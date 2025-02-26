Should You Be Dressing Like a Sexy FIsherman?

Our ever-accelerating trend cycle has officially crushed my spirit. I think it was when I received an email declaring it was “Grocery Girl Fall” that I decided that I had had enough of the arbitrary aesthetics and “-cores,” (you can tack -core onto the end of anything and turn it into a shoppable trend these days). But just because I’ve chosen to opt out of the clean girl aesthetic or eclectic grandpa or tomato girl (seriously, what are we even talking about anymore??), it doesn’t mean the microtrend tornado has stopped spinning. So what has it swept up in its path this month? The sea.

Fisherman-core is trending. Think cable-knit sweaters, sailor shirts, tiny beanies that don’t cover your ears, the color navy. According to Pinterest, the social platform that publishes an annual prediction piece on the trends we can expect to see in the upcoming year, 2025 is the year for “casual nautical style.” We’re not breaking out the galoshes, just taking the aesthetically pleasing elements of the North Atlantic fisherman lifestyle.

The last few years have shown us trending in the Life Aquatic direction, so it’s not a complete surprise we’ve landed on full-blown anglercore. In the summer of 2023, InsideHook’s style editor Paolo Sandoval reported on the popularity of the fisherman sandal. That same year, tinned fish had somewhat of a renaissance, thanks to TikTok and brands like Fishwife, who have successfully rebranded canned fish from a slimy snack to a quirky, colorful lifestyle. Last year, designer brand Staud launched the accessory of the summer — a bag with hand-beaded sardines. “Sardinecore” has even become its own massive trend with brands selling sweaters, tees, jewelry and bags decorated with sardine motifs.

As much as I like to rail against the microtrend machine, I actually find myself drawn to the maritime-inspired aesthetic. My colleague Hanna Agro told me she thinks everyone should dress like a fisherman at least once a week, and I think I agree.

There’s the obvious cozy aspect of fisherman core. The cold, salty and damp conditions of the job require warm materials like wool and heavy cotton. This is where the classic cable-knit sweater comes in, or you can opt for a rollneck sweater, another layering option that I think fits within the aesthetic. The watch cap, or fisherman beanie, has been a staple of fishermen and Naval officers since the 1800s. (Upon further research, fishermen would roll up their beanies above their ears to prevent overheating.) A sturdy pair of boots and a reliable, waterproof jacket round out this cozy yet utilitarian and practical attire.

That’s at least what I think we should take from this month’s viral aesthetic. You can take or leave the embroidered sardines and anchor tattoos, but at its core, fisherman core has some tried and true menswear elements — much of which you probably already have in your closet. If you’re missing a key piece or two, see below for a few fisherman core-inspired pieces.