Take It From a Woman: What to Wear When It's Uncomfortably Hot

Look cool, stay cool

By Logan Mahan
June 25, 2025
What to wear when it's uncomfortably hot out.
No sweat.
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Dangerous heat waves have encompassed nearly the entire country this week, ushering in what I call “sweaty summer.” Usually, these sweat-drenched days don’t start until mid-July, but as climate change continues to wreak havoc on our planet, and we as humans continue to do nothing substantial about it, hotter, more humid subtropical days will inch their way earlier into the season.

In extreme heat, I typically find that my style takes a backseat. When the real feel is 103 degrees, like it was yesterday here in New York City, looking fashionable is not my top priority. Rather, it’s trying not to pass out on the train and overheating on the sidewalk.

Unfortunately, most of us do not have the luxury of sitting around in our air-conditioned homes for the next three months. We still have to commute to work on hot, packed public transit. We still need to run our errands, hit the gym and attend social gatherings. So, how can we stay comfortable and look put-together while battling 80, 90 and those spooky 100-degree days? It’s a question I’ve been pondering myself this week as I gaze into my closet, deliberately choosing the fabrics that will help regulate my temperature and hide sweat stains — all without sacrificing the overall look of the outfit.

If you, too, are trying to strike the balance of staying cool and looking cool this summer, allow me to be of assistance. I’ve compiled a few scorching-hot pieces you can comfortably sport during these boiling summer days.

Below, the best clothing for hot and humid weather.

Wear light colors

When it comes to choosing the best clothing for extremely hot weather, it’s best to avoid dark clothing, as darker hues absorb the sun’s rays. Instead, opt for light colors like white, tan and khaki.

Buck Mason Yuma Hemp Cotton Classic Tee
Buck Mason Yuma Hemp Cotton Classic Tee
Buy Here : $55

Buck Mason’s new arrivals section includes the brand’s classic-fit tee in a hemp/cotton blend fabric. Like linen, hemp is a thermoregulating fiber that allows air to circulate, keeping your body cool in warm weather and warm in cold weather. Thanks to Buck Mason’s proprietary blend, this tee also has moisture-wicking properties, so even if you do break a sweat, no one will know the difference in this tee.

Buck Mason 6″ Deck Short
Buck Mason 6″ Deck Short
Buy Here : $98

Another new offering from Buck Mason, these khaki shorts are like the Swiss Army knife of casual summer wares. They look clean-cut, but with a drawstring waist and four-way stretch, this pair of shorts still affords a ton of comfort. As for fabric, it’s coated in a water-repellent finish for easy wear in and out of the water.

Mack Weldon 18-Hour Rib Tank
Mack Weldon 18-Hour Rib Tank
Buy Here : $28

When the real feel is 100 degrees, it’s acceptable to wear a white tank in public. But if you’d rather use it as an undershirt to protect your favorite tees or dress shirts from sweat stains, Mack Weldon’s premium rib tank is designed to retain its shape all day.

Tombolo Featherweight Resort Shirt
Tombolo Featherweight Resort Shirt
Buy Here : $138

Hot and humid on vacation? No problem. Tombolo’s breezy, relaxed-fit resort shirt fits the vibe.

Choose performance materials

Quick-drying properties, water-repellent finishes, UV-protection and sweat-wicking fabrics are important materials to keep in mind when choosing the best clothing for hot weather. Athleisure brands like Lululemon, Rhone and Vuori offer performance apparel you can wear to the office, the gym and to any casual summer night hangs.

Vuori Strato Tech Tee
Vuori Strato Tech Tee
BUY HERE : $54

I’ve waxed poetic about the Vuori Strato Tech Tee, declaring it the only T-shirt that can handle my excessive perspiration. That’s because this technical tee is packed with premium performance features. These include UPF 30+, anti-odor properties and intense moisture-wicking abilities. Seriously, I’ve sweated buckets in this tee and still managed to feel comfortably dry.

Rhone Commuter Shirt
Rhone Commuter Shirt
Buy Here: $138

If you have to abide by a business office dress code in the summer, I am sorry. However, that’s why Rhone has its best-selling Commuter Collection, which includes a lightweight dress shirt with anti-odor properties.

Uniqlo Dry Stretch Easy Shorts
Uniqlo Dry Stretch Easy Shorts
Buy Here : $30

The easiest way to stay on-trend this summer? Owning something seersucker. Uniqlo’s top-rated, anti-clinging shorts are available in a very summery blue and white-striped seersucker. Priced at just $30, these lightweight, stylish shorts are a steal.

Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit Trouser 32L WovenAir
Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit Trouser 32L WovenAir
Buy Here : $128

You can’t wear shorts to the office, so this is where Lululemon’s best-selling technical pant comes in. Available in the brand’s WovenAir fabric — a breathable material with mesh-like construction — these classic-fit trousers keep things professional and light.

There’s always linen

The best clothing for hot weather? Linen. That’s because it’s a flax-based textile made from fibers derived from flowering plants. These fibers allow for strong ventilation and moisture absorption, making linen a naturally breathable, thermoregulating material. A hot-weather life-saver.

Everlane The Classic Short-Sleeve Shirt in Linen
Everlane The Classic Short-Sleeve Shirt in Linen
Buy Here : $88

A flowy, linen button-down is a non-negotiable summer staple, and Everlane has the perfect one, crafted from 100% European Flax Linen.

Rhone Amalfi Linen Trouser
Rhone Amalfi Linen Trouser
Buy Here : $268 $187

This isn’t your average linen trouser. Made using Rhone’s performance stretch linen fabric, which offers extra breathability and comfort, this tailored pant is designed for work, weddings and other formal, warm-weather occasions.

Quince 100% European Linen 7″ Drawstring Beach Shorts
Quince 100% European Linen 7″ Drawstring Beach Shorts
Buy Here : $40

Quince’s affordable linen shorts are a versatile addition to your closet. With a drawstring waist and a 7″ inseam, you can feel comfortable — but still look put together — at your warm-weather occasions.

Alex Crane Sun Tee
Alex Crane Sun Tee
Buy Here : $68

For when you just want to throw on a tee, reach for this heat-regulating striped T-shirt knit in Portugal from sustainably grown French linen.

InsideHook's Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

