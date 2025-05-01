The Best SPF Moisturizers Pull Double Duty

As the weather warms up, it’s a smart move to switch to a lightweight moisturizer. But it’s even better if said moisturizer has SPF for added protection during those sneaky moments of sun exposure (like briefly walking about or taking a Zoom call on the patio). That kind of daily exposure adds up and can lead to skin damage or early signs of aging, so using one pulls double-duty with hydration and built-in UV defense. And while not a full-on replacement for dedicated sunscreen, they are a fantastic way to moisturize and help protect your skin on low-key summer days.

According to Ian Michael Crumm — grooming expert, celebrity esthetician and the 2025 #GetNaked spokesperson for the Melanoma Research Foundation — SPF moisturizers can be effective, but only if used correctly and on lighter days. “Most guys do a quick dab and call it a day, but unless you’re using enough, you’re not getting the full SPF listed on the label,” he says. “And if you’re going to be outside for an extended time, layering a dedicated sunscreen on top is your best bet.” Crumm also points out they often lack the water resistance that traditional sunscreens deliver.

So, why bother with an SPF moisturizer? Because they hydrate your skin, soften fine lines and lock-in moisture while providing sun protection for coffee runs, commutes or light afternoon walks. “If you’re heading out early or late when the sun’s not at full blast, they’re an easy, effective option — just make sure you apply generously,” Crumm says. “Think of it as your Monday-to-Friday city armor, while a full-on sunscreen is your weekend warrior shield.”

And don’t forget: “Sun damage isn’t just about wrinkles — it’s the leading risk factor for skin cancer,” Crumm says. “Your skin (and future self) will thank you for getting into the habit of daily SPF, whether tucked into your moisturizer or layered with a dedicated sunscreen.” Below are eight hydrating and protecting formulas to add to your warm-weather grooming arsenal.

Best All-Around Moisturizer With SPF

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream With SPF 30 When it comes to an all-day workhorse that suits almost every skin type, I always find myself returning to an OG: Kiehl’s Facial Cream SPF 30. Especially in the warmer months, this daily moisturizer earns its place with a lightweight, smooth texture that absorbs quickly, hydrates deeply (thanks to plant and glacial extracts) and delivers broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection, all without feeling heavy or greasy. It’s one of those reliable staples you’ll always want within reach, offering hydration and sun protection with zero fuss. buy here: $39 $31

Best Moisturizer With SPF for Oily Skin

Murad Oil and Pore Control Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Moisturizer Murad’s Mattifier SPF 45 is a stellar dual-action moisturizer that combines shine control with broad-spectrum SPF 45 protection. Oil-trapping microspheres mattify, smooth and soak-up sweat and shine; avocado and yellow wood bark extracts minimize pores and manage excess oil; and skin-calming hydrators moisturize. It’s ideal for anyone needing lasting coverage in warm and humid conditions with oil absorption, pore-minimizing benefits and sun protection all in one formula. buy here: $49 $29

Best Moisturizer With SPF for All-Day Application

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer With Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Facial Moisturizer is a lightweight gel cream infused with hyaluronic acid and glycerin to quench dry skin; vitamin E and antioxidants help defend against environmental stressors. Fast-absorbing and non-greasy, apply in the morning or 15 minutes before sun exposure and reapply every two hours (especially if you’re sweating) to keep your skin soft, soothed and protected. buy here: $34

Best Moisturizer With SPF for Soothing Protection

Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20 Jack Black’s Double-Duty Face Moisturizer is more like a quadruple duty product with its antioxidant powers (from natural ingredients) and skin irritation-calming properties. It’s packed with blue algae extract and sea parsley for soothing, plus Vitamins A, C and E to keep skin protected and hydrated. Phospholipids help lock in moisture and strengthen your skin’s natural barrier, while vitamins fend off free-radical damage. I find it lightweight, non-greasy and perfect for tossing in my tote whenever my skin needs extra TLC and protection against outdoor aggravators. buy here: $32

Best Moisturizer With SPF for Hydration

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion With SPF 30 This multitasker from CeraVe hydrates, nourishes and protects skin from UVA and UVB rays. The lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer is formulated with not one, not two but three ceramides, which help keep moisture mega locked-in and protect your skin’s barrier. It also contains classic hydrating hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide. This dermatologist-favorite formula works wonders when your skin needs serious quenching and SPF protection at the same time. buy here: $20 $15

Best Everyday Moisturizer With SPF

Nivea Age Defense Daily Moisturizer With Broad Spectrum SPF 30 My first impression at the Nivea preview — where they unveiled their new Age Defense Daily Face Moisturizer — was that it punches above its weight as one of the most accessible and effective SPF moisturizers. It covers all the bases with broad-spectrum SPF 30, hydrating hyaluronic acid and a gentle pro-retinol (a milder vitamin A derivative) to help smooth fine lines. It’s a stellar everyday option with a lightweight texture that feels great to use and a price that’s easy to digest. buy here: $17

Best Moisturizer With SPF for Activities

Oars+Alps Everyday Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer SPF 37 Lightweight formula? Check. SPF 37? Check. Oil-free? Also, check. This multitasking sunscreen is packed with hydrating and antioxidant-rich goodness like hyaluronic acid, Alpine Caribou Moss, Vitamin E and Vitamin B5 to help combat signs of aging. It comes in a travel-ready tube that begs to be tossed into your gym bag, backpack or carry-on for easy moisturizing and SPF protection when hiking, traveling or just being out and about. buy here: $22 $19

Best High-Performance Moisturizer With SPF

Dermalogica Biolumin-C Heat Aging Protector SPF 50 Dermalogica’s Biolumin-C Heat Aging Protector feels more like a high-end treatment serum than an SPF moisturizer. It’s a mega-potent, science-driven formula with a brightening Vitamin C complex and a signature ThermaRadiance Complex to defend against heat-related damage like sun exposure. Vitamin E revives dehydrated skin and treats fine lines, and safflower oleosomes soothe and replenish. With SPF 50, this premium formula is a serum, treatment and sunscreen in one, moisturizing and protecting while targeting dryness and improving texture. buy here: $79