture, ultra-fine aluminum oxide microcrystals smooth and wintergreen (rich in salicylic acid) alongside willow bark keeps pores clear. Meadowsweet flower helps control shine, while oceanic clay leaves skin matte and refreshed. The result of this MVP exfoliator is skin that feels soft AF, brighter, smoother and more refreshed overall. Use it once a week, and who knows, it might inspire some actual spring cleaning. buy here: $48

Best Physical Exfoliator

Malin+Goetz Jojoba Face Scrub I’ve tested my fair share of physical exfoliators but always keep this M+G option in rotation. This fantastic scrub doesn’t just buff and refresh your skin, it helps moisturize it, too. Plenty of exfoliants use all kinds of granules — coconut shells, walnut particles, apricots, you name it — but Malin+Goetz opts for biodegradable jojoba beads, which are gentler and won’t compromise your skin’s moisture barrier or cause micro-abrasions. The formula blends natural rice powder to slough away dead skin, creating a scrub that feels gritty and effective without harshness. Plus, it has glycerin to keep your face smooth and hydrated. buy here: $38

Best Chemical Exfoliator

Grown Alchemist Enzyme Exfoliator This chemical exfoliator from Grown Alchemist harnesses fruit enzymes for a gentle yet effective boost in texture and tone. Papain (from papaya), plant-based amino acids and a vitamin-rich tropical fruit complex accelerate cell turnover and pull double duty as moisturizers, too. It works by breaking down the keratin that binds dead skin cells together, revealing smoother, brighter skin with minimal irritation. Don’t be fooled by its face wash-like lotion texture — you should still only use it once or twice weekly. This rejuvenating powerhouse is excellent for sensitive skin and a no-brainer for that pre-spring glow-up. buy here: $70

Best Daily Exfoliator

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator We know we said to exfoliate no more than twice a week, but Dermalogica’s formula is gentle enough to use more frequently for a consistently toned glow. Unlike gritty scrubs, this rice-based powder transforms into a foamy lather when mixed with water, making it oddly satisfying to use. It works on two levels: Finely-milled rice powder buffs away dead skin, while papain and salicylic acid tighten pores through chemical exfoliation. Rice bran polishes, green tea evens skin tone and oatmeal calms and soothes. Your skin feels softer, smoother and clearer after just one scrubbing and should stay that way with continued use. buy here: $19

Best Invigorating Exfoliator

Origins Ginzing Refreshing Scrub Cleanser Origins just refreshed the look of its cult-classic GinZing exfoliator, but the formula remains the same. Don’t let the kitschy name fool you — this multitasking staple is a wake-up call for tired skin. It gently buffs away dullness with jojoba beads, while carnauba wax adds hydration. The signature players here are caffeine (a go-to in eye creams) for boosting circulation and Panax ginseng, which delivers an energizing tingle to wake up your complexion. The result is smoother, brighter skin with refined pores. But beyond the visible benefits, that invigorating sensation makes this exfoliator feel like a true skin reset. buy here: $29

Best Premium Exfoliator

Patricks FS1 Crushed Diamond Scrub Patricks, an OG in luxury grooming, combines high-performance formulas with science-backed research. They worked with a chemist to create this luxe exfoliant that uses crushed diamonds (yes, actual diamonds) for its ultra-fine granules and superior exfoliating properties. Paired with volcanic sand micro-particles, it delivers next-level physical exfoliation, leaving your skin noticeably smoother and clearer, especially if you struggle with ingrown hairs. On the chemical side, AHAs and Alpha Peptides tackle signs of aging, while a boost of multi-vitamins keeps your skin nourished. You shouldn’t use this every day, but once a week, it’ll give your skin that spa-fresh reset. Patricks comes with a premium price tag, but you’re getting scientific precision and extreme effectiveness in a sleek, brag-worthy tube that looks damn good in your medicine cabinet. buy here: $90