Everything InsideHook Readers Bought This Cyber Week

You shopped till you dropped

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
December 2, 2025 12:35 pm EST
These were the most popular items for InsideHook readers this Cyber Week.
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It was an eventful holiday weekend for The Goods team. On top of stuffing our faces and arguing conversing with our loved ones, we spent the remainder of those hours parsing through the internet’s best Cyber Week deals.

Thankfully, our valiant efforts to find you the greatest deals and discounts across various categories — including style, fitness, home & kitchen, travel, tech and gifts for women — did not go unnoticed. You, dear readers, studied our long list of Cyber Week deals and sales from our favorite retailers and took advantage of all those limited-time sales. Whether it was for yourself or your loved ones, you saved on some grade-A gifts (and have really good taste).

While historically, Cyber Monday marks the end of the biggest shopping event of the year, we know that now, most retailers extend their sales to at least Tuesday. (Though you can often find some ongoing holiday promotion through the end of the year.)

Still, if you didn’t get a chance to shop any Cyber Week sales this weekend, today might be your one last chance to do so. If you’re not sure what to buy, allow your fellow InsideHook readers to help you.

So what did our readers purchase? We’ve rounded up your most-shopped items below — many of which are still on sale.

J.Crew Ludlow Derbys
J.Crew Ludlow Derbys
Buy Here : $248 $89

You know ’em, you love ’em, and you can still get ’em for an extra 50% off.

Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle
Flamingo Estate : $60 $48

You have candles that smell like the ocean, fall and their favorite flowers. But what about a candle that smells like a ripe, thick Heirloom Tomato? This best-seller features notes of tomato vine, basil and black pepper, making it the quintessential dinner party candle.

UGG Tasman Waterproof Hybrid Slip-On
UGG Tasman Waterproof Hybrid Slip-On
Buy Here : $160 $100

Slip into a pair of non-slip Uggs and keep warm, comfy and safe in nasty weather conditions this winter.

Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Buy Here : $180 $81

A running shoe that can handle slush and snow? You’re looking at it.

Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4
Buy Here : $270 $173

Looks like our readers like to run. These Nikes will get you where you need to go quicker and for cheaper.

Abercrombie & Fitch Coors Graphic Crew Sweatshirt
Abercrombie & Fitch Coors Graphic Crew Sweatshirt
buy here: $80

Nothing beats a cozy crew sweatshirt.

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Sunglasses
buy here: $379

This pair of camera-infused, AI-powered shades is the ultimate tech gift.

Relwen Windzip Jacket
Relwen Windzip Jacket
Buy HerE: $268

We see you gearing up for winter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Prince Tennis Zip Sweater Polo
Abercrombie & Fitch Prince Tennis Zip Sweater Polo
Buy Here : $70 $55

New year, new hobby?

Ouai St. Barts Gentle Body Wash
Ouai St. Barts Gentle Body Wash
Buy Here : $28

Taylor Swift’s favorite body wash. Enough said. 

Hedley & Bennett Pinafore Apron
Hedley & Bennett Pinafore Apron
Buy Here : $110

A hard-working hosting apron.

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

