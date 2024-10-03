The Best Grooming Brands to Know Now

New men’s grooming brands launch all the time nowadays, and with more guys putting thought into their moisturizers, shaving creams and grooming tools, it’s only natural that the market is expanding. It can often be tiring and sometimes challenging to weed through the buzz and find effective brands or products that cater to your specific needs and, overall, which ones are worth your investment. Thus, we aim to simplify and spotlight grooming brands that should be on your radar. We do the legwork because looking better makes you feel better, and every guy should have a grooming routine with products that work for him, tailored for him.

These brands might offer a full line of products to stock your medicine cabinet, while others may specialize in one product and excel at it. Some brands may contain their own proprietary ingredients, while others use tried and true formulations. Many put just as much thought into the presentation that will enhance the aesthetics of your medicine cabinet, while others opt for more understated packaging. Some range from the highest end of the market (if we feature it, we can vouch for it) to more accessible options that perform exceptionally well. Some might work for you, some might not, but all are worth checking out.

Regardless, knowledge is power. This article features a natural, unisex grooming line known for the high-end scent pyramids in its deodorants and skincare and a new luxury aromatherapeutic-inspired fragrance house that has created quite a buzz.

Corpus Body Wash Corpus

I was first introduced to Corpus Naturals by a colleague at Esquire while working on a story about the best new deodorants. What immediately caught my attention was the sleek, mint green packaging, each scent labeled in a distinct gold typeset — understated yet eye-catching. But beyond the packaging, what impressed me were the scents. Corpus Naturals redefined how captivating a deodorant could be, putting as much thought into its fragrance pyramids as high-end colognes. These were the first deodorants I encountered that smelled good enough even to replace a personal fragrance, should you choose.

Since launching in 2018, Corpus has taken scents seriously, and it shows (or smells). Each fragrance takes over a year to perfect, with numerous iterations involved in the process. Their natural fragrances follow the classic structure of top, middle and base notes, much like traditional perfumes. Unlike many natural deodorants, which rely on one or two essential oils, Corpus’s scents are layered, sophisticated and free of synthetic ingredients. The six core scents have become cult classics that feel at home in today’s scent-savvy environment.

But it’s not just about the aromas and aesthetics — Corpus deodorants perform, which is rare for a natural stick. They use a proprietary water-based gel formula with natural enzymes and plant extracts to eliminate odor without sacrificing effectiveness. While the deodorants built the brand’s reputation, Corpus has evolved into a highly popular unisex grooming line with shampoo, conditioner, body wash, cleansing bars and body scrubs. It’s a known trope, but Corpus is actually natural without skimping on quality and their products boast proprietary vegan, plant-based formulations that deliver a luxe yet organic feel. This fall, the brand is launching a new spray deodorant (I’ve tried it — it smells fantastic and works brilliantly). Corpus takes its time with new launches, ensuring everything meets its high standards, and that level of care and quality keeps its devoted fan base devoted.

The first deodorant I tried from the brand features a blend of cedar, white musk, jasmine and my favorite note, guaiac wood. It opens with a smoky touch over a floral base. Like all their deodorants, it uses a water-based vegan formula with natural enzymes to combat body odor effectively.

If you’re a fan of sandalwood (one of the most popular notes of the past decade), you should consider Santalum. It features sandalwood over a base of Texas cedarwood and amber. This one is perfect for lovers of woodsy fragrances and will keep your underarms smelling great throughout fall and winter.

No Green is one of their most popular scents — an intoxicating blend of bergamot, lemon, orange blossom and cardamom. True to the brand’s natural ethos, it features a luxurious, plant-powered formula in a coconut-derived emulsion that lathers beautifully and cleanses exceptionally well.

This is the complete opposite of any chemically artificial-smelling shampoo. With notes of cypress, vetiver, cedar and bergamot, it’s like cologne for your hair. Plus, it’s fortified with rice protein and vegan squalane to strengthen and soften your strands.

This body scrub features a plant-based blend of cornmeal, walnut shells and activated charcoal to gently exfoliate the skin — something we recommend doing more often in the winter. With notes of Amyris, cedar and orange, it delivers a luxe aroma, exactly what you’d expect from the brand.

Gabar scents Gabar

New niche fragrance houses seem to emerge all the time, which is exciting — especially for fragrance fanatics like myself — but it can be difficult for a brand to rise above the fray unless its scents are exceptional or unique. Gabar is such a brand with its blend of aromatherapeutic vibes and evocative storytelling. Like all buzz-worthy fragrance houses, Gabar has a distinctive element: its meditative colognes and perfumes are portrayals of nature with a signature undertone; each scent carries a lush, verdant and earthy base that feels both regal and ethereal.

Founded in late 2021 by two childhood friends and based in Myanmar, Gabar has generated considerable buzz since its inception. The name “Gabar,” meaning “world” in Burmese, reflects the brand’s global perspective and mission to push the industry toward more conscious, connected living. By collaborating with and spotlighting emerging perfumers, Gabar crafts colognes that evoke personal and cultural narratives. Their fragrances range from the Southeast Asian-inspired debut collection to a New York City-themed follow-up, keeping the brand localized yet global, heritage-driven yet forward-thinking.

Despite being somewhat in its infancy, with five releases to date, Gabar fragrances already feel like classics. This is no accident — the house thoughtfully curates long-lasting scents to transcend perfume trends, with each fragrance rooted in specific locales and stories reflecting the founders’ worldview. Their mission is to merge traditional perfumery values with modern creativity, all while promoting mindfulness in daily life. Through their ritualistic scents, Gabar wants you to slow down and connect with your surroundings — at least on an olfactory level, and they certainly succeed.

With notes of jasmine, violet leaf, orange blossom and neroli atop a base of amber and white musk, this edgy, unisex fragrance offers a uniquely floral aroma. Aquatic and citrus notes evoke the sensation of floating in the water and are inspired by the tranquil beauty of Inle Lake in Myanmar.

This warm and smoky scent is my personal favorite. Top notes of oud, sandalwood and cedarwood are balanced by fresh hints of saffron, pink pepper, vetiver and musk. It’s a complex woody composition inspired by the ancient city of Bagan, Myanmar.

Verdant fragrance fans rejoice. This scent combines blackcurrant, wild fig and green tea with a mossy base of cedarwood and amber, evoking a lush Southeast Asian jungle. Inspired by the Hpa-An region of Myanmar, it captures nature’s greenery in a bottle.

Gabar’s new NYC collection pays homage to a different kind of jungle — the concrete one — and the brand’s roots in New York City. With top notes of juniper, pink pepper and green mandarin, a heart of lavender, cypress, mint and a base of cashmere and amber, this sweet yet woodsy composition is as complex and diverse as the city itself.

Orange blossom and black tea open this fragrance, leading into the sweetness of red apple and cherry and the headiness of rose, all rounded off with a soft base of woods and musk. Spritz this on for all your evening city adventures.