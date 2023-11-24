Leisure > Style

The Best Deals on Women’s Gifts This Black Friday

Killer discounts from Girlfriend Collective, Foria, Aurate and more

A collage of products on sale for Black Friday
Get out the credit card.
InsideHook
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated November 24, 2023 7:00 am
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Need help picking gifts for your female-identifying loved ones? Try our Holiday Gift Guide for Women to help you find the perfect on-sale selection.

Hello reader! As you are no doubt aware, the internet is going to be positively lousy with holiday shopping deals from now through the end of the year, many of which would make fine gifts for the women in your life. So as a service to you, we will be keeping track of them right here on this page, updating exactly as often as necessary, but at least once a day. Happy shopping.

Our Top Picks

Reformation Cassi Knit Dress
Reformation Cassi Knit Dress

It sounds impossible, but this dress is as comfortable as it is flattering. Trust us, she’ll love it.

Buy it now : $148$111
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25″
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25″

The activewear brand’s Align pant is a reliable classic and an obvious best-seller that she’ll always appreciate, even if she already has a pair or three. Made from a velvety soft, practically weightless fabric, the moisture-wicking, four-way stretch yoga leggings look great and perform even better.

Buy it now : $98$59
Cuyana Mini System Tote
Cuyana Mini System Tote

For when she doesn’t need to be hauling her entire life’s contents, this miniature-sized tote made from Italian double-faced pebbled leather in Turkey, available in three core colors, is ideally sized for daily essentials.

Buy Here : $228$160
Monica Vinader Kate Young Large Hoop Earrings
Monica Vinader Kate Young Large Hoop Earrings

A pair of quality gold hoops is essential in any jewelry box. These 18k gold vermeil hoops from Monica Vinader were made in collaboration with Hollywood stylist Kate Young, and don a noticeably dramatic dome shape.

Monica Vinader : $395$277
CUUP The Balconette Bra
CUUP The Balconette Bra

A structured fit with semi-transparent mesh cups. You’ll both love it.

Buy Here : $68$51
Naadam Luxe Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck
Naadam Luxe Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck

This cozy cashmere staple is a whopping 40% off.

Naadam : $350$210
Staud Alec Bag
Staud Alec Bag

If she’s in need of a phenomenal going-out bag, Staud’s polished leather bag is her gal. She also comes in a surfeit of chic colors.

Staud : $350$268
Merit Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara
Merit Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara

There are a ton of lengthening mascaras out there, but Merit is my current go-to — primarily because it has the softest brush I’ve tried.

Merit Beauty : $26$21
Dagne Dover Frankie Jewelry Case
Dagne Dover Frankie Jewelry Case

Transporting jewelry can be a real pain in the rear. Dagne Dover simplifies it, with a thoughtfully crafted travel case that keeps earrings, rings, necklaces and more organized and protected. 

Buy Here : $75$56
Material The reBoard
Material The reBoard

Impressively upcycled from kitchen plastic scraps, this simple, colorful cutting board makes for a reliable cooking companion. 

Buy Here : $35$26
LDMA High Sculpt Brief
LDMA High Sculpt Brief

Using the best nylon on the market, each LDMA undergarment is individually knit, creating a high-performing pair of underwear that’s moisture-wicking, comfortably compressing and incredibly stylish. 

Buy Here : $26$18
Alo Yoga Gold Rush Puffer
Alo Yoga Gold Rush Puffer

Alo’s on-trend cropped puffer jacket provides medium-level warmth and protection in inclement weather.

Alo Yoga : $198$138
Duer Midweight Denim Wide Leg
Duer Midweight Denim Wide Leg

You’re looking at our new favorite pair of women’s jeans. They’re comfortable, yet still feature an on-trend midrise/wide-leg silhouette.

Buy Here : $139$89
New York Times Birthday Book
New York Times Birthday Book

You can read all about why the New York Times Birthday Book is the best gift ever here. But to sum it up: This truly unique, deeply personal coffee table book includes every front cover from New York Times on the recipient’s birthday, starting with the year they were born.

Buy Here : $100$75 – $145
Aurate Gold Block Name Necklace
Aurate Gold Block Name Necklace

If she doesn’t already have a personalized, Carrie-Bradshaw-esque, solid gold necklace with her name on it, it’s your duty to get her one. 

Buy Here : $200$140
Great Jones Baking Mats
Great Jones Baking Mats
Great Jones : $50$40
Girlfriend Collective Black Luxe Legging
Girlfriend Collective Black Luxe Legging

Why not treat the lady in your life to a seriously refined pair of high-rise leggings — featuring medium compression, moisture-wicking properties and a subtle matte sheen.

Buy Here : $92$60
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

The styling tool to rule all styling tools — feast your eyes and get ready to shell out some cash on the Dyson Airwrap. It dries, it curls, it waves and smooths all without using extreme heat for happier, healthier, perfectly styled hair. You’ll be the gift giver of the century for this one, we promise.

