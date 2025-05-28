Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

Here’s What You Should Wear This Summer, According to Cool Women

I tapped the coolest women I know — the women of this dear publication — on the styles and accessories they'd like to see men sport this summer.

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
May 28, 2025 12:14 pm EDT
Chic shades, bold prints, high-waisted pants and more.
Brands/Getty

Summer doesn’t officially start until June 20, but we all know Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial arrival of the best season of the year. Well, the best season at least in my opinion.

Yes, summer gets hot. It’s uncomfortably sweaty, and if you live in a crowded city like I do, it can become nauseatingly smelly. But the pros outweigh the cons. Few things in life measure up to the complete and utter joy derived from enjoying a warm, blue-skied summer day (preferably with a refreshing beverage in hand). If you’re also anything like me, you might find this time a year to be your busiest. Between beach days, weekend getaways, weddings and other various outdoor soirees, your social calendar for the next three months fills up a little too quickly.

Trying to figure out how to attend every summer gathering is one thing. Trying to figure out what to wear to them is a whole ‘nother ball game. If you’re fretting over the many warm-weather ensembles you’ve got to assemble, I’d recommend entertaining a new perspective on summer fashion. Specifically, a female perspective.

Take It From a Woman: It’s Cutoff Season. Here’s How to Not Look Like a Douche. 
 Pedro Pascal stepped out on the Cannes carpet this week in a brazenly sexy, black cutoff tee and set the vibe for the summer: Arms.

As much as I love to publish my strongly held beliefs on male fashion, I understand that taste is subjective, and I am not the sole arbiter of swoon-worthy stylings. It’s why I tapped the coolest women I know — the women of this dear publication — on the styles and accessories they’d like to see men sport this summer. Watch out for chic prints, closed-toed sandals and sleeveless tops.

Chic Prints

It takes confidence to pull off colorful prints, especially when we’re talking florals and embroidery. But that’s what makes the look even sexier! There’s something so Positano summer, Harry Styles-coded about lightweight button-up shirts donned with hand-drawn — or better yet, embroidered — illustrations. Bode’s selection is iconic for a reason, but Tombolo offers creative designs at a more affordable price point. My only suggestion is to avoid tacky, over-the-top patterns; lean into minimalist designs and tasteful color palettes. — Zoe de Leon, Social Media Editor

Tombolo ‘Seasons of Change’ by Mary Ball
Tombolo ‘Seasons of Change’ by Mary Ball
Buy Here : $168
Bode Nursery Rhyme Embroidered Shirt
Bode Nursery Rhyme Embroidered Shirt
buy here: $630
Abercrombie & Fitch Baggy Breezy Pull-On Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch Baggy Breezy Pull-On Pant
Buy Here : $80

Sleeveless Tops

Sleeveless shirts. I know, you probably saw this one coming from a mile away. But while we here at InsideHook have made our feelings pretty clear on the subject lately, I’d be remiss not to take this opportunity to really drive it home. Case in point: Pedro Pascal in that black sleeveless number at Cannes. The moment I saw him, I was instantly transported back to my college campus, where I was perpetually surrounded by a sea of club lax bros rocking sleeveless tees, all of whom I was pretty horny for at the time. Now, as the slightly more evolved 34-year-old woman I am today, I recognize there’s definitely an art to pulling off the look. And the good news? You don’t need a lacrosse stick to do it right. Think less frat house, more The Outsiders — but polished, no flannel. I wouldn’t be mad at a little ribcage action, either. — Lindsay Rogers, Travel Editor

Abercrombie Premium Heavyweight Cropped Tank
Abercrombie Premium Heavyweight Cropped Tank
Buy Here : $29
COS Relaxed Knitted Silk Vest
COS Relaxed Knitted Silk Vest
Buy Here : $89
Flint and Tinder Sweater Vest
Flint and Tinder Sweater Vest
Buy Here : $118 $94

High-Waisted Pants

There are two men you should be looking to for trouser advice this season: Seth Rogen’s character Matt Remick in The Studio and John Mulaney on his talk show Everybody’s Live. (I could go on an entirely different tangent about the impeccable tailoring on these two shows, but we’ll save that for another day.) Sometimes I can’t even focus on the dialogue because I am so obsessed with their outfits, specifically with the rise of their pants. A man wearing a high-waisted pant looks classy, put-together, mature and, yes, pretty damn sexy if you ask me. Even though we all love Patrick from Schitt’s Creek (another show I’ve been revisiting of late), the rise of his dark-rinse jeans makes me want to gouge my eyes out. Hike up those waistlines, my guys! — Amanda Gabriele, Senior Editor

