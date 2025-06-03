The Best Sandals to Shield Your Manly Feet This Summer, as Chosen by a Woman

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’re going to foist your bare feet upon the masses this summer, at least encase them in a pair of stylish sandals. Preferably ones that don’t expose your little piggies.

Men’s feet can become quite gross if not properly cared for. Even if you are getting regular pedicures, dirt, sand and sweat will still find their way onto your feet this summer, so let’s do everyone a favor and just keep those toes hidden when possible. Like on public transportation, at the bars and at any formal occasion.

Now, I’m not a monster. I don’t want your sweaty feet confined to socks and sneakers all summer long. I’d actually rather see men sport more stylish leather sandals and upscale slip-ons, two footwear options that would pair quite nicely with any of your summer ‘fits, I’m sure, over a basic white sneaker.

So below, I’ve categorized the best shoes and sandals to shield your manly feet this summer.

Fisherman Sandals

Back in February, I encouraged you to dress like a sexy fisherman. While you’ve probably stored your cable-knit sweaters and beanies away for the season, you can channel the old-country, coastal aesthetic this summer with a pair of fisherman sandals. Can’t you picture yourself strolling down a sunlit cobblestone path on your next Mediterranean holiday in a pair of these? The part loafer, part woven shoe offers all of the benefits of an open-toed slide without looking sloppy. Possibly the most versatile summer shoe, the fisherman sandal is a completely acceptable piece of formal footwear, one you can sport on dates, vacations and even at a more casual, outdoor wedding.

Crossover Sandals

Yes, a few toes are exposed, but I’ll allow it in a chic pair of cross-strap sandals. Similar to the fisherman sandal, I find this particular design of sandal to be a completely appropriate shoe for any and every summer activity: A sunset dinner, an afternoon sail, a walk along the water. However, if you like a more modern, easy-to-slip-on summer shoe, then the crossover sandal is probably better suited for you.

Closed-Toe Sandals

These little piggies will not be going to the market this summer — at least out in broad daylight. If you want to play it safe this season, then a closed-toe shoe is your best bet. Clogs and mules will keep the front of your foot stylishly protected, while the heel of your foot can freely enjoy the summer air. Though don’t be fooled by the laidback nature of these slip-ons: They’re still crafted from high-quality materials like suede and leather.

Huaraches

The traditional Mexican sandal is a summertime favorite for a reason. Huaraches are breathable, durable, comfortable and offer a decent amount of coverage. They also feature a distinct upper that’s hand-woven from leather. The result? A design-forward sandal, made with excellent craftsmanship, that elevates any short, linen pant or pair of chinos.

More Summer Shoe Ideas

While warm-weather shoe styles like espadrilles and woven loafers aren’t technically sandals, they’re also not your basic white sneaker, which makes them suitable summer footwear options IMO.