6 Summer Outfits From 6 Mall Brands, as Chosen by a Woman 

As much as we love to frequent sites like Huckberry and Mr Porter for premium menswear, we’re not above a mall brand. Especially since they’ve had a bit of a comeback in recent years.

Mid-range clothing brands like Abercrombie and Gap have seriously stepped it up in terms of design and are now considered some of the best places to source style-forward and comparatively affordable menswear. Banana Republic, J.Crew, H&M and similar stores that typically reside in your local mall offer a reliable selection of solid basics (tees and jeans), inexpensive accessories ($14 sunnies) and on-trend clothing items (relaxed-fit linen pants and rib-knit camp collar shirts). Whether you’re looking to build a capsule wardrobe, experiment with different styles or need to pick up a last-minute outfit for an event or vacation, a mall brand is the best place to source your next menswear piece. (Not to mention, they’re often running major promotions or sitewide sales.)

After scanning six classic mall brand websites — Banana Republic, Abercrombie & Fitch, Gap, Levi’s, H&M and J.Crew — I found myself quite impressed with each brand’s selection of new warm-weather arrivals. From seersucker swim trunks to blue-and-white-striped linen shirts, there’s a seemingly endless stream of elevated staples to add to your summer wardrobe — and at an accessible price.

To make it easy on you, I put my paper doll talents to good use and came up with six different outfit ideas from six different mall brands fit for just about any summer occasion. Cop the entire look, mix and match or grab whatever’s currently missing from your closet.

Banana Republic: A Lovely, Light Linen Look

Linen is a warm-weather lifesaver. That’s because it’s a flax-based textile made from fibers derived from flowering plants. These fibers allow for strong ventilation and moisture absorption, making linen a naturally breathable, thermoregulating material. So a flowy, linen button-up is a non-negotiable summer staple. Banana Republic has a very summery light blue-and-white-striped layer that pairs easily with a pair of light-colored jeans and (toe-covering) slip-ons. I’ve also been pretty into oversized, tinted sunglasses for a groovy, summertime vibe.

Abercrombie & Fitch: From the Beach to the Bar

If there’s one store I direct my male friends to, it’s A&F. Considering the prices, you can find quality camp collar shirts, 5″ shorts, graphic tees and more on-trend wares. There’s also usually always a sale going on. But now onto the look:

Women want you to wear camp collars this summer. We also want you to wear thigh-baring swim trunks. You can cop both on sale at A&F. These items are also great transitional pieces. We’ve all had long days at the beach transition into long nights at the nearest outdoor bar, and a breezy linen button-up paired with a chic pair of swim shorts is an easy day-to-night ensemble. Add one of Abercrombie’s fun graphic baseball caps and a spritz of the brand’s musky, seaside-inspired fragrance to freshen up, and you’ll be turning heads (and noses) at the bar this summer.

Dinner at the resort? H&M has you covered. The Swedish multinational retailer offers a collection of fresh, smart-looking pieces at extremely accessible prices. (So you can spend more money on drinks and dinner, you know?) A rib-knit button-down with a resort collar is a popular warm-weather style and adds a bit of weight, so it’s a good option for when the sun goes down.

No shorts at dinner, please. Instead, opt for a dapper, lightweight pair of linen pants.

I also like to travel with a cheaper pair of sunglasses, since sand can scratch the lenses and I’m prone to misplacing my accessories once I down a few cocktails. H&M has a very stylish pair of tortoiseshell-patterned sunnies for under $20.

J.Crew: Summer Suiting, Solved

I recently frequented a wedding and was chatting with a guest who donned this exact suit (one of my girlfriends then told me she was going to force her boyfriend to purchase the same suit for an upcoming wedding). The 100% cotton ensemble is crafted from premium materials in Portugal. It’s breathable, so quite ideal for summer weddings and other outdoor formal occasions. I also, simply, really like a light blue suit, and wish men would don more color. You also probably need a new white dress shirt, so why not pick up J.Crew’s performance long-sleeve while you’re here.

Levi’s: Give Jorts a Chance

I know the jort has a bit of a cornball reputation and has long been associated with uncool dad fashion, but times are changing! ’90s and early aughts fashion is back, and while I’m not vouching for gauchos here, I’d like to see some legs in some denim shorts this summer.

Levi’s has a quintessential, old-school baggy short with a 9″ hem that would go great with a loose sweater polo or a simple, white tee. This is your casual summer day outfit. But instead of putting on a pair of sweat or khaki shorts, go with the equally comfortable, but slightly more interesting jort.

Gap: It’s Too Damn Hot

When we inevitably reach sweaty summer, style tends to take a backseat. We’re more concerned with staying cool and perspiring as little as humanly possible. Luckily, Gap has fashionable options that are conducive to the heat.

If you haven’t heard, it’s a cutoff summer, and Gap has the perfect non-douchey tank you can throw on and still look clean-cut. A pair of linen-cotton shorts will help regulate temperature while maintaining an elevated look. Cap it off with a logo baseball hat and you’ll look as cool as you feel.

When you’re beating the heat at home, a pair of gingham boxers is just about the hottest look you can pull off with minimal clothing, IMO.