Everything InsideHook Readers Bought This Cyber Week

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It was an eventful holiday weekend for The Goods team. On top of stuffing our faces and arguing conversing with our loved ones, we spent the remainder of those hours parsing through the internet’s best Cyber Week deals.

Thankfully, our valiant efforts to find you the greatest deals and discounts across various categories — including style, fitness, home & kitchen, travel, tech and gifts for women — did not go unnoticed. You, dear readers, studied our long list of Cyber Week deals and sales from our favorite retailers and took advantage of all those limited-time sales. Whether it was for yourself or your loved ones, you saved on some grade-A gifts (and have really good taste).

While historically, Cyber Monday marks the end of the biggest shopping event of the year, we know that now, most retailers extend their sales to at least Tuesday. (Though you can often find some ongoing holiday promotion through the end of the year.)

Still, if you didn’t get a chance to shop any Cyber Week sales this weekend, today might be your one last chance to do so. If you’re not sure what to buy, allow your fellow InsideHook readers to help you.

So what did our readers purchase? We’ve rounded up your most-shopped items below — many of which are still on sale.

You know ’em, you love ’em, and you can still get ’em for an extra 50% off.

You have candles that smell like the ocean, fall and their favorite flowers. But what about a candle that smells like a ripe, thick Heirloom Tomato? This best-seller features notes of tomato vine, basil and black pepper, making it the quintessential dinner party candle.

Slip into a pair of non-slip Uggs and keep warm, comfy and safe in nasty weather conditions this winter.

A running shoe that can handle slush and snow? You’re looking at it.

Looks like our readers like to run. These Nikes will get you where you need to go quicker and for cheaper.

Nothing beats a cozy crew sweatshirt.

This pair of camera-infused, AI-powered shades is the ultimate tech gift.

We see you gearing up for winter.

New year, new hobby?

Taylor Swift’s favorite body wash. Enough said.

A hard-working hosting apron.

Meet your guide Logan Mahan InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen. More from Logan Mahan »