The Best Heavy-Duty Moisturizers for Winter

Here comes the obligatory “colder weather is here, which means…” intro. But seriously, the fall and winter air has officially landed, and just like you swap T-shirts for turtlenecks, your grooming routine should adapt, too. During the summer, we presented the best lightweight moisturizers to keep your skin healthy in the heat (many with SPF). Now, frigid temps call for richer, barrier-repairing formulas that do more than hydrate — the best moisturizers for winter soothe, nourish and restore, too.

“As temperatures drop, so do humidity levels, leading to drier air that can strip your skin’s moisture barrier,” says celebrity esthetician Ian Michael Crumm. “Winter moisturizers should be richer and more hydrating.” Think of these as the sweet spot between a mask and an everyday moisturizer — occlusive yet absorbent, sealing in moisture and rejuvenating your skin overnight while you sleep.

Because you’re probably not familiar with the wide world of overnight masks and hydrating creams, we’ve done the hard work for you by testing and ranking our favorites. Below, seven of the best moisturizers to keep your skin healthy and ready for fall and winter.

The Best Overall Overnight Cream, Period

Why we love it: Ursa Major has been on a roll with ultra-hydrating creams (see Golden Hour Recovery), but the newer Alpine Rich Cream has winter moisturizing MVP written all over it. Its whipped, cushiony texture melts in for deep nourishment sans greasiness. True to form, Ursa Major packs it with research-backed botanicals: plant-based ceramides to seal in moisture, cloudberry (rich in vitamins A, C and E) to protect and skullcap extract to soothe and repair the barrier. There’s also tremella extract, which can hold up to 500 times its weight in water, for long-lasting hydration. A dime-sized amount is all it takes to keep your skin soft, smooth and restored.

Key Ingredients: Tremella extract locks in moisture, plant-based ceramides strengthen the barrier, cloudberry provides antioxidant protection and skullcap extract soothes and repairs.

The Stressed Skin Salve

Why we love it: When Malin+Goetz dropped this ultra-concentrated cream last year, I had a feeling it would be stellar, as the brand rarely misses. But this cream takes its science-meets-nature theme and amplifies it into a winter soothing skin savior. It’s loaded with niacinamide to calm and strengthen the skin barrier, while mushroom extracts deliver lasting hydration. Olive oil–enriched water adds softness, and ceramides help lock in moisture, all in a whipped texture that’s plush and instantly comforting. Use it when skin’s extra dry or irritated, and you’ll see and feel why it earns top-shelf status in the medicine cabinet.

Key Ingredients: Niacinamide refines texture and reduces inflammation, nameko mushroom extract hydrates, olive oil-enriched water softens and ceramides reinforce the barrier.

The Omega-Rich Overnight Cream

Why we love it: Kiehl’s creates a moisturizer for every occasion, but this soft butter cream is formulated for overnight renewal. It’s packed with botanical oils and a hefty dose of omega-3 and -6 fatty acids to strengthen the skin barrier, lock in moisture and boost elasticity so you wake up with smoother, plumper, healthier-looking skin. The cobalt-blue jar is chic and the texture is dreamy — a whipped cream formula that’s luxuriously rich, sans the heaviness. Come morning, my skin felt hydrated and revitalized, and I’m pretty sure it’ll do the same for you.

Key Ingredients: Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids restore elasticity, botanical oils nourish

The Sensitive Skin Select

Why we love it: Sensitive skin often takes the brunt when temperatures drop, so you want a moisturizer that not only hydrates but also calms and reduces irritation. Youth to the People has long been one of our recs for botanical-leaning formulas, and this melts into skin with a cushiony, calming texture. It’s powered by fermented reishi to soothe and reduce redness, plus Dipeptide-1, a clinically-backed peptide that helps calm, strengthen and repair the skin barrier. Additionally, squalane, shea butter, glycerin and ceramides provide long-lasting hydration. It’s also fragrance-free, a must for sensitive skin, as added scent can easily trigger irritation.

Key Ingredients: Reishi mushroom calms stressed skin, peptides strengthen the barrier and lipids deliver deep hydration.

The Daytime-Nighttime Option

Why we love it: La Roche-Posay knows skincare, and what sets this derm-approved formula apart is its versatility. It helps repair the skin barrier, then reinforces to protect against environmental stressors (perfect for cold, windy commutes or winter travel). The texture is not too heavy, and it absorbs quickly, so you can layer it under SPF. I found that it instantly soothes redness and dryness on contact and is potent enough that you won’t need to reapply during the day. With proven ingredients like ceramide, niacinamide and glycerin, it’s a clinical, quietly powerful cream that works just as well day or night.

