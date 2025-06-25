The Best California Grooming Brands to Know Right Now

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

New men’s grooming brands launch all the time nowadays, and with more guys putting thought into their moisturizers, shaving creams and grooming tools, it’s only natural the market is expanding. It can be tiring and sometimes challenging to weed through the buzz and find effective brands or products that cater to your specific needs and which ones are worth your investment. So we aim to simplify and spotlight grooming brands that should be on your radar. We do the leg work because looking better makes you feel better, and every guy should have a grooming routine with products that are tailored for him and work for him.

Some brands might offer a full line of products to stock your medicine cabinet, while others may specialize in one product and excel at it. Some may contain their own proprietary ingredients, while others use tried and true formulations. Many put just as much thought into the presentation, while others opt for more understated packaging. They range from the highest-end of the market (if we feature it, we can vouch for it) to more accessible options that perform exceptionally well. Some might work for you, some might not, but all are worth checking out.

Regardless, knowledge is power, and this edition spotlights two distinct, equally effective and stylish California-based brands. One blends superfoods with science to deliver stellar skincare; the other produces fantastic styling products in a curated lineup that skews quality over quantity.

Best California Grooming Brands

The Golden State is producing some of the best men’s grooming products in the United States right now, and Church California is firmly in that mix. Since 2017, Church California’s plant-based hair stylers and washes have been a go-to for discerning dudes, and it makes sense, considering the brand was born out of the respected San Francisco barbershop of the same name. Their organic, small-batch waxes, creams and pomades deliver shape, grit and volume without any tackiness or buildup. And they look damn good on the bathroom counter, too, radiating a laid-back, Cali-cool energy with serious styling chops to back it up.

There are three core styling essentials in the lineup, all formulated to suit a range of hair types: a wax, a cream and the clay pomade. My favorite, the volcanic pomade, is the stuff of follicular legend. It gave my hair lift, texture and volume for that perfect bedhead look. But Church California isn’t just about hairstyling. Their shampoo bar consistently tops best-of lists and outperforms many liquid shampoos, and the same holds true for their conditioner. I’ve written about their stellar botanical clay face cleanser many times (it doubles as a mask), and their rosehip oils and toners are low-effort, natural ways to freshen up your face. Their aesthetic is artsy and unique, but the vibe is low-key and unpretentious. These are grooming products designed for everyday use with formulas that not only perform incredibly well but also feel natural and subtly sophisticated.

Church California Shampoo and Conditioner Bars Brendan Mainini

Church California walks the eco walk, too. Everything is handmade in small batches using organic and wildcrafted ingredients, and each styler comes housed in biophotonic glass that naturally preserves the formula without the use of chemical preservatives. Everything is vegan with earthy, non-synthetic scents and textures that feel as good as they work. Church California isn’t trying to be an all-encompassing grooming giant, and that’s by design. The catalog is curated, and what they do, they do exceptionally well, having carved out a niche with a stellar styling and skincare line a cut above many.

Volcanic Clay Pomade They call it the holy grail of pomades, and I agree. This small-batch clay pomade features a matte finish and medium hold, providing hair with enviable texture, volume and re-style-able control that lasts all day. If you gave finer hair, it’s a no-brainer. Buy Here : $30

Coastal Creme Pomade If you have dry or damaged hair that isn’t prone to oiliness, a cream pomade is the way to go. This product is a versatile styler, lotion and leave-in conditioner all in one, providing hydration, volume and just the right amount of texture. It’s also damn good smelling, thanks to its coastal, earthy scent. Buy Here : $30

Botanical Clay Cleanser This Clay Cleanser is an equal blend of indie and luxe vibes that captures the brand’s ethos. The creamy, lathering formula detoxifies, cleanses and tones (and it doubles as a purifying mask). Add in its fantastic wild-harvested scent, and you’ve got a daily ritual you’ll look forward to. Buy Here : $50

Organic Shampoo Bar I was never one to hype a shampoo bar, as they always seemed too drying. But this organic, wildcrafted bar easily outperforms any standard-issue drugstore liquid. Formulated with fermented rice water to promote hair growth and density, each bar is individually poured using a cold process to lock in the goodness. It cuts down on waste and looks cool while doing it. Buy Here : $28

If you’ve ever browsed men’s grooming in Sephora, on Amazon or just the general skincare sphere in general, chances are you’ve come across the aptly-named Youth To The People. YTTP isn’t just a cool name — it’s a buzzy California-born skincare brand where superfood power meets clinical science. Many of their products come housed in sleek glass bottles with minimalist cardboard packaging, but the appeal goes beyond aesthetics. YTTP blends nutrient-dense botanicals with proven actives to create skincare that’s gentle yet effective for all skin types. These formulas feel like a green juice machine and test beakers teamed up to tackle blemishes for all people.

These products harness nature’s goodness in a superfood-meets-science manner, creating products that are lightweight and non-irritating. Think kale, spinach and green tea with surfactants for a smooth, purifying cleanse, or vitamin C, papaya and ginger root paired with lactic acid for a gentle yet effective exfoliator. The lineup leans into cold-pressed plant extracts alongside powerhouses like niacinamide, adaptogens and gentle retinoids. Most come in handsome, apothecary-style glass jars, and the range covers every step of a thoughtful routine, from cleansers and exfoliants to serums, moisturizers and masks.

Youth to the People Skin Drip Youth to the People

But beyond Instagrammable textures, YTTP is skincare for all. Inclusivity isn’t just a buzzword here — it’s built into the brand’s DNA. That much was clear at the recent launch of their new sunscreen, which, true to form, isn’t just a standard SPF. Housed in a sleek tube, this SPF 60 formula goes on invisible, leaving no white cast and delivers a dewy finish that flatters all skin tones. Browse their site, and you’ll find clean, targeted solutions for all skin types and concerns, from acne and aging to dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Everything’s vegan, cruelty-free and packaged using recycled materials. YTTP manages to be both eco-conscious and results-driven without ever sounding preachy. No wonder their following is as loyal as it is.

Superfood Cleanser Gentle yet highly effective, this award-winning rich gel Superfood Cleanser embodies the brand’s ethos. Made for all skin types, it utilizes cold-pressed antioxidants like kale and spinach to prevent pore buildup and support the skin’s pH balance. The light green hue of the bottle reflects not only the formulation but also its natural essence. Buy Here : $39

Superfruit Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser This multitasking treatment gently exfoliates and cleanses in a single step without overcomplicating your routine. It features superfood antioxidants like ginger root and papaya to help brighten the skin, an AHA + BHA complex to support cellular turnover, and a blend of vitamin C and yerba mate to combat free radical damage. Buy Here : $39

Youthscreen Hot off the press and already a bestseller, Youthscreen is more than just SPF 60. It helps strengthen the skin barrier, protects against pollutants and premature aging, and hydrates throughout the day. It gives your complexion a dewy glow with no chalky white cast, unlike many traditional sunscreens. Buy Here : $30

Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream I really dig this lightweight moisture cream, especially in the warmer months. Its whipped, cloud-like texture works for all skin types and blends kale, spinach and hyaluronic acid to ease fine lines, hydrate and soothe the skin. Apply it to your face before bed, and you’ll wake up to noticeably healthier, smoother skin in no time. Buy Here : $48