Brooks Brothers Cotton Blend Ghurka Pants
Brooks Brothers Cotton Blend Ghurka Pants
Buy Here : $198
J.Crew Relaxed-Fit Double-Pleated Trouser in Linen-Cotton Blend
J.Crew Relaxed-Fit Double-Pleated Trouser in Linen-Cotton Blend
Buy Here : $248 $150

A Good-Smelling Summer Cologne

Having the perfect summer style isn’t all about what clothes you’re wearing. In fact, one of the most important summer essentials really comes down to how you smell. I can’t emphasize enough how drastic of a game-changer it is to meet a man who smells good. It’s one of the only things that actually makes me do a double-take. Even more so, I have an even deeper appreciation for a man who knows the difference between seasonal smells. I absolutely love my partner’s cologne Stronger With You by Armani, but its wafting warm, woody vanilla smell makes it perfect for fall and winter. For a refreshing, light and even aquatic smell, consider these below. — Joanna Sommer, Editorial Assistant

Maison Margiela Replica Sailing Day
Maison Margiela Replica Sailing Day
Buy Here : $85
Tom Ford Mandarino di Amalfi Eau de Parfum
Tom Ford Mandarino di Amalfi Eau de Parfum
Buy Here : $300
Dolce&Gabbana Light Blue Capri In Love Pour Homme Eau de Parfum
Dolce&Gabbana Light Blue Capri In Love Pour Homme Eau de Parfum
Buy Here : $144
Dior Homme Cologne
Dior Homme Cologne
Buy Here : $110

A Quality Pair of Sunglasses

One of my most firmly held beliefs is that everyone looks 25% hotter in sunglasses than they do in their everyday, shades-free lives. That means you — yes, you — definitely also look hot in sunglasses, and summer is the season to bust them out at the beach, barbecues, or even when you’re just hanging out on your porch with a cold beverage. You can’t go wrong with some classic Ray-Ban Wayfarers or a nice pair of aviators. — Bonnie Stiernberg, Managing Editor

Ray-Ban Clubmaster 51mm Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Clubmaster 51mm Sunglasses
Buy Here : $191 $153
Persol PO1020S
Persol PO1020S
Buy Here : $398
J.Crew Airman Aviator Sunglasses
J.Crew Airman Aviator Sunglasses
J.Crew: $80

Camp Collar Shirts

There’s dressed well, and then there’s double-take-on-the-sidewalk well. For me the difference is in a good statement piece and it’s really as simple as a camp collar shirt. Women notice when a man puts effort into his look (and when he doesn’t), but the real magic happens when vintage-inspired style meets the modern take. This season, beyond the groovy nature of this collar, I’m noticing a shift from solids to bold color blocks, unexpected pinstripes and a delve into retro workwear. It’s an off-duty, seasonal MVP: light and airy, an effortless fit and endlessly versatile. Button it up and tuck it into trousers for a sharp evening vibe or wear it open over a tank, either way I probably won’t be the only one swooning. — Olivia Sheehy, Art Director

Levi’s Standard Fit Camp Shirt
Levi’s Standard Fit Camp Shirt
Buy Here : $60 $42
Honor the Gift Auto Shop Camp Shirt
Honor the Gift Auto Shop Camp Shirt
Buy Here : $89 $62
Ami Paris Boxy Fit Colorblock Stripe Camp Shirt
Ami Paris Boxy Fit Colorblock Stripe Camp Shirt
Buy Here : $450
Amiri Billiards Club Camp Shirt
Amiri Billiards Club Camp Shirt
Buy Here : $1190 $714

Closed-Toed Sandals (Sorry)

If you’re going to foist your bare feet upon the masses this summer, at least encase them in a pair of stylish sandals. Preferably ones that don’t expose your little piggies. Men’s feet can become quite gross if not properly cared for. Even if you are getting regular pedicures, dirt, sand and sweat will still find their way onto your feet this summer, so let’s do everyone a favor and just keep those toes hidden when possible. Like on public transportation, at the bars and at any formal occasion. Birkenstock Bostons or a pair of fisherman sandals are two great sandal choices that keep toes hidden, but allow the rest of your foot to breathe. I’m not a monster — I don’t want your sweaty feet confined to socks and sneakers all summer long. I’d actually rather see men sport more stylish leather sandals and upscale slip-ons, two footwear options that would pair quite nicely with any of the recommendations above. — Logan Mahan, Commerce Editor

Todd Snyder Leather Fisherman Sandal
Todd Snyder Leather Fisherman Sandal
Buy Here : $398
Birkenstock Boston
Birkenstock Boston
Buy Here: $135

Leisure > Style
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

