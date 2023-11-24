Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Need help picking gifts for your female-identifying loved ones? Try our Holiday Gift Guide for Women to help you find the perfect on-sale selection.

Hello reader! As you are no doubt aware, the internet is going to be positively lousy with holiday shopping deals from now through the end of the year, many of which would make fine gifts for the women in your life. So as a service to you, we will be keeping track of them right here on this page, updating exactly as often as necessary, but at least once a day. Happy shopping.

Our Top Picks

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25″ The activewear brand’s Align pant is a reliable classic and an obvious best-seller that she’ll always appreciate, even if she already has a pair or three. Made from a velvety soft, practically weightless fabric, the moisture-wicking, four-way stretch yoga leggings look great and perform even better. Buy it now : $98 $59

Cuyana Mini System Tote For when she doesn’t need to be hauling her entire life’s contents, this miniature-sized tote made from Italian double-faced pebbled leather in Turkey, available in three core colors, is ideally sized for daily essentials. Buy Here : $228 $160

Monica Vinader Kate Young Large Hoop Earrings A pair of quality gold hoops is essential in any jewelry box. These 18k gold vermeil hoops from Monica Vinader were made in collaboration with Hollywood stylist Kate Young, and don a noticeably dramatic dome shape. Monica Vinader : $395 $277

Staud Alec Bag If she’s in need of a phenomenal going-out bag, Staud’s polished leather bag is her gal. She also comes in a surfeit of chic colors. Staud : $350 $268

Dagne Dover Frankie Jewelry Case Transporting jewelry can be a real pain in the rear. Dagne Dover simplifies it, with a thoughtfully crafted travel case that keeps earrings, rings, necklaces and more organized and protected. Buy Here : $75 $56

LDMA High Sculpt Brief Using the best nylon on the market, each LDMA undergarment is individually knit, creating a high-performing pair of underwear that’s moisture-wicking, comfortably compressing and incredibly stylish. Buy Here : $26 $18

New York Times Birthday Book You can read all about why the New York Times Birthday Book is the best gift ever here. But to sum it up: This truly unique, deeply personal coffee table book includes every front cover from New York Times on the recipient’s birthday, starting with the year they were born. Buy Here : $100 $75 – $145

Girlfriend Collective Black Luxe Legging Why not treat the lady in your life to a seriously refined pair of high-rise leggings — featuring medium compression, moisture-wicking properties and a subtle matte sheen. Buy Here : $92 $60

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long The styling tool to rule all styling tools — feast your eyes and get ready to shell out some cash on the Dyson Airwrap. It dries, it curls, it waves and smooths all without using extreme heat for happier, healthier, perfectly styled hair. You’ll be the gift giver of the century for this one, we promise. Buy Here : $600 $500

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket An impressive in-home wellness and recovery tool, this top-rated sauna blanket encourages relaxation, muscle rehabilitation and circulation — a perfect addition to her post-workout routine. You can read our full review of the #1 sauna blanket here. Buy Here : $699 $559

Lilysilk Heavy Crepe Silk Iris Pant I recently traveled around Paris in these 100% Mulberry silk pants on a 90-degree day. They kept me cool, comfortable and looking très chic despite my excessive perspiring — and they’ll absolutely be a go-to staple for me this fall. Lilysilk : $269 $215

Foria Wellness Bath Salts These bath salts use the soothing, calming properties of CBD and other ingredients, like mineral-rich Epsom salts and organically-grown kava, to melt body tension away. Buy Here : $38 $15

Therabody SmartGoggles The new wearable facial device from the percussive therapy company creates customized treatments to lower stress, ease headaches and eye strain, and even help her fall asleep. Buy Here : $199 $169

Bombas Women’s Lightweight Quarter Sock 4-Pack Socks aren’t the sexiest of gifts, but certainly one of the most coveted — just don’t buy them from any generic retailer. Instead, present her with these ridiculously luxurious crew socks from Bombas, in four neutral shades. Buy Here : $64 $46

Everlane Day Glove Sore feet be damned! She can log miles in these sleek flats and never feel a thing. Everlane : $135 $70

The Citizenry Primavera Alpaca Throw Hand-loomed by master weavers in the Peruvian Andes from unbelievably soft baby alpaca wool, this luxurious, lightweight blanket will look spectacular just about anywhere: the back of her couch, sprawled on her bed or wrapped cozily around her. Buy Here : $229 $183