Key Ingredients: Ceramide-3 rebuilds the skin barrier, niacinamide calms and evens tone, glycerin draws in moisture and the brand’s signature thermal water soothes and supports the microbiome.

The Anti-Aging Overnight Cream

Why we love it: Murad’s new Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Cream is a derm-grade all-rounder with a thick, cocooning texture your skin craves in winter, and it also adds encapsulated retinal, a next-gen form of vitamin A that delivers firming and smoothing benefits without any sting or flake. It’s also powered by Murad’s signature complexes, packed with rich lipids and peptides that support elasticity, hydration and overall barrier strength. Because retinal is still a serious active, it pays to start slow (two nights a week is plenty) and let your skin ease into it. Stick with it, and you’ll notice fine lines softening and your complexion looking smoother and revived through the cold-weather stretch.

Key Ingredients: Encapsulated retinal accelerates cell renewal, NAD⁺ Lift Complex and peptides firm and smooth the skin, boosting elasticity, and lipids hydrate and strengthen the barrier.

The Bang-for-Your-Buck Moisturizer

Why we love it: You don’t need to drop a ton to add a powerhouse night cream to your regimen, and drugstore legend CeraVe proves it. (You can get it right there in a Target aisle or on Amazon). This one’s the overachiever of the less-than-$25 category, cushiony and comforting the moment you smooth it on. It packs gold-standard ingredients, including not one, but three essential ceramides (1, 3 and 6-II) to strengthen the skin barrier, as well as peptides to soften, hyaluronic acid to draw in moisture and niacinamide to calm. The texture is a rich, whipped blanket for your face, one you’ll look forward to putting on before bed.

Key Ingredients: Ceramides restore the barrier, peptides smooth fine lines, hyaluronic acid hydrates and niacinamide calms and refines texture.

Winter Moisturizer FAQ

Q: Are summer and winter moisturizers actually different?

A: Yes and no. At their core, both types of moisturizers serve to moisturize, but the winter-specific selections on this list also work to soothe irritation and seal and fortify your skin’s protective barrier.

Q: What ingredients should I look for in a winter moisturizer?

A: Experts recommend hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides to attract and retain moisture while strengthening the skin’s barrier. Nourishing oils like jojoba or argan, along with aloe or shea butter, add additional hydration, and essential fatty acids help soothe and repair dry skin.

Q: Why are “heavy creams” recommended for winter?

A: Transepidermal water loss (TEWL) happens more frequently in winter, and a heavier cream will act like a shield, trapping moisture to combat the effects of dry indoor heating and freezing outdoor air.

Q: But why nighttime creams?

A: Nighttime application offers the best opportunity for richer creams to work their magic, allowing your skin to repair, rebuild and restore moisture while you sleep. Put more simply, your skin needs more TLC, and a eight-hour stint in bed is the perfect time to indulge.

Q: Do you still need to wear sunscreen in the winter?

A: Don’t let the shorter days fool you — SPF is still important in your daytime moisturizer, especially if you’re spending time outdoors. UV rays can sneak through clouds and even bounce off snow, so using a broad-spectrum SPF will protect your skin all year.

How We Made These Picks

The world of moisturizers is vast, and we’ve tested more than we can count — from hyaluronic-heavy hitters to collagen-boosting creams. The brands above are tried and true, and their reputations speak for the formulas themselves. Each delivers serious hydration, but what sets these creams apart is their thicker, more occlusive consistency that helps your skin rejuvenate overnight. You’ll find science-backed staples (ceramides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, etc.) that retain moisture and strengthen, but also plant-powered extracts (mushrooms are popular) that bridge nature and science in potent, proprietary blends. Bottom line: Reach for something rich and cushiony that hydrates, restores and prepares you for the colder months ahead. Any of the above will fit that bill.

Why You Should Trust Us

In addition to writing for InsideHook, I’ve covered topics spanning grooming, style, fragrance and watches for GQ, Men’s Journal, Robb Report, Esquire and Men’s Health. I served as the Market Editor at Esquire for several years, scouring the industry for the best garments and goods that were not only worth the investment but also made for compelling stories and good advice for our readers. I also conceptualized and wrote many fragrance stories for Esquire and most of the grooming pages. I have always tried to add a timeless element to whatever I’ve written, as though trends are interesting and relevant to a degree, my heart has always been drawn to more perennial guidance and themes. My obsessive-compulsive tendencies are both a blessing and a curse, and while I often delve into researching items to the point of exhaustion, it’s this approach that often positions me as a go-to person for advice. Whether it’s about coats, colognes or razors, people recognize that I’ve done the legwork. I enjoy inspiring others to seek out their unique interests in things that might improve their lives.