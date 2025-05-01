Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Subscribe
Leisure > Grooming

The Best SPF Moisturizers Pull Double Duty

Lightweight, hydrating and with UV protection, these 8 formulas will simplify your routine

By Michael Stefanov
May 1, 2025 12:03 pm EDT
These are the best SPF moisturizers
These are the best SPF moisturizers.
Oras + Alps

As the weather warms up, it’s a smart move to switch to a lightweight moisturizer. But it’s even better if said moisturizer has SPF for added protection during those sneaky moments of sun exposure (like briefly walking about or taking a Zoom call on the patio). That kind of daily exposure adds up and can lead to skin damage or early signs of aging, so using one pulls double-duty with hydration and built-in UV defense. And while not a full-on replacement for dedicated sunscreen, they are a fantastic way to moisturize and help protect your skin on low-key summer days.

The Best Travel-Size Grooming Products for Spring Travel
The Best Travel-Size Grooming Products for Spring Travel
 A curated lineup of compact, effective essentials to keep you groomed on the move

According to Ian Michael Crumm — grooming expert, celebrity esthetician and the 2025 #GetNaked spokesperson for the Melanoma Research Foundation — SPF moisturizers can be effective, but only if used correctly and on lighter days. “Most guys do a quick dab and call it a day, but unless you’re using enough, you’re not getting the full SPF listed on the label,” he says. “And if you’re going to be outside for an extended time, layering a dedicated sunscreen on top is your best bet.” Crumm also points out they often lack the water resistance that traditional sunscreens deliver.

So, why bother with an SPF moisturizer? Because they hydrate your skin, soften fine lines and lock-in moisture while providing sun protection for coffee runs, commutes or light afternoon walks. “If you’re heading out early or late when the sun’s not at full blast, they’re an easy, effective option — just make sure you apply generously,” Crumm says. “Think of it as your Monday-to-Friday city armor, while a full-on sunscreen is your weekend warrior shield.”

And don’t forget: “Sun damage isn’t just about wrinkles — it’s the leading risk factor for skin cancer,” Crumm says. “Your skin (and future self) will thank you for getting into the habit of daily SPF, whether tucked into your moisturizer or layered with a dedicated sunscreen.” Below are eight hydrating and protecting formulas to add to your warm-weather grooming arsenal.

Best All-Around Moisturizer With SPF

<strong>Kiehl’s</strong> Ultra Facial Cream With SPF 30
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream With SPF 30

When it comes to an all-day workhorse that suits almost every skin type, I always find myself returning to an OG: Kiehl’s Facial Cream SPF 30. Especially in the warmer months, this daily moisturizer earns its place with a lightweight, smooth texture that absorbs quickly, hydrates deeply (thanks to plant and glacial extracts) and delivers broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection, all without feeling heavy or greasy. It’s one of those reliable staples you’ll always want within reach, offering hydration and sun protection with zero fuss.

buy here: $39 $31

Best Moisturizer With SPF for Oily Skin

<strong>Murad</strong> Oil and Pore Control Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Moisturizer
Murad Oil and Pore Control Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Moisturizer

Murad’s Mattifier SPF 45 is a stellar dual-action moisturizer that combines shine control with broad-spectrum SPF 45 protection. Oil-trapping microspheres mattify, smooth and soak-up sweat and shine; avocado and yellow wood bark extracts minimize pores and manage excess oil; and skin-calming hydrators moisturize. It’s ideal for anyone needing lasting coverage in warm and humid conditions with oil absorption, pore-minimizing benefits and sun protection all in one formula.

buy here: $49 $29

Best Moisturizer With SPF for All-Day Application

<strong>Neutrogena </strong>Hydro Boost Moisturizer With Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer With Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Facial Moisturizer is a lightweight gel cream infused with hyaluronic acid and glycerin to quench dry skin; vitamin E and antioxidants help defend against environmental stressors. Fast-absorbing and non-greasy, apply in the morning or 15 minutes before sun exposure and reapply every two hours (especially if you’re sweating) to keep your skin soft, soothed and protected.

buy here: $34

Best Moisturizer With SPF for Soothing Protection

<strong>Jack Black </strong>Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20
Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20

Jack Black’s Double-Duty Face Moisturizer is more like a quadruple duty product with its antioxidant powers (from natural ingredients) and skin irritation-calming properties. It’s packed with blue algae extract and sea parsley for soothing, plus Vitamins A, C and E to keep skin protected and hydrated. Phospholipids help lock in moisture and strengthen your skin’s natural barrier, while vitamins fend off free-radical damage. I find it lightweight, non-greasy and perfect for tossing in my tote whenever my skin needs extra TLC and protection against outdoor aggravators.

buy here: $32

Best Moisturizer With SPF for Hydration

<strong>CeraVe </strong>AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion With SPF 30
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion With SPF 30

This multitasker from CeraVe hydrates, nourishes and protects skin from UVA and UVB rays. The lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer is formulated with not one, not two but three ceramides, which help keep moisture mega locked-in and protect your skin’s barrier. It also contains classic hydrating hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide. This dermatologist-favorite formula works wonders when your skin needs serious quenching and SPF protection at the same time.

