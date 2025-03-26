Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Take It From a Woman: These Simple Decor Upgrades Will Transform Your Stereotypically Male Space

Featuring design-forward coasters, serving trays, art prints and more

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
March 26, 2025 12:04 pm EDT
Society6

When speaking with interior design expert Kenzie Elizabeth late last year, she mentioned that often, men don’t have a vision when it comes to decorating their space.

“They typically just go grab some stuff and call it a day. They stick with what they know — navy sheets, cold greys — instead of ever trying to make their space more of a home,” Elizabeth told me at the time.

As I’ve said before, you should ensure your space is one women feel comfortable in (one that doesn’t involve her having to dodge the minefield of dirty socks on your floor), without completely sacrificing your taste in design. This also doesn’t mean a complete overhaul of your space.

I tend to become so overwhelmed by the many design elements I want to incorporate into my home that I’m unsure where to start. That’s why I like to begin small by employing simple decor upgrades in each of my spaces — a framed photo in the bathroom, a new set of lace curtains in my bedroom, a chic throw pillow on the couch in the living room — and switch out a few decor items I’m not particularly inspired by.

With the help of Society6, I’ve compiled a helpful guide that’ll help you transform your conventionally male space into a design-forward haven you can feel confident in, your house guests will be impressed by and a woman would want to spend time in.

If you’re unfamiliar with the site, Society6 is an online marketplace that connects its users with independent artists worldwide. In the past, I’ve used Society6 to source many of my fun, unique wall prints, however, the site offers so much more than wall decor. You can shop for bedding, furniture and a host of decor items for your living room, kitchen, bathroom and any other space in your home — all of which are available in cool, eccentric designs from independent artists.

Instead of: Navy sheets

Try: A patterned sheet set with bold colors

The number one deterrent to staying over a man’s house? The color of his sheets. It’s time to separate yourself from the spooky navy blue sheet pack. We’re approaching spring, which means warmer hues, fun patterns and different textures that create an entirely different (and more welcoming) vibe in your space. I do believe in a good bedding rotation, so try interchanging your more sophisticated, solid-colored sheets with a bold, geometric-patterned set like the one below.

Holli Zollinger Bauhaus Brussels Brushed Cotton Sheet Set
Holli Zollinger Bauhaus Brussels Brushed Cotton Sheet Set
Buy Here : $99 $79
shop more bedding ideas here

Instead of: No coasters

Try: Coasters!

Condensation rings on your wooden coffee table? Sorry, but it’s giving slob. Keeping a 4-pack of coasters on hand shows you care for your furniture.

Your coasters should also share a fun design element. Whether they’re made of marble or crafted from wood with a retro design like the set below, this simple addition to your coffee table adds a practical “pop” to any table.

The Miuus Studio Modern Craft Design Retro Stripes and Circles Coaster
The Miuus Studio Modern Craft Design Retro Stripes and Circles Coaster
Buy Here : $25 $20
shop more coasters here

Instead of: A drab, soggy bath mat

Try: A sophisticated patterned mat

A man’s bathroom can be a scary place. Almost every time I’ve stepped into a man’s shower, the Kill Bill sirens have sounded off in my head while I surveyed the scene of soap scum, dirty razors and 5-in-1 shampoo bottles. Obviously, there’s a lot wrong with this picture, but beyond regularly cleaning your bathroom, you can implement a few design elements to turn it into a serene, relaxing environment. Hang a cool print, get a nice glass bottle diffuser and change your bath mat. No one wants to step out of a shower onto a dirty, sad bath mat you bought from Bed Bath and Beyond 10 years ago.

Alisa Galitsyna Puzzle #1 Bath Mat
Alisa Galitsyna Puzzle #1 Bath Mat
Buy Here : $30 $24
Shop more Bath mats

Instead of: A movie poster from your college dorm

Try: A nice art print

Framed art prints are the easiest way to fill your bare walls and add some character to your space. There’s nothing I love more than admiring the wall galleries of people’s apartments. But while I love a Quentin Tarantino film as much as the next girl, it’s time to retire the full-size Pulp Fiction poster. Society6 offers a slew of elevated, interesting art prints that’ll tie your space together.

Analog Postal Summer in Central Park New York City 35mm Film Photography Art Print
Analog Postal Summer in Central Park New York City 35mm Film Photography Art Print
Buy Here : $25 $19
shop more art prints

Instead of: An empty coffee table

Try: Adding a chic serving tray

One of my most complimented decor items is a patterned serving tray I keep on my coffee table. For parties, I use it for its intended purpose: to serve drinks and snacks. But every other day it displays my candles, coffee table books, matches and more. A serving tray keeps all my trinkets neatly organized and contained in one spot on my coffee table while easily sprucing up an otherwise bare piece of furniture.

Oh Fine Art Folksy Tulip Serving Tray
Oh Fine Art Folksy Tulip Serving Tray
Buy Here : $80 $64
shop more serving trays

Instead of: Serving a lone bottle of wine

Try: Keeping it chilled in a stylish bottle chiller

There’s nothing I love more than sitting on the couch and splitting a bottle of wine. The easiest and classiest way to serve a beautiful bottle of white wine, rose or bubbles is with a bottle chiller. Society6 offers stainless steel containers that fit 750ml bottles and keep them cool for up to two hours. The stylish and functional chillers are perfect companions to any party or at-home date night.

Alisa Galitsyna Black Vertical Lines Wine Chiller
Alisa Galitsyna Black Vertical Lines Wine Chiller
Buy Here : $65 $52
shop more wine chillers

