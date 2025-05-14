The Best Swim Trunks Under $100, as Chosen by a Woman

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I’m Logan Mahan, InsideHook’s Commerce Editor. For six years, I have worked in the commerce space, testing and writing about products across various categories, including style, personal wellness, home and kitchen, beauty and fitness. In the past, I have written about the best swim shorts for men, and have tried at least 15 different swimsuit brands and compiled a list of the best swimsuit brands for women.

Memorial Day Weekend is fast approaching (just a little over a week away!), so take this as a sign to pick up a pair of new swim trunks. I know, MDW weather can be a crapshoot depending on where you live. As someone who vacations on the East Coast, I’ve had warm, sunny beach days one year and full-on monsoons the next. Still, next weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and you should be prepared to debut a brand-new swimsuit in the coming weeks.

A swim trunk that’s stylish and functional. One you can feel secure and comfortable in, whether you’re catching rays or waves. A swim trunk, preferably, that’s affordable.

I’d encourage you to have a few elevated swim trunks in your rotation this summer, but understandably, you don’t want to pay $100+ for each one. Thankfully, there are a ton of wallet-friendly swim trunks on the market that don’t sacrifice performance, comfort or style.

I’ve done my due diligence and tracked down 10 of my favorite affordable swim trunks from our favorite and reputable retailers, from seersucker trunks from Abercrombie to a Fair Harbor cabana stripe number. Not only are all of these trunks sub-$100, but they feature the design elements I want to see you, a man, sport on the beach, or a beach bar, this summer: Bold colors, fun patterns and an inseam that skews on the shorter side.

Below, the best affordable swim trunks for men, as chosen by a woman.

I’m a sucker for seersucker. Abercrombie offers a classic 5″ swim truck in a whopping 32 colorways. They pull on easily, bare a sexy amount of thigh and are one of the more affordable options on this list. You really can’t go wrong.

Inspired by J.Crew’s swimwear catalog archives, this retro-style swim trunk has old-school design elements, like a drawstring waist, and is specially dyed to fade gently over time. Blues and greens are classic colors, so why not stand out among the beachgoers in this bold purple trunk?

Vuori’s hybrid shorts feature moisture-wicking and quick-drying properties, so you can keep it functional from the beach to the bar.

These are the swim shorts you wear on your Mediterranean summer vacation.

These recycled nylon trunks feature four-way stretch, odor-resistant properties and are available in this cabana-ready print.

A splash of color. A curved hem. And as one reviewer noted, a “great option for muscular legs.” So show ’em off in Bonobos’ vintage surf-inspired trunks, which are available in multiple inseam lengths (including four inches!).

Lobster anyone?

J.Crew’s seersucker swim shorts are a classic — and only $40.

Did you know Lululemon offers swimwear? Quite functional pairs, too. This is the ideal all-around swim short, with a liner, chlorine-resistant fabric and a very flattering fit.

If you’re really ballin’ on a budget ahead of summer (I get it, you’d rather spend money on daiquiris and airfare), you can cop a pair of 5-star $20 trunks on Amazon.