buy here: $20 $15

Best Everyday Moisturizer With SPF

<strong>Nivea</strong> Age Defense Daily Moisturizer With Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Nivea Age Defense Daily Moisturizer With Broad Spectrum SPF 30

My first impression at the Nivea preview — where they unveiled their new Age Defense Daily Face Moisturizer — was that it punches above its weight as one of the most accessible and effective SPF moisturizers. It covers all the bases with broad-spectrum SPF 30, hydrating hyaluronic acid and a gentle pro-retinol (a milder vitamin A derivative) to help smooth fine lines. It’s a stellar everyday option with a lightweight texture that feels great to use and a price that’s easy to digest.

buy here: $17

Best Moisturizer With SPF for Activities

<strong>Oars+Alps</strong> Everyday Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer SPF 37
Oars+Alps Everyday Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer SPF 37

Lightweight formula? Check. SPF 37? Check. Oil-free? Also, check. This multitasking sunscreen is packed with hydrating and antioxidant-rich goodness like hyaluronic acid, Alpine Caribou Moss, Vitamin E and Vitamin B5 to help combat signs of aging. It comes in a travel-ready tube that begs to be tossed into your gym bag, backpack or carry-on for easy moisturizing and SPF protection when hiking, traveling or just being out and about.

buy here: $22 $19

Best High-Performance Moisturizer With SPF

<strong>Dermalogica</strong> Biolumin-C Heat Aging Protector SPF 50
Dermalogica Biolumin-C Heat Aging Protector SPF 50

Dermalogica’s Biolumin-C Heat Aging Protector feels more like a high-end treatment serum than an SPF moisturizer. It’s a mega-potent, science-driven formula with a brightening Vitamin C complex and a signature ThermaRadiance Complex to defend against heat-related damage like sun exposure. Vitamin E revives dehydrated skin and treats fine lines, and safflower oleosomes soothe and replenish. With SPF 50, this premium formula is a serum, treatment and sunscreen in one, moisturizing and protecting while targeting dryness and improving texture.

buy here: $79

More Like This

These are all the travel sized products you need.
The Best Travel-Size Grooming Products for Spring Travel
These are more than just soap bars.
The Best Bar Soaps Are Essential, Elevated and Anything but Basic
Brickell Retinol Face Moisturizer Cream
Why Retinol Deserves a Spot in Your Skincare Routine
These are the best colognes for spring.
9 Fresh Colognes to Welcome Spring

Leisure > Grooming
Michael Stefanov is a Brooklyn-based writer and musician. He was previously the market editor at Esquire and fashion contributor at Men’s Health. His articles have appeared in Robb Report, Inside Hook, and Men’s Journal. ...Read More

Most Popular

Belgrade checks all the boxes
Exploring Serbia, One of the World’s Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose for a photo on the red carpet at the 14th Annual NFL Honors
What Was That Bill Belichick Interview?
A Timex worn by watch writer Oren Hartov's father during military service in the 1970s, shown next to a reissue of a similar watch from Timex and Bespoke Post in 2025
Timex Reissued the Same Watch My Dad Wore in the Army
The Complete Field Guide to Male Sex Toys
The Complete Field Guide to Male Sex Toys
The Mk II Fulcrum 39, Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 38mm and Unimatic Modello Uno UT1
The 11 Best Modern Military-Inspired Watches
MRI scan showing brain activity. We take a look at the benefits creatine has on brain health.
This Is Your Brain on Creatine

Recommended

Suggested for you

Belgrade checks all the boxes
Exploring Serbia, One of the World’s Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose for a photo on the red carpet at the 14th Annual NFL Honors
What Was That Bill Belichick Interview?
A Timex worn by watch writer Oren Hartov's father during military service in the 1970s, shown next to a reissue of a similar watch from Timex and Bespoke Post in 2025
Timex Reissued the Same Watch My Dad Wore in the Army
The Complete Field Guide to Male Sex Toys
The Complete Field Guide to Male Sex Toys
The Mk II Fulcrum 39, Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 38mm and Unimatic Modello Uno UT1
The 11 Best Modern Military-Inspired Watches
MRI scan showing brain activity. We take a look at the benefits creatine has on brain health.
This Is Your Brain on Creatine

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Grooming, Right This Way

These are the best SPF moisturizers

The Best SPF Moisturizers Pull Double Duty

These are all the travel sized products you need.

The Best Travel-Size Grooming Products for Spring Travel

These are more than just soap bars.

The Best Bar Soaps Are Essential, Elevated and Anything but Basic

Brickell Retinol Face Moisturizer Cream

Why Retinol Deserves a Spot in Your Skincare Routine

Explore More Grooming

Keep Reading

Michael Cera finally finds his way into a Wes Anderson movie, and that's just the start.

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for May 2025

Dez Duron, who plays Gil Brentley in "Maybe Happy Ending." We interviewed the singer, actor and songwriter about his career so far, and what comes next.

Meet Dez Duron, Successor to Sinatra, Tormé and Bublé

Skims sale

Fellas, It’s Time to Check Out the Skims Sale

These are the best SPF moisturizers

The Best SPF Moisturizers Pull Double Duty