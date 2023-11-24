Leisure > Style

Outerknown’s Black Friday Sale Is Back With a Vengeance

Sweaters, sherpa fleece and our favorite blanket shirt all 30% off

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated November 24, 2023 10:00 am
Outerknown has been one of our menswear favorites over the last few years. Kelly Slater’s sustainably minded brand has always been successful at imbuing day-off favorites — fleece, denim, blanket shirts — with a welcome level of sophistication.

Just ask Kurt Russell, who was photographed for The New York Times in his own Outerknown Blanket Shirt. That layer, and pretty much everything else, is 30% off for the brand’s sitewide Black Friday sale.

We’ve picked out a few favorite styles like the technical joggers, a soft fleece overshirt and a hefty thermal crew. This is the perfect time to get some Outerknown items you might have been holding out on. And if you’re not shopping for any men’s deals there is also great options on women’s gear too. Be sure to check out our wide range of gifting and Black Friday deals, too. Below, the best deals from Outerknown’s Black Friday sale.

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown : $168$88
Outerknown Nomad Chino
Outerknown Nomad Chino
Outerknown : $158$111
Outerknown Nostalgic Sweater
Outerknown Nostalgic Sweater
Outerknown : $178$125
Outerknown Chroma Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Chroma Blanket Shirt
Outerknown : $168$118
Outerknown The Utilitarian Pant
Outerknown The Utilitarian Pant
Outerknown : $168$118
Outerknown Sojourn L/S Henley
Outerknown Sojourn L/S Henley
Outerknown : $88$62
Outerknown Sur Pocket Sweatshirt
Outerknown Sur Pocket Sweatshirt
Outerknown : $98$48
Outerknown Local Straight Fit Selvedge Jeans
Outerknown Local Straight Fit Selvedge Jeans
Outerknown : $198$98
Outerknown Jude Denim Jacket
Outerknown Jude Denim Jacket
Outerknown : $198$98
Outerknown Hemisphere Sweater
Outerknown Hemisphere Sweater
Outerknown : $168$118
Outerknown Utilitarian Chore Coat
Outerknown Utilitarian Chore Coat
Outerknown : $198$139
Outerknown The Artist Oxford
Outerknown The Artist Oxford
Outerknown : $128$90
Outerknown Hightide Sweatpants
Outerknown Hightide Sweatpants
Outerknown : $128$90
Outerknown Voyager Jacket
Outerknown Voyager Jacket
Outerknown : $298$148
Outerknown California Hoodie
Outerknown California Hoodie
Outerknown : $198$98

