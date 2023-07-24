The 30 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Finding the best gifts for the women in your life can be overwhelming. There are like a bajillion products marketed towards women, all claiming to enhance their life in one way or another, and we know you’re a very busy person who might not have time to sift through it all aimlessly.

It’s why we’ve narrowed that glossy, goopy world down to 30 items — that your mom, wife, girlfriend, sister, daughter, grandma and all the other ladies you hang out with will love.

Below you’ll find the best gift ideas for women in every aspect of their life — stuff to keep them relaxed, the gear they need for their workouts and travels, items to spruce up their homes, kitchens and closets, and beauty products that might actually change their life.

Gift Ideas for Women

Crown Affair Hair Towel $45 for a hair towel may seem insane, but one dry with Crown Affair’s microfiber towel and you’ll understand why. This unique microfiber waffle knit towel absorbs water while preventing hair damage, so she’s left with shiny, healthy-looking hair after every wash. Buy Here : $45

Flutterhabit Classic Lash Extensions Sampler Box False eyelashes have never looked so … natural! The TikTok-approved lash extension brand offers real-feeling lashes she can easily apply at home. This sampler box features six of Flutterhabit’s classic styles, all of which can be worn for up to five days. Flutterhabit : $35

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long You may recall when we encouraged you to buy the woman in your life Dyson’s Supersonic Hairdryer. Well, we’re doing it again, but this time with the company’s other top-rated, award-winning hair care product. The styling tool to rule all styling tools — feast your eyes and get ready to shell out some cash on the Dyson Airwrap. It dries, it curls, it waves and smooths all without using extreme heat for happier, healthier, perfectly styled hair. You’ll be the gift giver of the century for this one, we promise. Buy Here : $600

Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress You’re looking at the workout dress that launched a thousand workout dresses: The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress. The first workout dress I’ve ever owned, it has been with me through so much: working out, traveling, walks to the bodega. It’s beyond comfortable, super cute and features adjustable straps, plus two handy pockets in the built-in short. Buy Here : $100 $80

Aurate Medium Gold Chunky Hinged Hoop Earrings Because they buy all of their jewelry from Amazon and it’s turning their ears green! Why not be the one to gift them their first nice set of classic gold hoop earrings? Buy Here : $180

Kora Organics Turmeric Glow Moisturizer A recent addition to our skincare routines, the Turmeric Glow Moisturizer from Kora Organics has quickly become one of our favorite beauty products. That’s due to its ultra-creamy yet surprisingly lightweight formula that brightens and hydrates skin. Kora Organics : $62 $47

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag You can read our full review of the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag here. But TLDR; the internet-famous belt bag is a favorite for good reason. It’s been my personal go-to fanny pack for over two years now and is still in great condition (sans a slight zipper snag I recently noticed.) Its clean, low-profile design makes it easy to pair with any outfit and it’s pretty roomy — I can typically fit my keys, wallet, kindle, phone and chapstick without having to cram. And it’s loaded with pockets: three mesh pockets on the inside and a zippered pocket that spans across the bag’s entire back for even more room. Buy Here : $38

Foreo UFO Mini 2 You could spring on a fancy facial or gift her this transformative beauty gadget that’ll deliver the same results at home. The UFO mini 2 combines heating, LED light, massage and a face mask all in one easy-to-use handheld device. Buy Here : $199

Soft Services Buffing Bar If she has textured skin, suffers from pesky ingrown hairs or loves a faux tan, this microcrystal exfoliating bar (a consistent best-seller) is a must-have. Buy Here : $28

July Large Toiletry Bag This unassuming toiletry bag has significantly improved the way I travel. I can fit all of my beauty, skincare and toiletries in this two-compartment-sized bag, which also keeps everything conveniently organized and easily accessible. Buy Here : $95

Lunya Linen Wide Leg Pant Lounging has never felt so good. This linen pant from luxury sleepwear brand Lunya features a very wide leg for ultimate swooshing. Buy it now : $158

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket An impressive in-home wellness and recovery tool, this top-rated sauna blanket encourages relaxation, muscle rehabilitation and circulation — a perfect addition to her post-workout routine. You can read our full review of the #1 sauna blanket here. Buy Here : $699

Material The reBoard Impressively upcycled from kitchen plastic scraps, this simple, colorful cutting board makes for a reliable cooking companion. Buy Here : $35

Cuyana Mini System Tote For when she doesn’t need to be hauling her entire life’s contents, this miniature-sized tote made from Italian double-faced pebbled leather in Turkey, available in three core colors, is ideally sized for daily essentials. Buy Here : $228

Saltyface Tanning Foam Self-tanning at home can be a messy, smelly and time-consuming process. We’ve tried a lot of self-tanner brands in the past, and can confidently say Saltyface’s revolutionary tanning foam (which is housed in a very nice-looking bottle) is one of the best. It’s easy to apply, doesn’t transfer onto clothes or bedding and gradually develops over 24 hours, producing a more natural, subtle-looking glow. Buy it now : $62

LDMA High Sculpt Brief Using the best nylon on the market, each LDMA undergarment is individually knit, creating a high-performing pair of underwear that’s moisture-wicking, comfortably compressing and incredibly stylish. Buy Here : $26

Foria Wellness Bath Salts These bath salts use the soothing, calming properties of CBD and other ingredients, like mineral-rich Epsom salts and organically-grown kava, to melt body tension away. Buy Here : $38

Oura Ring Gen3 As someone who wants to track their sleeping habits but refuses to wear their Apple watch to bed because it’s hella uncomfortable, a smart ring is a pretty sick alternative. More specifically Oura, an advanced, unobtrusive wearable that provides accurate information about sleep and recovery — and won’t clash with her outfit, like other wearable devices tend to. Buy Here : $349

Selfmade Secure Attachment Comfort Serum If she suffers from dry skin, this bottle of hydrating hyaluronic acid from the AAPI-founded self-care brand goes on gentle (perfect for those with irritated and acne-prone skin) and will leave her face looking thoroughly quenched. Buy Here : $36

New York Times Birthday Book You can read all about why the New York Times Birthday Book is the best gift ever here. But to sum it up: This truly unique, deeply personal coffee table book includes every front cover from New York Times on the recipient’s birthday, starting with the year they were born. Buy Here : $100 $80 – $145

Buck Mason White Slub Easy Crew I love this T-shirt so much that I genuinely get sad when I realize it’s in the laundry and can’t wear it. Buck Mason has perfected the white tee with this short sleeve crewneck that’s made from unbelievably soft and lightweight slub cotton. Buy it now : $45

Venus et Fleur Eternity Roses If you really want to impress, splurge on a bouquet of Venus et Fleur’s gorgeous eternity roses, which last for up to a year. Buy Here : $429

Loftie Clock The smart alarm clock expertly (and gently) wakes you in the way your body naturally would. But the two-phase alarm is just one of many cool features of this clock, alongside settings for meditations, sound baths, white noise and so much more. Buy Here : $149

Sol de Janeira Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Using caffeine-rich Guaraná Extract, this award-winning firming cream, frankly, tightens the skin on her ass for a noticeably smoother appearance. (But really you should gift her this lotion because it smells utterly delicious.) Buy Here : $48

Andie The Tulum Sexy yet supportive, this best-selling suit features a scoop neck and cross-back straps so she feels secure and comfortable while still looking smokin’ hot, of course. Shop Here : $98

Dame Aer One of our favorite sex toys, the Aer from female-founded sexual wellness company Dame employs pressure wave technology to produce precise and powerful stimulation. Buy Here : $99