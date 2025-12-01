Culture > TV

The Best TV Deals for Cyber Monday

From under $200 doorbusters to 100-inch screens with hefty price drops, we have the best TV deals for the holiday

By Kirk Miller
December 1, 2025 11:30 am EST
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Yes, not every TV deal you see this week is really a “deal” but (Black Friday/Cyber Monday cynicism aside) you can find some really good prices on sets from Sony, LG, Insignia, TCL, Hisense and pretty much every major tech brand, through Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and the brand’s own online stores.

Below, we highlight 10 particular deals on TVs we like, ranging from a few under $200 “doorbusters” to larger screens that warrant the higher price tags (though even those sets are up to 50% off). A few notes: You (or your giftee) should definitely read this piece on fixing your TV settings right away before setting anything up. And certainly consider the room this TV will be in; I have a 65″ screen in a living room that probably would do a little better if it were a bit smaller (NYC apartment sizes are not conducive to bigger screens, especially when you’re pairing it with a home theater system).

$200 and Under

BUY HERE : $278 $138
BUY HERE : $300 $130

Under $500

BUY HERE : $300 $228
BUY HERE : $700 $380
$1,000 and Under

BUY HERE : $2,000 $1,000
BUY HERE : $1,997 $997
BUY HERE : $1,300 $800

Big Screens, Big Deals

BUY HERE : $3,000 $1,300
BUY HERE : $3,300 $2,300
BUY HERE : $3,000 $1,698