Buy Here : $600$500
HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket

An impressive in-home wellness and recovery tool, this top-rated sauna blanket encourages relaxation, muscle rehabilitation and circulation — a perfect addition to her post-workout routine. You can read our full review of the #1 sauna blanket here.

Buy Here : $699$559
Lilysilk Heavy Crepe Silk Iris Pant
Lilysilk Heavy Crepe Silk Iris Pant

I recently traveled around Paris in these 100% Mulberry silk pants on a 90-degree day. They kept me cool, comfortable and looking très chic despite my excessive perspiring — and they’ll absolutely be a go-to staple for me this fall. 

Lilysilk : $269$215
Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set

If you really want to spoil them, treat them to one of Brooklinen’s most premium bedding offerings: some seriously soft cashmere sheets.

Brooklinen : $325$243
Foria Wellness Bath Salts
Foria Wellness Bath Salts

These bath salts use the soothing, calming properties of CBD and other ingredients, like mineral-rich Epsom salts and organically-grown kava, to melt body tension away. 

Buy Here : $38$15
Therabody SmartGoggles
Therabody SmartGoggles

The new wearable facial device from the percussive therapy company creates customized treatments to lower stress, ease headaches and eye strain, and even help her fall asleep. 

Buy Here : $199$169
Bombas Women’s Lightweight Quarter Sock 4-Pack
Bombas Women’s Lightweight Quarter Sock 4-Pack

Socks aren’t the sexiest of gifts, but certainly one of the most coveted — just don’t buy them from any generic retailer. Instead, present her with these ridiculously luxurious crew socks from Bombas, in four neutral shades. 

Buy Here : $64$46
Everlane Day Glove
Everlane Day Glove

Sore feet be damned! She can log miles in these sleek flats and never feel a thing.

Everlane : $135$70
The Citizenry Primavera Alpaca Throw
The Citizenry Primavera Alpaca Throw

Hand-loomed by master weavers in the Peruvian Andes from unbelievably soft baby alpaca wool, this luxurious, lightweight blanket will look spectacular just about anywhere: the back of her couch, sprawled on her bed or wrapped cozily around her.

Buy Here : $229$183
Glossier Lip Gloss
Glossier Lip Gloss

Formulated with Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil, this lip gloss goes beyond shine, offering lip nourishment and long-lasting wear. 

Buy Here : $15$11
A sampling of the best exercise dresses to gift the woman in your life.
Take It From a Woman: She Wants You to Buy Her an Exercise Dress. These Ones Are on Sale.
Need a Very Good Holiday Gift? Aurate Has It on Sale.
Need a Very Good Holiday Gift? Aurate Has It on Sale.
A toiletry bag with a monogram and bedazzled hair clip on a pink abstract background
The Best Personalized Gifts for Women
Level Up Your Gift Giving With Diamonds From Frank Darling
Level Up Your Gift Giving With Diamonds From Frank Darling

Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Our Favorite Luxury Sheets Are on Sale
Our Favorite Luxury Sheets Are on Sale

$160$130

Grab Some Slouchy Socks for Just $21
Grab Some Slouchy Socks for Just $21

$49$21

Everlane’s Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater Makes for a Great Gift
Everlane’s Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater Makes for a Great Gift

$198$139

New Balance 998
The SSENSE Sale Includes Made in USA New Balance 998s

$185$130

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Typewriter keys
A Stunning Collection of Vintage Typewriters Is Heading to Auction
Electric vehicle sign
Electric Vehicles Are Less Likely to Catch Fire Than Gas-Powered Ones
a photo of the Bombas slipper on a tan background
Buy Better Basics at the Bombas Black Friday Sale
A Moccamaster coffee maker, Staub Dutch oven and Le Creuset enamel skillet, all of which are on sale during the Sur La Table Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale
Sur La Table’s Black Friday Sale Has All Your Favorite Kitchen Brands
A pizza going into the Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven, now on sale for Black Friday
Ooni’s Taking 30% Off Their Excellent Portable Pizza Ovens for Black Friday
Outerknown's Black Friday items from blanket shirts to sherpa fleece on a green background
Outerknown’s Black Friday Sale Is Back With a Vengeance

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

a photo of the Bombas slipper on a tan background

Buy Better Basics at the Bombas Black Friday Sale

Outerknown's Black Friday items from blanket shirts to sherpa fleece on a green background

Outerknown’s Black Friday Sale Is Back With a Vengeance

A collage of products on sale for Black Friday

The Best Deals on Women’s Gifts This Black Friday

a collage of items from the Huckberry Black Friday Sale on a blue background

The Second Drop of Huckberry’s Huge Black Friday Sale Has Arrived. Here’s What We’re Buying.

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Black Friday Deals 2023

InsideHook’s Guide to Black Friday 2023

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides

2023 Goose Island Bourbon County Stout

We Tasted and Ranked Every 2023 Goose Island Bourbon County Stout

three bottles of wine on a tan background with thanksgiving illustrations

The Best Wines to Pair With a Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich